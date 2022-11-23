4 Fields Concessions 12315 grant shook Rd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving great food and ice cream at the Antrim Township Park concessions stand.
Location
12315 grant shook Rd., Greencastle, PA 17225
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream
No Reviews
2753 Buchanan Trail W Greencastle, PA 17225
View restaurant