4 Fields Concessions 12315 grant shook Rd.

12315 grant shook Rd.

Greencastle, PA 17225

Cold Drinks

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Mtn.Dew

Dr. Pepper

Ginger Ale

Sierra Mist

Root Beer

Pink Lemonade

Gatorade

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Slushee

$5.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Mtn Dew

$1.50

Water

$1.50Out of stock

Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

Soft Serve

Vanilla

Chocolate

Twist

Sundaes

Hot Fudge

$4.50

Peanut Butter

$4.50

Caramel

$4.50

Candy

Reese's Cup

$2.25

Air Head

$1.00

M&M's

$2.25

Peanut M&M's

$2.25Out of stock

Snickers

$2.25

Hot Food

Hot Dog

$4.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Soft Pretzel

$4.00

Nachos

$4.50

Cheese Dog

$5.50

Cold Food

Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Turkey Sandwich

$5.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving great food and ice cream at the Antrim Township Park concessions stand.

12315 grant shook Rd., Greencastle, PA 17225

