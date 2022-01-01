GANADERA PARRILLA-CANTINA GANADERA PARRILLA-CANTINA

  • Home
4501 W EXPY 83

80-90

McAllen, TX 78501

ENTRADAS

COLIFLOR ASADA

$14.00

QUESO SALSEADO

$16.00

QUESO FUNDIDO

$16.00

ESCAMA DE SALMON

$15.00

QUESO GANADERA

$16.00

AGUACHILE DE RIB EYE

$29.00

AGUACHILE KANSAS

$25.00

CARPACCIO DE BETABEL

$12.00

CARPACCIO DE RES

$18.00

BETABEL ASADO

$12.00

AGUACHILE NEGRO

$18.00

CEVICHE ESCALOPA

$19.00

TATAKI AL CARBON

$18.00

PAPAS EN SU JUGO

$6.00

COSTILLA DE ELOTE

$6.00

AREPAS NORTENAS

$7.00

GUACAMOLE AHUMAD0

$8.00

ENSALADAS

GANADERA GRILL SALAD

$12.00

ENSALADA REGIA

$14.00

TOSTADAS

TOSTADA ESCALOPA

$7.00

TOSTADA DE SALMON

$6.00

TOSTADA DE ATUN

$6.00

VOLCAN DE FILETE

$7.00

ESPADAS 3 DE FAJITA

$18.00

TACOS

TACO JEQUE

$22.00

TACOS LAMINITA

$22.00

TACO PORKBELLY

$18.00

TACO CALLEJERO

$16.00

TACO PULPITO

$16.00

TACO DE CAMARON

$16.00

TACOS DE FAJITA

$18.00

SOPAS

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$6.00

LA SOPA DE MAMA

$6.00

SIDES

COSTILLAS DE ELOTE

$6.00

PAPAS ADOBADAS

$6.00

PAPAS GRATINADAS

$6.00

PAPAS DIABLO

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES TRUFA

$6.00

PURE DE PAPA

$6.00

TORTILLA EXT

$3.00

PARRILLADAS

FAJITA 16OZ

$36.00

POLLO ROJO 16OZ

$18.00

AGUJA DE RIB EYE

$42.00

CABRERIA

$42.00

LAMINITA DE LEON

$38.00

PULPO ALA PARRILLA

$24.00

COSTILLA GANADERA 16OZ

$30.00

CORTES

RIB EYE PRIME

$38.00

T-BONE PRIME

$30.00

KANSAS (NY B/I) PRIME

$36.00

RIB EYE WAGYU

$70.00

NY STEAK WAGYU

$60.00

BURGERS

GANADERA BURGER

POSTRES

PAN DE ELOTE

$14.00

OREJAS ASADAS

$12.00

NUTELA CHEECAKE

$14.00

PORN CAKE

$16.00

LICORES

ABSOLUT BLANCO

$9.00

CIROC REDBERRY

$12.00

CIROC

$12.00

SMIRNOFF TAMAINDO

$8.00

TITOS

$9.00

CRISTAL HEAD

$17.00

GREY GOOSE

$11.00

HAKU JAPANESE

$10.00

KETEL ONE

$10.00

STOLICHNAYA

$10.00

DBL SMIRNOFF TAMAINDO

$5.00

DBL ABSOLUT

$12.00

DBL SMIRNOFF

DBL TITOS

DBL GREY GOOSE

BTL SMIRNOFF TAMAINDO

$70.00

BTL ABSOLUT

$99.00

BTL SMIRNOFF

BTL TITOS

$99.00

BTL GREY GOOSE

$120.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$14.00

TANQUERAY

$14.00

BEEFEATER

$14.00

HENDRICKS

$16.00

SUNTORY ROKU

