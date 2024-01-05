Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel Lilly and Lu's Café
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy delicious dining at the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel on the shores of Asbury Park, NJ.
Location
1401 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel - Berkeley Bar
No Reviews
1401 Ocean Ave Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Asbury Park
More near Asbury Park