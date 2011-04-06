Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Red Hen Bakery

302 G St

Salida, CO 81201

Popular Items

Plain Bagel
Brioche Cinnamon Roll
Pumpkin Seed Muffin

Bread

Americana Baguette

Americana Baguette

$6.00Out of stock

Organic strong white bread flour, yeast, organic cane sugar, sea salt, filtered water.

Pain d'Epi (Wheat Stalk Baguette)

Pain d'Epi (Wheat Stalk Baguette)

$6.00Out of stock

Organic strong white bread flour, yeast, organic cane sugar, sea salt, filtered water.

Sourdough Boule

Sourdough Boule

$7.25Out of stock

Organic strong white bread flour, organic local whole wheat flour, levain, organic cane sugar, sea salt, filtered water, local polenta.

Rosemary Olive Oil

Rosemary Olive Oil

$7.25Out of stock

Organic strong white bread flour (35%), organic local whole wheat flour (65%), yeast, organic cane sugar, sea salt, filtered water, organic rosemary, organic olive oil.

French Sandwich Loaf

French Sandwich Loaf

$7.25Out of stock

Organic strong white bread flour, yeast, organic cane sugar, sea salt, filtered water.

Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

$7.25Out of stock

Organic strong white bread flour, organic local whole wheat flour, levain, organic cane sugar, sea salt, filtered water.

Honey Whole Wheat Sandwich Loaf

$7.25Out of stock
Gluten-Free Multigrain Sandwich Loaf

Gluten-Free Multigrain Sandwich Loaf

$11.00Out of stock

Organic brown rice flour, organic sweet sorghum flour, organic potato starch, organic tapioca flour, xanthan gum, organic cornmeal, organic flax meal, organic chia seeds, local honey, organic olive oil, organic coconut milk, organic gluten-free oats, organic cane sugar, yeast, organic sea salt, filtered water.

Caraway

$9.00Out of stock

Brioche

$7.00

Organic strong white bread flour, yeast, organic cane sugar, sea salt, filtered water, eggs, butter.

Pastry

Pumpkin Seed Muffin

Pumpkin Seed Muffin

$4.75

Organic all-purpose flour, organic Colorado-grown whole wheat pastry flour, organic cane sugar, butter, local eggs, vanilla, sea salt, spices, baking powder, local honey, local sunflower oil, local yogurt, brown sugar, lemon juice, buttermilk, seasonal fruit.

Morning Glory Muffin (GF/Vegan)

$4.50

GF flour blend (brown rice, tapioca, sweet sorghum, potato), GF oats, buckwheat, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, spices, sea salt, Colorado sunflower oil, organic apple, organic carrot, seasonal squash, currants, organic coconut, dried cranberries, dried currants, walnuts.

Wild Blueberry Scone

Wild Blueberry Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Organic all-purpose flour, organic local whole wheat pastry flour, heavy cream, organic cane sugar, sea salt, baking powder, wild blueberries.

MBC Scone

$4.50Out of stock
Tart Cherry Hand Pie

Tart Cherry Hand Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Organic all-purpose flour, organic whole wheat pastry flour, butter, sour cream, organic cane sugar, sea salt, baking powder, seasonal fruit, bourbon, almond extract, tapioca starch, egg wash.

Seasonal Danish

$5.00
Brioche Cinnamon Roll

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Organic strong white bread flour, eggs, local honey, local sunflower oil, yeast, sea salt, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, cream cheese frosting (cream cheese, sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice).

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00

Organic strong white bread flour, butter, yeast, organic cane sugar, salt, egg wash.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Organic strong white bread flour, butter, yeast, organic cane sugar, salt, egg wash, chocolate, confectioner's sugar (sugar, cornstarch).

Chocolate Frangipane

$6.00Out of stock

Frangipane Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Grab & Go Breakfast

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.85

Organic strong white bread flour, organic local rye flour, organic barley malt, honey, yeast, sea salt, local polenta.

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.85Out of stock

Organic strong white bread flour, organic local rye flour, organic barley malt, honey, yeast, sea salt, everything seed mix (garlic, onion, sesame, poppy, kosher salt).

Sausage Savory Spiral

Sausage Savory Spiral

$7.50Out of stock

Organic focaccia dough (white bread flour, olive oil, sea salt, yeast), onion, spinach, red pepper, green chili, cheddar, local pork sauage.

Veggie Savory Spiral

Veggie Savory Spiral

$7.00Out of stock

Organic focaccia dough (white bread flour, olive oil, sea salt, yeast), onion, spinach, red pepper, green chili, cheddar.

Sausage Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Everything bagel (organic white bread flour, Colorado-grown rye, barley malt, yeast, salt, honey, sesame, poppyseed, onion, garlic), egg, milk, onion, spinach, red pepper, green chili, cheddar, local pork sausage.

Veggie Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Veggie Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Everything bagel (organic white bread flour, Colorado-grown rye, barley malt, yeast, salt, honey, sesame, poppyseed, onion, garlic), egg, milk, onion, spinach, red pepper, green chili, cheddar.

Quiche

$13.00Out of stock

Cookies & Bars

Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookie

Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

GF Mudslide Cookie

$3.00

Seasonal Jam Bar

$4.25

Scottish Shortbread

$2.50
Pecan Pie Bar

Pecan Pie Bar

$4.50

Citrus-Almond-Poppyseed Biscotti

$2.00

Hearth Bread (Friday & Sat Afternoon Bake)

Walnut Bâtard

$9.00Out of stock

Miche

$9.50Out of stock

Whole Wheat Sourdough

$10.00Out of stock

Merch

Shirt

$25.00

Locally printed by Drift & Amble (Salida, CO).

Onesie

$18.00

Locally printed by Drift & Amble (Salida, CO).

Hat

$15.00

Locally printed by Drift & Amble (Salida, CO).

Apron

$20.00

Locally printed by Drift & Amble (Salida, CO).

Canvas Grocary Bag

$12.00

Locally printed by Drift & Amble (Salida, CO).

Bandana

$9.00Out of stock

Locally printed by Drift & Amble (Salida, CO).

Restaurant info

Little Red Hen Bakery is a place where we share our most cherished (and sometimes secret) recipes. In the Little Red Hen folktale, the Hen had to do all the work herself. At our bakery, it's a team effort. From family recipes that have passed through generations to original creations that we've fine-tuned together, everything on our menu has a story to tell.

Website

Location

302 G St, Salida, CO 81201

Directions

