Main picView gallery

LIT Coffee Colorado St.

review star

No reviews yet

2515 Colorado Street

Mission, TX 78572

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

Coffee

House Blend Signature Drip

$2.50+

Medium body blend that is flavorful and consistent.

Pour Over V60

$5.00

Single origin coffees brewed to order. Served 12oz only.

French Press

$3.65

Full body, single origin, seasonal coffee brewed to order. Served 12 oz only.

Espresso Bar

Double Espresso

$2.75

We proudly feature Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters Hidden City Espresso as our house espresso.

Espresso Macchiato - Hot

$2.75

Double shot of espresso with dollop of milk foam.

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Single/Double/Triple espresso, combined with thick and creamy steamed milk.

Cortado - Hot

$3.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam.

Latte

$3.75+

Single/Double/Triple espresso, steamed milk and foam.

Americano

$2.75+

Single/Double/Triple espresso on hot/iced water.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Vanilla syrup, milk, and caramel drizzle with 1/2/3 espresso shots poured over.

Raspberry Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Raspberry syrup, milk, and caramel drizzle with 1/2/3 espresso shots poured over.

Caramel Mocha

$4.75+

Caramel sauce with 1/2/3 shots of espresso and choice of milk.

Mocha

$4.75+

Dark chocolate sauce, espresso, and milk.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+

White chocolate sauce, espresso, and milk.

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$5.50+

Brown sugar and cinnamon shaken with 2/3/4 shots of espresso. Topped off with your choice of milk.

Twisted Taro

$5.00+

Milk, taro syrup, with espresso poured over.

Almond Joy

$5.25+

Steamed milk with dark chocolate sauce, coconut and toasted almond mocha syrup with 1/2/3 shots.

Bee Keeper

$4.50+

Brown sugar and honey melted in 1/2/3 shots of espresso. Topped with your choice of milk.

Shaken Espresso

$4.50+

Autumn Apple Macchiato

$4.50+

Caramel sauce, caramel apple butter syrup, milk, and caramel drizzle with 1/2/3 espresso shots poured over.

Hawaiian Latte

$5.25+

Coconut syrup, macadamia nut syrup, with your choice of milk. Have it hot or iced.

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Our signature blend, slow cold brewed for 12 hours.

Hand Shaken Summer Teas

$3.25+

Your choice Rishi loose leaf teas, shaken and served over ice.

Chai Latte - Iced

$4.25+

Real organic masala chai tea and milk served over ice.

Matcha Latte - Iced

$4.25+

Japanese matcha green tea and milk, shaken and served over ice.

Matcha Lemonade

$3.50+

Hand-Made Lemonade

$1.50+

Made with House Made Simple Syrup and freshly-squeezed lemons.

Hand Made Limeade

$1.50+

Taro - Iced

$4.50+

Taro with milk.

Toasted Coconut Cold Brew

$4.75+

Cold brew iced coffee with coconut syrup, coconut sweet cream, topped with toasted coconut flakes.

Sparkling ICE

$2.00

Sweet Cinnamon Brew

$4.75+

Cold brew iced coffee with caramel syrup, cinnamon sweet cream cold foam, topped with cinnamon sugar.

Cocoa Brew

$4.75+

Cold brew iced coffee with mocha sauce, sweet cream cold foam, topped with cocoa powder.

Non-Coffee + Kids

Taro - Hot

$4.25+

Taro with steamed milk.

Chai Latte - Hot

$4.25+

Real organic masala chai tea with steamed milk.

Matcha Latte - Hot

$4.25+

Japanese matcha green tea with steamed milk.

Organic Hot Teas

$2.75+

Rishi loose leaf black, green, or herbal.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Dark chocolate with steamed milk and whipped cream.

Milk

$2.50

Served cold. 12oz only.

Juice

$2.25

Apple/Orange/Cranberry. 12 oz only.

Smart Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Catering

Coffee Traveler

$25.00

Fresh brewed drip coffee in a to go box, 96oz.

Cold Brew 64oz

$14.00

Lemonade 64oz

$6.00

Limeade 64oz

$6.00

Iced Tea 64oz

$10.00

Half Tea Half Lemonade

$9.00

Half Tea Half Limeade

$9.00

Matcha Lemonade

$16.00

Matcha 64oz

$16.00

Blended

Dark Chocolate Frappe

$4.50+

Dark Chocolate sauce, espresso, and vanilla ice cream base.

White Chocolate Frappe

$4.50+

White Chocolate sauce, espresso, and vanilla ice cream base.

Vanilla Frappe

$4.00+

Vanilla syrup, espresso, and ice cream base.

Oreo Frappe

$4.50+

Oreos, dark chocolate sauce, espresso, vanilla ice cream base with whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle.

Caramel Frappe

$4.00+

Caramel Syrup, espresso, vanilla ice cream base with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Fruity Pebble Frappe

$4.75+

White chocolate sauce, raspberry syrup, caramel drizzle, fruity pebbles blended with your choice of milk.

Frankenstein Frappe

$4.75+

Taro syrup, chocolate chips, blended with your choice of milk.

Holiday Drinks

Peppermint Mocha

$5.25+

Dark chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup, espresso, with your choice of milk.

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

White chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup, espresso, with your choice of milk.

White Chocolate Cranberry Latte

$5.25+

White chocolate sauce, cranberry syrup, espresso, with your choice of milk.

Holiday Spice Latte

$5.25+

Cinnamon and candied orange syrup, espresso, with your choice of milk.

Toffee Butter Latte

$5.00+

Brown toffee butter syrup, espresso, with your choice of milk.

Christmas In A Cup

$5.15+

Cookie butter syrup, espresso, with cinnamon milk.

Gingerbread Cold Brew

$4.75+

Cold brew, vanilla syrup, and gingerbread sweet cream cold foam topped with holiday sprinkles.

Grinch Frappe

$4.50+

Peppermint Mocha Frappe

$4.50+

Dark chocolate sauce, peppermint mocha, blended with your choice of milk.

Peppermint White Mocha Frappe

$4.50+

White Chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup, blended with your choice of milk.

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Dark chocolate sauce, salted caramel syrup, with your choice of milk.

Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Dark Chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow syrup, with your choice of milk.

Peppermint Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Rishi sweet matcha, peppermint syrup, with your choice of milk.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$4.75+

Cold brew, vanilla syrup, with homemade pumpkin cream cold foam.

Bakery

Pumpkin Crumb Muffin

$2.50

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Macarons

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Macadamia Cookie

$1.25

Raspberry Cookie Crumble

$2.00Out of stock

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.50

Snacks

Chips

$0.75

Sun Chips

$1.25

Nutri Bar

$1.00

Pure Protein

$2.25

Keto Chocolate

$0.75

Kind Bar

$2.50

Yogurt

Chobani Yogurt

$2.00Out of stock

High Protein Parfait

$3.15Out of stock

Shirts

Skeleton Shirt

$25.00

Coffeeholic

$25.00Out of stock

Building

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2515 Colorado Street, Mission, TX 78572

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Costa Messa - Original
orange starNo Reviews
4013 W Expressway 83 McAllen, Tx 78503 Mcallen, TX 78503
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Mission
orange starNo Reviews
801 N SHARY RD MISSION, TX 78572
View restaurantnext
GANADERA PARRILLA-CANTINA - GANADERA PARRILLA-CANTINA
orange starNo Reviews
4501 W EXPY 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Los Asados - McAllen
orange starNo Reviews
620 S. Ware Rd. McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
orange star4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Greens and Lemons - Mission
orange star4.8 • 151
2707 E Griffin Pkwy Mission, TX 78572
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mission

Greens and Lemons - Mission
orange star4.8 • 151
2707 E Griffin Pkwy Mission, TX 78572
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mission
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Laredo
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston