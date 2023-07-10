Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Diamond's Pizza Pacheco

2160 East Pacheco Boulevard

Suite K

Los Baños, CA 93635

Food

Classic Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.99+

Marinara Sauce, Cheese, Cheese & More Cheese!

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99+

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni Topped with MORE Pepperoni!

Specialty Pizza

Half & Half Specialty

$10.99+

BBQ Chicken Club Pizza

$10.99+

A Sweet & Smokey BBQ Sauce, covered in Freshly Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken & Bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$10.99+

Buffalo Sauce Mixed with Ranch, and Topped with Chicken, Jalapeños & Red Onions!

Chorizo Pizza

$10.99+

House Sauce Mixed with Tapatio, Chorizo, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Jalapeños & Pineapples.

Combination Pizza

$11.99+

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Linguica, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives & Red Onions.

Diablo Pizza

$10.99+

Marinara Sauce Mixed with Tapatio, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Linguica, Olives, Bell Peppers & Jalapeños.

Diamond Special Pizza

$10.99+

1000 Island Sauce, Beef, Red Onions & Tomatoes!

Gilroy Garlic Pizza

$10.99+

White Garlic Sauce, Minced Garlic, Chicken, Tomatoes, Red & Green Onions!

Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99+

Marinara Sauce, Freshly Sliced Ham Topped with Pineapples.

Los Banos Pizza

$10.99+

White Garlic Sauce, Minced Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Tomatoes, Peperoncini Peppers, Red & Green Onions.

Mango Habanero Pizza

$10.99+

Mango Habanero Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeños & Bacon.

Margherita Pizza

$10.99+

Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes & Basil.

Meat Pizza

$11.99+

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Linguica, Sausage & Bacon.

Mexican Pizza

$10.99+

House Sauce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Chorizo, Fresh Lettuce, Avocado & Feta Cheese.

Morgan Hill Chicken Supreme

$10.99+

White Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms & Tomatoes.

The Ranch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99+

BBQ Sauce Mixed with Ranch, Topped with Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes & Green Onions.

Vegetarian Pizza

$10.99+

Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Artichokes & Tomatoes.

Veggie Pesto Pizza

$10.99+

Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives & Mushrooms.

Calzone

Combo Calzone

House Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers & Red Onions.

Meat Calzone

House Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Linguica, Sausage & Bacon.

Hawaiian BBQ Calzone

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon & Pineapple.

Veggie Calzone

House Sauce, Mushrooms, Olives, Red Onions & Bell Peppers.

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

Made using our Fresh Pizza Dough, your choice of Garlic or Pesto Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese.

Garlic Bread

Fresh French Bread, Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

Pesto Bread

Fresh French Bread, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

Jalapeno Poppers

Spicy Breaded Jalapenos Stuffed with Cream Cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

Our Classic Battered & Thick Cut Mozzarella Sticks.

Parmesan Bites

Made with our Fresh Pizza Dough Covered in Butter & Parmesan, Lite Hints of Garlic, Cut into Bite Sizes!

Parmesan Twists

Made with our Fresh Pizza Dough, Covered in Butter & Parmesan, Lite Hints of Garlic & Twisted to a Delicious Perfection!

Sampler Platter

$16.99

All the Favorites! 3 Buffalo Wings, 3 BBQ Wings, 3 Mozzarella Sticks & 3 Jalapeno Poppers. Served with Ranch & Marinara Sauce.

Fries

Wings

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Bacon, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Iceberg Lettuce & Spinach, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Topped with Chicken.

Mixed Green Salad

$12.99

Spring Mix Tossed in Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing, Topped with Feta Cheese, Dried Cranberries & Chicken.

Pineapple Spinach Salad

$12.99

Spinach Tossed in Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing, Topped with Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Pineapples & Chicken.

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romain Lettuce Tossed in our Caesar Dressing, Topped with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Chicken.

Veggie Salad

$9.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Mozzarella Cheese.

Side Veggie Salad

$6.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Mozzarella Cheese.

Party Salad (feeds 4)

$18.99

Perfect for Parties & Events. Feeds 4!

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$12.99

French Roll, Ranch & Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapenos & Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.99

French Roll, Chicken, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

Italian Meat Sandwich

$12.99

French Roll, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese.

The Ranch BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

French Roll, BBQ Sauce & Ranch, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes & Green Onions.

Burgers

All-In Burger

$12.99

Angus Beef Patty, 1000 Island Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Pepperoncinis.

Bacon Burger

$12.99

Angus Beef Patty, House Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Angus Beef Patty, House Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Lettuce.

Chicken Bacon Burger

$12.99

Chicken Breast, House Sauce, Mozzarella Chees, Bacon, Red Onions, Lettuce & Tomatoes.

Desserts

Churro

$2.00

Cinnamon Bites

Made with our Fresh Pizza Dough Buttered & Smothered in Delicious Cinnamon, Cut into Bite Sizes!

Cinnamon Twists

Made with our Fresh Pizza Dough, Buttered & Smothered in Cinnamon & Twisted to a Delicious Perfection!

Pizza Cookie

$7.99

Deals

Large 1-Topping Pizza

$13.99

Medium 3-Toppings Pizza

$15.99

3 for $46

$46.00

Sides

Side 1000 Island

$0.75

Side Anchovies

$2.99

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.75

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Side Pesto Sauce

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Topping

$0.75

Side Chicken

$2.99

Drinks

2 Liter Sodas

2 Liter Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Sprite

$4.00

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$4.00

2 Liter Root Beer

$4.00

2 Liter Orange Soda

$4.00

2 Liter Fanta

$4.00

Arizona

Arizona Mucho Mango

$1.50

Arizona Watermelon

$1.50

Arizona Arnold Palmer - Strawberry

$1.50

Arizona Sweet Tea

$1.50

Arizona Arnold Palmer - Lite

$1.50

Snapple

Snapple Mango Madness

$3.00

Snapple Apple

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

Soda Bottle

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Soda Can

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Orange Soda Can

$2.00

Coffee

Starbucks Mocha

$3.00

Starbucks Vanilla

$3.00

Tea

Sweetend Tea Bottle

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea Bottle

$3.00

Water/Energy

Water Bottle

$2.00

Monster

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2160 East Pacheco Boulevard, Suite K, Los Baños, CA 93635

Directions

