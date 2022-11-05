Teranga Midtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Teranga is bringing a fresh take on African cuisine. Inspired by tradition, and designed for health and comfort, our food explores the bold flavors and ancient ingredients of African food. Welcome home.
Location
601 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue
No Reviews
570 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10022
View restaurant