Salida restaurants you'll love

Salida restaurants
Toast
  • Salida

Salida's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Must-try Salida restaurants

Amicas Salida image

 

Amicas Salida

127 F Street, Salida

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
32 Verns$9.95
Mixed Greens, Roasted Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Feta, Avocado, Kalamata Olives, Pine Nuts & House Cosmic Tahini Dressing
29 Cesare$7.10
Romaine, Herb Croutons, Asiago Cheese & House Caesar Dressing
Fettuccine Alfredo$13.75
Fettuccini, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Asiago, Parmesan - Baked in our Oven
More about Amicas Salida
Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub image

PIZZA

Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub

242 F Street, Salida

Avg 4.5 (373 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Garlic Bread ~$7.99
Our Homemade Bread with Loads of Cheese, Basil, and Brushed with Garlic Oil
Large House Salad - Online$9.59
Romaine, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese and Sunflower Seeds
*16" Caveman$24.99
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Canadian Bacon! Try it with Salami and Meatball!
More about Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub
CURRENTS image

 

CURRENTS

122 N. F Street, Salida

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Cream Cheese, artichoke hearts, toasted garlic, sour cream and spinach served warm with grilled Naan bread.
Spinach Salad Half$9.00
Smoked Salmon Salad Full$18.00
More about CURRENTS
The Fritz image

 

The Fritz

113 E Sackett Ave, Salida

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac 'n Cheese$10.00
Macaroni, Provolone, Blue Cheese, Parmesan, Panko Bread Crumbs
Warm Spiced Olives$5.00
Orange and Lemon Zest, Bay Leaves, Olive Oil, Roasted Fennel and Coriander, Aleppo Pepper
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Brie, Granny Smith Apples, Mixed Greens, Herb Aioli
More about The Fritz
