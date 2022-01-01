  • Home
Liberty Steet Kitchen 705 E 1st St

No reviews yet

705 E 1st St

Pella, IA 50219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Liberty Burger
Chicken Parmigiana
Bison Shortib Grilled Cheese

Dinner Apps

Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta - Small

$8.99

tomato, onion, garlic, basil with South Union Bakery crostini

Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta - Large

$11.99

tomato, onion, garlic, basil with South Union Bakery crostini

Chili Fried Brussels Sprouts - Small

$8.99

with red chili aioli, cilantro and sesame seeds

Chili Fried Brussels Sprouts - Large

$11.99

with red chili aioli, cilantro and sesame seeds

Crispy Onion Rings - Small

$8.99

cracker meal crusted and served with parmesan aioli

Crispy Onion Rings - Large

$11.99

cracker meal crusted and served with parmesan aioli

Portobello Fries - Small

$9.99

with white truffle aioli

Portobello Fries - Large

$13.99

with white truffle aioli

Montreal Poutine - Small

$10.99

farm fries topped with bison shortib, white cheddar cheese curds and guinness gravy

Montreal Poutine - Large

$14.99

farm fries topped with bison shortib, white cheddar cheese curds and guinness gravy

Pork Potstickers

$11.99

with scallions and potsticker sauce

Crab Cakes

$15.99

house crab cakes served with parmesan aioli and petite arugula salad

FTR App

$10.99Out of stock

Dinner Soups & Salads

Iowa Corn Chowder - Cup

$4.99

sweet corn, crispy bacon, potatoes, onion, lemon and fresh herbs

Iowa Corn Chowder - Bowl

$7.99

sweet corn, crispy bacon, potatoes, onion, lemon and fresh herbs

Feature Soup - Cup

$4.99

Feature Soup - Bowl

$7.99

Liberty Street Salad - Small

$7.99

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion and shredded carrot with choice of dressing

Liberty Street Salad - Large

$12.99

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion and shredded carrot with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad - Small

$7.99

romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan and sourdough croutons

Caesar Salad - Large

$12.99

romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan and sourdough croutons

Farro Bowl

$14.99

farro, arugula, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese, pickled red onions, pepitas, baba ganoush and green goddess dressing

Tuna Quinoa Bowl

$15.99

yellow fin tuna poke, pickled mango, quinoa, edamame, pickled red onion, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, sesame seeds

Wedge Salad - Small

$8.99

iceberg wedge, herbed bleu cheese dressing, brown sugar bacon, grape tomato, red onion, maytag blue cheese crumbles

Wedge Salad - Large

$14.99

iceberg wedge, herbed bleu cheese dressing, brown sugar bacon, grape tomato, red onion, maytag blue cheese crumbles

Berry Pecan Salad - Large

$15.99Out of stock

mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted pecans, carrots, fresh berries, herbs, strawberry poppyseed dressing

Berry Pecan Salad - Small

$9.99Out of stock

mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted pecans, carrots, fresh berries, herbs, strawberry poppyseed dressing

Dinner Sandwich

Avocado Panini

$12.99

avocado, mixed greens, pickled red onions, pepitas, vegenaise

Baja Tacos

$13.99

three beer battered cod fish tacos, pico de gallo, red chili aioli cabbage slaw on flour tortillas

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

chicken breast served grilled or crispy, sriracha honey glaze, pickled vegetables and sesame aioli on south union bakery ciabatta bun

Cuban-Style Pork Tenderloin

$14.99

crispy fried pork chop, black forest ham, parmesan aioli, Swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, lettuce on a South Union Bakery ciabatta bun

Bison Shortib Grilled Cheese

$14.99

braised bison shortrib, roasted mushrooms, American cheese, charred onion, bell pepper on South Union Bakery sourdough

Liberty Burger

$13.99

two quarter pound griddled patties, white cheddar cheese curds, lettuce, tomato, onion and parmesan aioli on a South Union Bakery ciabatta bun

The LSK

$14.99

thin sliced turkey breast, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato and parmesan aioli on South Union Bakery sourdough

Hot Bison Sandwich

$14.99

braised bison shortrib, mashed potatoes, green beans and guinness gravy, served open faced on south union bakery sourdough

Liberty Burger Single Patty

$10.99

Dinner Entrees

Sriracha Chicken Penne

$17.99

penne, grilled chicken breast, bacon, red peppers, onions, sriracha cream sauce

Seafood Pasta

$23.99

fettuccine, shrimp, littleneck clams, shallots, vermouth, scampi butter

Bison Rigatoni

$17.99

rigatoni, braised bison shortrib, Graziano's sausage, red onion, red pepper, parmesan cheese, and sunday sauce

Steak Ramen Stir Fry

$22.99

ramen noodles, steak, broccolini, mushrooms, garlic, onions, ginger, peppers, carrots, cilantro, scallions, ramen sauce

Pesto Pasta

$15.99

Rigatoni, grape tomato, zucchini, squash, pistachio pesto and alfredo

Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.99

bbq potato encrusted fried chicken with mashed potatoes, balsamic brussels sprouts and graziano's sausage country style gravy

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

breaded chicken breast, fettucine, fresh mozzarella, marinara and basil

Quail

$23.99

manchester farms quail, crispy fingerling potatoes, roasted fall vegetables and chicken demi

Filet Mignon

$36.99

8 oz barrel cut filet, crispy fingerling potatoes, roasted fall vegetables and champignon sauce

Steak & Fries

$29.99

10oz New York Strip with farm fries and veal demi

Bison Shortrib

$29.99

braised bison shortrib, mashed potatoes, green beans and guinness jus

Pork Chop

$24.99

bone in pork chop, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans and veal demi

Atlantic Salmon

$30.99

served seared or blackened; with roasted red pepper and arugula risotto, balsamic brussels sprouts and pistachio pesto

Fish & Chips

$18.99

beer-battered codfish, farm fries and housemade tartar sauce

Seared Scallops

$33.99

sea scallops with roasted red pepper and arugula risotto, roasted fall vegetables and lemon aioli

Seared Tuna

$27.99

seared yellow fin tuna, crispy fingerling potatoes, balsamic brussels sprouts and romesco sauce

FTR Steak

$35.99

FTR Fish

$36.99

Dinner Kids

Kids Chix Tenders

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Penne with Butter

$6.95

Kids Penne with Red Sauce

$6.95

Kids Penne with White Sauce

$6.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Dinner Sides

Farm Fries

$5.00

Vegan Fries

$5.00

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Red Pepper and Arugula Risotto

$5.00

Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

SD Green Beans

$5.00

sauteed green beans with butter and garlic

Iowa Corn Chowder - Cup

$4.99

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.99

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Sd Fall Veg

$5.00

Sd Mash

$5.00

Dinner Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.00

with salted caramel, hot fudge, and pecan brittle

Summer Berry Shortcake

$9.00

with poundcake, macerated berries and whipped cream

Seasonal Fruit Cobbler

$9.00

with sugar cookie crumble, vanilla gelato

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Contemporary Comfort Cuisine

Location

705 E 1st St, Pella, IA 50219

Directions

