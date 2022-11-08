Restaurant header imageView gallery

MOKBAR Lexington

review star

No reviews yet

601 lexington ave

New York, NY 10022

Popular Items

Bibimbap
Salmon Avocado
Chicken Katsu Curry

Small Bites

Ho' Cake

Ho' Cake

$8.00

Crispy bun filled with heavenly pork belly. Served with housemade kimchi pear dipping sauce.

Korean Fried Chicken

Korean Fried Chicken

$11.00

Crispy buttermilk marinated chicken wings. Served in sauce of choice.

Buns

Buns

$12.00

Two steamed bao buns with either: - Pork Belly, gochujang hoisin, and cucumber kimchi. - Bulgogi, cheese, aioli, and kimchi jam. - Roasted mushrooms, avocado, and gochujang hoisin.

Dumplings

Dumplings

$10.00

5 pieces of housemade ‘mandu’. Choose either beef, pork, or vegan.

Ramen

Classic

Classic

$17.00

Korean-style craft ramen made with gochujang pork broth, braised pork, spinach, bean sprouts, scallions, pickled mushrooms, and nori.

Kimchi "Jjigae"

Kimchi "Jjigae"

$16.00

Korean-style craft ramen made with kimchi bacon broth, braised pork, stewed bacon kimchi, scallions, and nori.

Chicken "Samgyetang"

Chicken "Samgyetang"

$16.00

Korean-style craft ramen made with roasted ginger chicken broth, pulled chicken, cucumber kimchi, and garlic chive kimchi.

Vegan Miso "Doenjang"

Vegan Miso "Doenjang"

$17.00

Korean-style craft ramen made with doenjang miso kombu broth, tofu, spinach, bean sprouts, pickled shiitake mushrooms, crispy potatoes, scallions, and nori. VEGAN!

Army "Budae" Stew

Army "Budae" Stew

$18.00

​​Korean-style craft ramen made with spicy kimchi pork broth, spam, sausage, pork belly, bacon, kimchi, tofu, watercress, and mozzarella cheese.

Bowls

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$17.00

Made with either rice or noodles featuring pickled daikon, cucumber, kimchi, shiitake mushrooms, beansprouts, spinach, and protein of choice. Served with a housemade gochujang sauce.

Bulgogi

Bulgogi

$18.00

Made with either rice or noodles featuring marinated ribeye, triple seasonal kimchi, poached egg, sesame seed, and scallions. Just like mazemen ramen, this bowl does NOT come with broth!

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$16.00

Made with either rice or noodles featuring a crispy chicken cutlet, Korean madras curry sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.

Salmon Avocado

Salmon Avocado

$18.00

Made with either rice, noodles, or featuring seared salmon, avocado, crumbled tofu, mixed greens, cucumber, pickled daikon, and furikake. Served with a housemade ginger scallion dressing.

Crabby Shrimp

Crabby Shrimp

$17.00

Made with either rice, noodles, or salad featuring lump crab meat, shrimp, mixed greens, cucumber, pickled daikon, mixed cabbage, furikake, and fried shallots. Served with a housemade yuzu gochujang sauce.

Kimchi

Staple Korean super food that is a natural probiotic, helps boosts immunity, rich in vitamin A, and many other amazing health benefits.
Kimchi

Kimchi

$3.00

Staple Korean super food that is a natural probiotic, helps boosts immunity, rich in vitamin A, and many other amazing health benefits.

Kimchi Trio

Kimchi Trio

$8.00

Choose 3 of our housemade kimchis

Beverage

Water

$4.00

Still or Sparkling

Housemade Iced Teas

$5.00

Soju Highball

$12.00

Soju

$15.00

Beer

Cup Sake

$12.00

MAKKU

$10.00

Hummy Soju Seltzer

$11.00Out of stock

Add Ons

Broth/Sauce

$6.00

Carb

$2.00

Extra Veggies

$2.00

Extra Protein

$2.00

Specials

New Year's Ramen

New Year's Ramen

$22.00Out of stock

Korean-style craft ramen made with creamy beef bone broth, rice cakes, kalbi dumplings, braised brisket, scallions, and nori. Served with a side of daikon kimchi.

Black Ramen

Black Ramen

$20.00Out of stock

Savory Black bean sauce with, pork, bacon, zucchini, carrot, onion, potato with pickled daikon, cucumber, scallion, succulent pork belly, served with a wedge of lemon.

Chilled Crab 'Kong' Ramen

Chilled Crab 'Kong' Ramen

$19.00Out of stock

Sesame jumbo lump crab meat, cold pinenut soybeans broth, and topped with garlic confit tomatoes, cucumber noodles, and sesame seeds.

Extra Sauce

Bibim Sauce

$1.50

Yuzu Bibim

$1.50

Ginger Scallion

$1.50

Kimchi Hot Sauce

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
New York City’s Mokbar is the passion project of chef Esther Choi, who grew up cooking traditional Korean dishes alongside her grandmother. At Mokbar, which opened in 2014 and has locations in Manhattan’s Chelsea Market and near Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, she’s turning out stellar interpretations of classic Korean dishes as well as comforting bowls of ramen infused with traditional Korean flavors.

MOKBAR image
MOKBAR image
MOKBAR image
MOKBAR image

