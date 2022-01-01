Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mission restaurants you'll love

Mission restaurants
  • Mission

Mission's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Must-try Mission restaurants

Main pic

 

LIT Coffee

2515 Colorado Street, Mission

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Latte - Iced
Single/Double/Triple espresso, with milk.
Caramel Macchiato - Hot
Vanilla, steamed milk, and caramel drizzle with espresso shot poured over.
Twisted Taro - Iced
Milk, taro, with espresso poured over.
More about LIT Coffee
Greens and Lemons image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Greens and Lemons

2707 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission

Avg 4.8 (151 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Chilaquiles$9.99
Baked corn tortilla chips with chicken, salsa and cheese
Choose:
green
red
spicy
Chicken Or Turkey Avocado$13.99
Cucumber Water$3.50
More about Greens and Lemons
Palenque Group image

 

Taco Palenque

2420 E EXPY 83, Mission

No reviews yet
More about Taco Palenque
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Gumbo's Deli

2614 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission

Avg 3.5 (4 reviews)
More about Gumbo's Deli
