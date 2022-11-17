  • Home
  • /
  • Creston
  • /
  • Little Green Trailer Catering Services - 101 West Taylor Street Suite B
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Green Trailer Catering Services 101 West Taylor Street Suite B

review star

No reviews yet

101 W Taylor St

Suite B

Creston, IA 50801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Rodeo Burger
Lumberjack Burger
Smash Burger 1/4lb

Specials

Hot Brisket

$12.00

Bella Burger

$10.00

Patty Melt

$9.00

Lumberjack Burger

$10.00

Breaded Loin

$7.00

Rodeo Burger

$9.00

Chx Sandwhich

$7.00

Chicken Fried Chx

$10.00

Chx noodles

$10.00

Beef and noodles

$10.00

Hamball dinner

$12.00

Steak sandwich

$12.00

Burgers

All our Burger is Ground Fresh in house from 100% whole Brisket.

Smash Burger 1/4lb

$5.00

same

Hamburger 1/3lb

$6.49

1/3 Pound Fresh Ground Brisket Patty W/ ketchup Mustard pickle

Chz Burger 1/3lb

$7.49

Bacon Chz Burger 1/3lb

$8.49

All American Burger 1/3lb

$8.49

Mac Attack Chz Burger 1/3lb

$8.99

Mushroom Provolone Burger 1/3lb

$8.49

Oklahoma Onion Burger 1/3lb

$6.49

1/3 lbs. Freshly Ground patty topped with American Cheese, Pickle, Ketchup & Mustard.

Philly Chz Burger 1/3lb

$8.49

Wisconsin Butter Burger 1/3lb

$6.49

Double carmelized Smash burger

$8.50

Double fried pickel bacon Ranch

$10.00

Single fried pickel bacon Ranch

$7.00

Patty Melt

$9.00

BBQ Fusion

Brisket Sandwich

$8.49

1/4 pound smoked brisket chopped on fresh baked bun

Pork Sandwiches

$6.99

1/4 pound smoked pork on fresh baked bun

Brisket Philly

$9.99

1/4 pound smoked brisket chopped served on an hougie w/queso cheese and peppers and onion

Brisket Sundae

$8.49

Bean, Brisket, Slaw BBQ Sause layerd in a cup

Pork Sundae

$8.49

Bean, Pork, Slaw BBQ Sause layerd in a cup

Brisket Taco

$4.00

Pork Taco

$4.00

Brisket Walker

$8.49

Cheese chips,brisket,beans,cheese sauce

Pork Walker

$8.49

Cheese chips,pork,beans,cheese sauce

Bbq Bowl(beans,meat,slaw,mac)

$12.00

Side

Brisket Mac

$4.00

Side OF Beans

$3.00

Side Of Fries

$3.00+

Side Of Mac

$3.00

Side Of Slaw

$3.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$3.00+

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls W/ Ranch

$7.00

Pretzle Bites Dessert Style

$6.50

Pretzel Bites Regular Style

$6.50

Pretzel Bite Alamode

$5.00

Apple Crisp

$3.00Out of stock

Mushrooms

$7.00Out of stock

LGT's Bowls

5 Chz Mac Bowl

$6.50

Mac,breadcrumbs,cheese

Bacon Brisket Mac Bowl

$9.99

Mac,Brisket, Bacon,bbq, cheese in a bowl

Bacon Pork Mac Bowl

$9.99

Mac,Pork, Bacon,bbq, cheese in a bowl

Country Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Popcorn Chicken Bowl

$9.99+

Pork Country Bowl

$10.00

Brisket Country Bowl

$10.00

Salads

Salad

$7.00

Salad COM

$9.99

Kids Meals

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

Kids Mac

$3.50

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$3.50

4 oz chicken w/freis and drink

Kids Chz Burger

$4.00

1 Taco w/fries and drink

Dressing

Stingy Honey

$0.25

Honey Garlic

$0.25

Garlic Parm

$0.25

Sweet Chilli

$0.25

Mango Habanro

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Whammy ( Mustard Carolina)

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Catering

Brisket by pound

$16.00

1 lb serves 3-4 *** PLEASE ALLOW 3 DAYS

Pit Beef (Top Round) by pound

$16.00

1lb serves 3-4

Pork Butt

$10.00

1lb serves 3-4

Pork Loin by the pound

$10.00

1lb serves 3-4

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

1 rack serves 3-4

Smoked Chicken Breast

$12.95

1lb serves 3-4

Smoked Chicken Hindquarters (each)

$4.00

1lb serves 3-4

Smoked Hamballs

$15.00

1lb serves 2-3

Smoked Turkey Breast

$12.95

1lb serves 3-4

Smoked Whole Chicken Wings

$2.00

1lb serves 2-3

Twice Smoked Pit Ham

$10.00

1ib serves 3-4

Meat by the LB

Pork By the pound

$3.00+

Our Smoked Meat By itself

Brisket By The Pound

$5.00+

1lb

Ribs By the lbs

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.00+

Diet Coke

$1.00+

Lemonade

$1.00+

Sprite

$1.00+

Mr. Pibb

$1.00+

Ice Tea

$1.00+

Root beer

$1.00+

Water

$1.00+

8oz Cup

Vanilla

$2.50+

Lemon bar

$2.50+

Caramel Apple Crisp

$2.50+

Cinnamon

$2.50+

Pirates Treasure

$2.50+

Rich And Famous

$2.50+

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$2.50+

Chocolate

$2.50+

Waffle Cone

Vanilla

$4.00+

Pirates Treasurr

$4.00+

Chocolate

$4.00+

Lemon bar

$4.00+

Cinnamon

$4.00+

Rich And Famous

$4.00+

Caramel Apple Crisp

$4.00+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.00+

Cake Cone

Vanilla

$2.50+

Caramel Apple Pie

$2.50+

Chocolate

$2.50+

Lemon bar

$2.50+

Pirates Treasure

$2.50+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$2.50+

Cinnamon

$2.50+

Pirates Treasure

$2.50+

Rich Famous

$2.50+

Floats

Root beer Float

$2.50+

Coke Float

$2.50+

Flights

flights

$6.00

Vanilla

Chocolate

Thanksgiving day

Ham And Turkey

$15.00

Ham only

$15.00

turkey only

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

DRIVE THRU AND ENJOY!

Location

101 W Taylor St, Suite B, Creston, IA 50801

Directions

Gallery
Little Green Trailer Catering Services image
Little Green Trailer Catering Services image
Little Green Trailer Catering Services image

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Altos - Greenfield
orange star4.3 • 226
609 NE 6th S Greenfield, IA 50849
View restaurantnext
The Clubhouse Bar & Grille - 3186 Big Bend Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3186 Big Bend Rd Ellston, IA 50074
View restaurantnext
The Cruzin Cafe - 504 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
504 Main St Sharpsburg, IA 50862
View restaurantnext
1st Down Brewing Co. - 106 East Court Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
106 East Court Avenue Winterset, IA 50273
View restaurantnext
Willy's Sports Bar - Creston, IA - 809 South Pine
orange starNo Reviews
809 South Pine Creston, IA 50801
View restaurantnext
Creston Family Restaurant - creston family restaurant
orange star3.9 • 607
802 w taylor st creston, IA 50801
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Creston
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston