Jumieka NYC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A celebration of Jamaican Food and Culture, Jumieka NYC brings the flavors of the Caribbean to you, from our frozen cocktails which will bring you memories of your last beach vacation, to our Jerk Chicken, Beef Patties and Oxtails which are seasoned with Caribbean Spices and Herbs. Jumieka NYC gives you a taste of the Caribbean. Please join us for a one of a kind experience. See you soon!
Location
601 LEXINGTON AVE, NEW YORK, NY 10022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue
No Reviews
570 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10022
View restaurant