$16.00

DBL HENDRICKS

DBL TANQUERAY

BTL HENDRICKS

$160.00

BTL TANQUERAY

$120.00

ABUELO ANEJO

$9.00

BACARDI

$9.00

BACARDI ANEJO

$9.00

BACARDI GOLD

$10.00

DIPLOMATICO RESERVA EX

$13.00

FLOR DE CANA 12YRS

$13.00

MALIBU

$9.00

MYER'S

$9.00

SAILOR JERRY SPICED

$9.00

ZACAPA 23YRS

$16.00

DBL BACARDI

DBL BACARDI ANEJO

DBL HAVANA CLUB

DBL MATUSALEM PLATINO

DBL MATUSALEM GRAN RESERVA

DBL ZACAPA XO

DBL ZACAPA 23

BTL BACARDI

$85.00

BTL BACARDI ANEJO

$85.00

BTL HAVANA CLUB

$85.00

BTL MATUSALEM PLATINO

$85.00

BTL MATUSALEM GRAN RESERVA

$110.00

BTL ZACAPA XO

$350.00

BTL ZACAPA 23

$150.00

7 LEGUAS BLANCO

$15.00

CASA AMIGO BLACO

$15.00

CASA AMIGO REPOSADO

$17.00

CASA DRAGONES BLANCO

$22.00

CASA DRAGONES JOVEN

$30.00

DON JULIO 1942

$35.00

DON JULIO 70

$16.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$17.00

FORTALEZA BLANCO

$19.00

MAESTRO DOBEL D

$14.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$17.00

RESERVA DE LA FAMILIA ANEJO

$30.00Out of stock

RESERVA DE LA FAMILIA REPOSADO

$23.00

TEQUILA OCHO PLATA

$14.00

TEQUILA OCHO REPOSADO

$17.00

TRADICIONAL REPOSADO

$10.00

CLASE AZUL PLATA

$29.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$33.00

MAESTRO DOBEL 50 EXT ANEJO CRISTALINO

$37.00

CACAHUIN PLATA 96% PROOF

$19.00

CASCAHUIN BLANCO

$14.00

ARETTE BLANCO

$10.00

OLMECA ALTOS

$10.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$12.00

HERRADURA ULTRA

$14.00

1800 ANEJO

$13.00

CASA DRAGONES JOVEN

$70.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$19.00

7 LEGUAS REPOSADO

$15.00

HERRADURA ULTRA ANEJO

$18.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$14.00

PATRÓN SILVER

$11.00

DBL DON JULIO 1942

$60.00

DBL DON JULIO 70

$30.00

DBL HERRADURA ULTRA

$28.00

DBL DON JULIO REPOSADO

$26.00

DBL MAESTRO DOBEL D

$26.00

DBL CASA DRAGONES JOVEN

$70.00

DBL CASA DRAGONES BLANCO

$32.00

DBL RESERVA DE LA FAMILIA REPOSADO

$26.00

DBL RESERVA DE LA FAMILIA ANEJO

$60.00

DBL PATRON

$24.00

DBL 7 LEGUAS

$26.00

DBL DON JULIO REAL

$60.00

DBL HERRADURA SUPREMA

$60.00

DBL TRADICIONAL

$20.00

DBL TRADICIONAL PLATA

$24.00

JW BLACK

$12.00

JW GOLD

$14.00

JW BLUE

$35.00

BUCH 12

$12.00

BUCH18

$14.00

GLENLIVET DOBLE CAST

$17.00

GLENDFIDICH 12

$12.00

JB

$10.00

JAMESON

$10.00

WILLIAM WOLF

$10.00

VALVENI SINGLEMALT 12 DOBLE WOOD

$23.00

VALVENI SINGLE MALT 14 CARIBBIAN CASC

$25.00

BLANTON

$18.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$11.00

CHIVAS REAGAL 12

$12.00

HIBIKI HARMONY

$25.00

JACK DANIELS BLACK

$10.00

MACALLAN DOBLE CASK 12YRS

$22.00

MAKERS MARK BOURBON

$11.00

MONKEY SHOULDER

$12.00

RITTENHOUSE RYE

$10.00

SUNTORY TOKY

$12.00

WELLER 12YRS

$13.00

WOOD FORD RYE

$13.00

WOOD FORD DOBLE CASK

$18.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

DBL JW BLACK

DBL JW GREEN

DBL JW GOLD

DBL JW BLUE

DBL BUCH 12

DBL BUCH18

DBL GLENLIVET 12

DBL GLENDFIDICH 12

BTL JW BLACK

$160.00

BTL JW GREEN

$180.00

BTL JW GOLD

$200.00

BTL JW BLUE

$500.00Out of stock

BTL BUCH 12

$160.00

BTL BUCH18

$160.00

BTL GLENLIVET 12

$180.00

BTL GLENDFIDICH 12

$180.00

AMARETTO DISARONNO

$16.00

APEROL

$9.00

COINTREAU

$7.00

FRANGELICO

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER ORANGE

$12.00

JAGERMEISTER

$9.00

KAHLUA

$10.00

LICOR 43

$10.00

CHARTREUSE VERDE

$18.00

LUXARDO

$12.00

ROSSO

$7.00

MARTINI BIANCO

$7.00

ANCHO REYES CHILE ANCHO

$11.00

ANCHO REYES CHILE POBLANO

$11.00

BAILLEYS

$9.00

CAMPARI

$11.00

FERNET BRANCA

$13.00

ITALICUS

$12.00

NIXTA

$11.00

ST GERMAIN

$12.00

MIDORI

$16.00

SAMBUCA

$10.00

SAMBUCA BLAC

$10.00

DBL AMARETTO

DBL APEROL

DBL COINTREAU

DBL FRANGELICO

DBL GRAND MARNIER

DBL JAGERMEISTER

DBL KAHLUA

DBL LICOR 43

BTL AMARETTO

BTL APEROL

BTL COINTREAU

BTL FRANGELICO

BTL GRAND MARNIER

BTL JAGERMEISTER

BTL KAHLUA

BTL LICOR 43

400 CONEJOS ESPADIN

$11.00

DEL MAGUEY SAN LUIS DEL RIO

$21.00

DEL MAGUEY CREMA

$14.00

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$13.00

UNION ESPADIN

$12.00

CASA AMIGOS MEZCAL

$11.00

PRESIDENTE

$8.00

HENNESSY VS

$16.00

HENNESSY VSOP

$18.00

CHARTREUSE VERDE

$13.00

CHARTREUSE AMARILLO

$13.00

DESERT DOOR

$13.00

HACIENDA CHIHUAHUA PLATA

$13.00

CANTINEROS

VASO CHELADO

$3.00

VAMPIRO FRONTERIZO

$11.00

MICHELARGA

$11.00

CLAMATO GANADERA

$11.00

MARGARITA

$11.00

PALOMA DE BARRIO

$11.00

VAMPIRO

$11.00

CHARRO NEGRO

$9.00

ABEJA REYNA

$11.00

MOJITO SUPREMO

$11.00

CARAJILLO

$12.00

PINA-LOTE

$11.00

MICHELADA

$5.00

CUBANA (SALSAS NEGRAS)

$3.00

PERRO SALADO

$11.00

PAJARITO

$11.00

SANGRITA DE LA CASA

$1.50

CARRETA

$11.00

SPECIAL

$13.00

CERVEZA

DFT MODELO ESP

$6.00

DFT MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

DFT XX LAGER

$6.00

DFT MILLER

$6.00

NEGRA MODELO

$6.00

DFT BUDLIGHT

$6.00

BTL PACIFICO

$6.00

BTL BUDLIGHT

$6.00

BTL MILLER

$6.00

BTL NEGRA MODELO

$6.00

BTL BOHEMIA CLARA

$6.00

BTL BOHEMIA OBSCURA

$6.00

BTL XX LAGER

$6.00

BTL MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

BTL HEINEKEN ZERO

$5.00

BTL MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

BTL MICHELOB ULTRA GOLD

$6.00

BTL CORONA

$6.00

BTL CORONA PREMIER

$6.00

BTL TECATE LIGHT

$6.00

BTL INDIO

$6.00

CORONA PREMIER

$3.00

CORONA FAMILIAR

$3.00

ESTELLA

$3.00

CORONA EXTRA

$3.00

VINOS

DESCORCHE

$20.00

BTL CASA MADERO 3V

$50.00

BTL CABERNET

$45.00

BTL GRAN RESERVA

$65.00

GLS CASA MADERO

$12.00

GLS CABERNET

$12.00

GLS GRAN RESERVA

BTL SAUVIGNON

BTL CHARDONNAY

GLS SAUVIGNON

GLS CHARDONNAY

N/A Beverages

COCA-COLA

$3.50

WATER

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

DR PEPPER

$3.50

FANTA NARANJA

$3.50

FUZE SIN AZUCAR

$3.50

FUZE TE CON AZUCAR

$3.50

ICE TEA RASPBERRY

$3.50

LIMONADA

$3.50

LIMONADA MINERAL

$3.50

TOPOCHICO

$3.50

AGUA MINERAL

$3.50

RED BULL

$7.00

CAFE

$5.00

COCA ZERO LATA

$3.00

MUCKTAIL

$8.00

COCA-COLA LATA

$3.00

REFRESCO MEXICANO

$4.00

LOS CLASICOS

CLOVER CLUB

$13.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$13.00

HEMINGWAY DAIQUIRI

$13.00

OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$13.00

BOTELLAS

7 LEGUAS BLANCO

$140.00

8 PLATA

$130.00

8 REPOSADO

$165.00

ARETTE BLANCO

$85.00

CASA AMIGOS BLANCO

$150.00

CASA AMIGOS REPOSADO

$175.00

CASA DRAGONES BLANCO

$230.00

CASCAHUIN BLANCO

$130.00

CASCAHUIN PLATA 96 PROOF

$190.00

CLASE AZUL PLATA

$365.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$450.00

CUERVO RESERVA DE LA FAMILIA

$240.00

DOBEL DIAMANTE

$130.00

DON JULIO 1942

$550.00

DON JULIO 70

$230.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$160.00

FORTALEZA BLANCO

$180.00

JOSE CUERVO TRADICIONAL REPOSADO

$85.00

MAESTRO DOBEL 50

$415.00

OLMECA ALTOS

$95.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$165.00

SAUZA HORNITOS PLATA

$80.00

7 LEGUAS REPOSADO

$140.00

HERRADURA ULTRA ANEJO

$190.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$140.00

CASA DRAGONES JOVEN

$835.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$180.00

BUCHANANS 12 YRS

$120.00

BUCHANANS 18 YRS

$250.00Out of stock

JHONNIE W BLCK

$120.00

JHONNIE W GOLD

$240.00

JHONNIW W BLUE

$600.00

MACALLAN 12 DOUBLE CASK

$230.00

GLENDFIDDICH 12

$170.00

JB

$80.00

JAMESON

$95.00

BALVENIE 12 DOUBLE WOOD

$245.00

BALVENIE 14 CARIBBEAN CASK

$280.00

CHIVAS REGAL 12

$110.00

GLENLIVET 12

$170.00

HIBIKI ARMONY

$260.00

MOUNKEY SHOULDER

$110.00

SUNTORY TOKI

$120.00

CROWN ROYAL

$95.00

GREY GOOSE

$100.00

SMIRNOFF TAMARINDO

$60.00

TITOS

$70.00

ABSOLUT BLANCO

$100.00

CIROC RED BERRY

$110.00

CIROC

$105.00

CRISTAL HEAD

$170.00

HAKU JAPANESE

$90.00

STOLICHNAYA

$100.00

ABUELO ANEJO

$100.00

BACARDI GOLD

$120.00

BACARDI BLANCO

$100.00

SAILOR JERRY

$50.00

DIPLOMATICO RESERVA EXCLUSIVA

$120.00

FLOR DE CANA 12YRS

$120.00

MALIBU

$65.00

MYERS

$75.00

ZACAPA 23

$155.00

DEL MAGUEY SAN LUIS DEL RIO

$220.00

DEL MAGUEY CREMA

$125.00

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$120.00

UNION ESPADIN

$110.00

400 CONEJOS ESPADIN

$90.00

JACK DANIELS OLD 7 750ML

$80.00

WILLIAM WOLF RYE

$100.00

BLANTONS

$180.00

BULLEIT

$100.00

MAKERS MARK

$100.00

RITTENHOUSE RYE

$90.00

WELLER 12

$130.00

WOODFORT RYE

$115.00

WOODFORT DOUBLE CASK

$180.00

PRESIDENTE 750ML

$65.00

HENNESSY VS

$145.00

HENNESSY VSOP

$195.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$90.00

TANQUERAY LONDON DRY

$95.00

BEEFEATER

$90.00

HENRICK

$120.00

SUNTORY ROKU

$120.00

JAGERMEISTER

$80.00

KAHLUA

$80.00

CHARTREUSE YELLOW

$180.00

CHARTREUSE VERDE

$180.00

GRANDMARNIER

$110.00

LUXARDO MARRASCHINO

$100.00

AMARETTO DISARONNO

$125.00

BAILEYS

$95.00

LICOR 43

$90.00

FERNET BRANCA

$120.00

FRANGELICO

$95.00

ITALICUS

$115.00

ST. GERMAIN

$110.00

DESERT DOOR

$125.00

HACIENDA DE CHIGUAHUA PLATA

$125.00

DON PERIGNON

$450.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
4501 W EXPY 83, 80-90, McAllen, TX 78501

