Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teranga Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

601 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Suya Super Bowl
Ancient Vegan Bowl
Yassa, Yassa Grilled Chicken Bowl

Super Bowl

Jollof Salmon Bowl

Jollof Salmon Bowl

$20.00

Roasted salmon topped with a flavorful blend of spices. Bowl includes: - Jollof Rice (rice cooked in a spiced tomato broth) - Roasted Salmon (cilantro, cumin, paprika, lime) - Casamance Salad (kale, fonio, mango, tomato, onion, ginger vinaigrette) - Black Eyed Pea Salad (cucumber, tomato, pepper, parsley, moringa-ginger vinaigrette) - Yassa (caramelized onion and lime confit sauce) - Rof (Mild Hot, Parsley, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Garlic)

Suya Super Bowl

Suya Super Bowl

$17.00

A combination of West African street food classics. Gluten-free. Peanuts. Medium Spicy. - Jollof Rice (rice cooked tomato broth) - Suya (grilled chicken with suya spice) - Kelewele (roasted sweet plantains) - Ndambe (black eyed pea, sweet potato, okra stew) - Mafe (peanut sauce) - Moyo (scotch bonnet pepper, onion, tomato, garlic)

Yassa, Yassa Grilled Chicken Bowl

Yassa, Yassa Grilled Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Grilled chicken with sweet & tangy caramelized onion sauce. - Free-Range Grilled Chicken (thyme, garlic, lime) - Jollof Rice (rice cooked in tomato broth) - Kelewele (roasted sweet plantains) - Black Eyed Pea Salad (cucumber, tomato, parsley, moringa-ginger dressing) - Yassa (caramelized onion and lime confit sauce) - Rof (Mild Hot, Parsley, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Garlic)

Mafe Chicken Bowl

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN WITH SAVORY PEANUT SAUCE, PLANTAINS, AND STEW OVER JOLLOF (GF,PEANUTS) Jollof Rice Kelewele Roasted Sweet Plantains Ndambe Black Eyed Pea Stew Mafe Peanut Sauce Moyo

Ancient Vegan Bowl

Ancient Vegan Bowl

$14.00

Plant-based, protein-rich vegan bowl. - African Red Rice (hearty whole grain rice) - Efo Riro (kale, okra, dawadawa fermented locust bean, red palm fruit oil stew) - Kelewele (spicy roasted plantains) - Ndambe (black eyed pea, sweet potato, okra stew) - Mafe (peanut sauce) - Moyo (Mild, Onion, Tomato, Garlic, Scotch Bonnet Pepper)

Casamance Kale Salad Bowl

Casamance Kale Salad Bowl

$12.00

Kale, fonio, mango, tomato, onion, moringa-ginger vinaigrette.

Market Plate

Custom Steak Suya Bowl

$18.00
Custom Chicken Suya Bowl

Custom Chicken Suya Bowl

$17.00

Make your own Suya bowl. Peanuts. Medium Spicy.

Custom Grilled Chicken Bowl

Custom Grilled Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Make your own Free-Range Grilled Chicken Bowl. Halal.

Custom Vegan Bowl

Custom Vegan Bowl

$14.00

Make your own Vegan bowl.

Side

Steak Suya

$8.00

Grilled hanger steak with suya seasoning. Mild spicy, Peanuts, Gluten free.

Grilled Chicken Suya

$7.00

Grilled chicken with suya seasoning. Halal. Peanuts. Mild Spicy.

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Lime, thyme, garlic. Gluten Free. Halal.

'Kelewele' Roasted Sweet Plantains

'Kelewele' Roasted Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Roasted sweet plantains, ginger, cayenne. Mild spicy

'Ndambe' Black Eyed Pea Stew

'Ndambe' Black Eyed Pea Stew

$6.00

Black eyed pea, sweet potato, and okra stew. Vegan. Gluten Free.

Casamance Kale Salad Side

Casamance Kale Salad Side

$6.00

Kale, fonio, mango, tomato, onion, moringa-ginger vinaigrette.

Black Eyed Pea Salad

Black Eyed Pea Salad

$6.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Pepper, Parsley, Moringa-Ginger Vinaigrette.

'Efo Riro' Kale Stew

$6.00

Kale, okra, red palm fruit oil stew. Vegan.

Jollof Rice

$4.00

Rice cooked in tomato broth. Vegan. Gluten Free.

Yassa Sauce

Yassa Sauce

$4.00

Caramelized onion and lime confit sauce. Vegan. Gluten Free.

Mafe Sauce

Mafe Sauce

$4.00

Peanut sauce. Vegan. Gluten free.

Kani

Kani

$2.00

This fiery scotch bonnet pepper sauce pairs well with meat, fish, stews, and vegetables. Very hot. 2oz. (scotch bonnet pepper, onion, garlic)

Shito

Shito

$2.00

A smoky fish sauce that pairs well with meat, fish, and stews. 2oz. (shrimp, crayfish, chili pepper, garlic).

Rof

Rof

$2.00

This parsley-based sauce goes great with meat, fish, stews, and vegetables. Medium hot. 2oz. (parsley, scotch bonnet pepper, garlic)

Juice

Ginger

Ginger

$6.00

Ginger, Mint. A zesty, refreshing tonic that strengthens the immune system, increases metabolism and aids digestion.

Bissap

Bissap

$6.00

Hibiscus, mint. A traditional West African hibiscus infused juice that is rich in antioxidants, strengthens the immune system and supports digestion. We source our hibiscus from West Africa.

Bouye

Bouye

$6.00

Baobab fruit, coconut milk. An ancient African juice made from baobab fruit, one of the most nutritious fruits in the world, and is rich in vitamin c, calcium, fiber, and potassium. It's great by itself or in a smoothie! We source our baobab from West Africa.

Moringa Limeade

Moringa Limeade

$6.00

Moringa, Lime Juice. A refreshing, nutrient packed elixir made with moringa, a nutrient dense plant, that is high in protein, calcium, iron, fiber, and potassium. We source our moringa from West Africa.

Drinks

Saratoga Still Water

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

COCKTAILS

Limpopo

Limpopo

$14.00

A refreshing elixir with a strong kick of ginger. Gin, Ginger, Lime.

Mallow Family

Mallow Family

$14.00

For the sophisticated drinker, this is our nod to a Negroni made with Mezcal and Hibiscus from West Africa. Mezcal, Gran Classico Liqueur, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Bissap (Hibiscus).

Sideways Baobab

Sideways Baobab

$14.00Out of stock

Transport to a beach in West Africa with this spin on a Pina Colada. Jamaican Rum, Bouye (Baobab Fruit & Coconut Milk), Pineapple, Lime.

Sunrise in Senegal

Sunrise in Senegal

$14.00

A rif on a spicy margarita that pays homage to two of our favorite fruits in West Africa, Mango and Pineapple. Tequila, Mezcal, Cayenne, Mango, Pineapple, Lemon.

BEER

Star - BTL beer

$9.00

Gulder - BTL beer

$9.00

WINE

Pinotage

$10.00+

Chenin Blanc

$9.00+

Rose

$8.00+

From one very special vineyard in the Upper-Hemel-en-Aarde called the Vine Garden which contains over 47 varietals, and then also selected Cinsaut and Colombar vineyards grown on Schist soils in Wellington. Made by Bosman, a family-owned South African winery.

Grains & Vegetables

Served in 120oz trays. Serves 10 people.

Jollof Rice - Catering

$50.00+

Jollof rice is a staple West Africa dish that features rice cooked in tomato broth. This delicious rice varies from region to region, but is said to have originated in Senegal by Penda Mbaye. Jasmine Rice cooked in Tomato Broth. Vegan & Gluten-Free.

Liberian Ruby Red Rice - Catering

Liberian Ruby Red Rice - Catering

$60.00+

Rice originates in West Africa and this hearty and healthy whole grain red rice is one of the oldest types of rice in the world. Vegan, Gluten-Free and Ancient Grain.

Black Eyed Pea Salad - Catering

Black Eyed Pea Salad - Catering

$70.00+

Black eyed peas are native to West Africa and this salad is called 'Niebe' in Senegal. Cucumber, tomato, pepper, parsley, moringa-ginger vinaigrette. Vegan, Gluten-free, and a good source of vegan Protein.

'Efo Riro' Kale Stew - Catering

$70.00+

This Nigerian stew can be made with any dark leafy green. It's deep, rich flavors go well with rice, chicken, fufu, or on its own as a side. Kale, Okra, Dawadawa (fermented locust bean). Vegan & Gluten-free.

'Ndambe' Black Eyed Pea Stew - Catering

'Ndambe' Black Eyed Pea Stew - Catering

$70.00+

This black eyed pea stew originates in Senegal and can be eaten as a side or spread on a sandwich. Black eyed pea, sweet potato, okra, tomato stew. Vegan, Gluten-free, and a good source of plant-based Protein.

'Kelewele' Roasted Sweet Plantains - Catering

'Kelewele' Roasted Sweet Plantains - Catering

$80.00+

This Ghanaian street-food classic is a crowd pleaser. We lightly coat our sweet plantains in ginger and then roast them. Kelewele goes well with any bowl or on top of any salad. Sweet plantains, ginger. Vegan & Gluten-free.

'Casamance' Kale Salad - Catering

'Casamance' Kale Salad - Catering

$60.00+

Inspired by the south of Senegal, this kale salad features ingredients from the fertile lands of Casamance. Kale, fonio, mango, tomato, red onion, moringa-ginger vinaigrette . Vegan, Gluten-free, and a good source of Vegan Protein.

Meat & Fish

Free-Range Grilled Chicken - Catering

$100.00+

Our free-range grilled chicken is perfectly marinated to go with any sides. It's our top-seller. Lime, Thyme, Garlic. Gluten-free & Halal.

Free-Range Grilled Chicken Suya - Catering

$110.00+

Suya is a Nigerian street-food speciality of grilled meat dusted with a mild spicy peanut powder. Grilled chicken with a mild spicy peanut seasoning. Gluten-free, Halal & has Peanuts.

Moroccan Roasted Salmon - Catering

Moroccan Roasted Salmon - Catering

$80.00+

We source our salmon from our friends at Greenpoint and marinate each potion in a Moroccan chermoula sauce. Cilantro, cumin, chili, paprika, parsley, lime. Gluten-free.

Sauce

Served in 12oz hot cup.
'Mafe' Peanut Sauce - Catering

'Mafe' Peanut Sauce - Catering

$50.00+

Peanut sauce can be found across West Africa. We recommend using ours with chicken, steak, or plantains. Peanut Sauce. Gluten-free & Vegan.

'Yassa' Caramelized Onion Sauce - Catering

'Yassa' Caramelized Onion Sauce - Catering

$50.00+

Yassa is a Senegalese classic that features slow cooked onions in lime juice. It goes great with meat or fish. Caramelized onion and lime confit. Gluten-free & Vegan.

Hot Sauce

Kani - Catering

Kani - Catering

$12.00

Scotch bonnet pepper, garlic, onion. Very hot. Vegan. Gluten-free. This African Pepper Jam is extremely hot and should be used in small amounts. It pairs well with vegetables, grains, meat, and fish. Served in 9oz jar.

Rof - Catering

Rof - Catering

$12.00

Parsley, garlic, scotch bonnet pepper. Medium hot. Gluten-free. Vegan. This Senegalese green sauce has a garlicky kick and will add flavor to any meal. It pairs well with vegetables, meat, and fish. Served in 9oz jar.

Shito - Catering

Shito - Catering

$12.00

Crayfish, shrimp, garlic, chile pepper. Medium hot. Shellfish. Gluten-free. Vegan. This Ghanaian smoky pepper fish sauce strengthens almost any meal. It pairs well with kelewele, meat, and fish. Served in 9oz jar.

Moyo - Catering

Moyo - Catering

$12.00

Onion, tomato, cucumber, scotch bonnet pepper. Mild hot. Gluten-free. Vegan. This West African Condiment will remind you of pico de gallo. It pairs well with attieke, grains, vegetables and fish. Served in 9oz jar.

Juice

Ginger

Ginger

$6.00

Ginger, Mint. A zesty, refreshing tonic that strengthens the immune system, increases metabolism and aids digestion.

Bissap

Bissap

$6.00

Hibiscus, mint. A traditional West African hibiscus infused juice that is rich in antioxidants, strengthens the immune system and supports digestion. We source our hibiscus from West Africa.

Bouye

Bouye

$6.00

Baobab fruit, coconut milk. An ancient African juice made from baobab fruit, one of the most nutritious fruits in the world, and is rich in vitamin c, calcium, fiber, and potassium. It's great by itself or in a smoothie! We source our baobab from West Africa.

Moringa Limeade

Moringa Limeade

$6.00

Moringa, Lime Juice. A refreshing, nutrient packed elixir made with moringa, a nutrient dense plant, that is high in protein, calcium, iron, fiber, and potassium. We source our moringa from West Africa.

Bowls/Utensils

Utensils

$1.00

Fork + Knife + Napkin

Food Bowls

$1.00

30oz compostable bowl

Food Bowl Lids

$0.50

Lids for 30oz food bowls.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Teranga is bringing a fresh take on African cuisine. Inspired by tradition, and designed for health and comfort, our food explores the bold flavors and ancient ingredients of African food. Welcome home.

Website

Location

601 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Directions

Gallery
Teranga image
Teranga image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thank You Come Again
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7 NYC, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
BK★JANI - - 601 Lex Ave
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
pesce lulu seafood kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Ave NYC, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
MOKBAR - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
601 lexington ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
570 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Glaze - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
643 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston