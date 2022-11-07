Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jumieka NYC

review star

No reviews yet

601 LEXINGTON AVE

NEW YORK, NY 10022

Sodas

Bigga Fruit Punch

$3.50

Ting

$6.00

D & G pineapple Soda

$3.50

D & G Kola Champagne

$3.50

D & G Ginger beer

$5.00

D & G Pineapple Ginger

$3.50

D & G Orange

$3.50

Water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Coconut Water

$5.00

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Sorrel

$8.00

Virgin Mango Daiquiri

$10.00

virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Cream Sodda

$3.50

Small Plates

Beef patty

Beef patty

$7.00
Chicken patty

Chicken patty

$7.00
Vegetable patty

Vegetable patty

$7.00
Coco bread

Coco bread

$7.00
BBQ Jerk Wings

BBQ Jerk Wings

$14.00Out of stock
Jerk Shrimp

Jerk Shrimp

$16.00
Coconut corn

Coconut corn

$8.00

Salad

Tropical Kale Salad

Tropical Kale Salad

$16.00
Tropical Kale Salad W/Chicken

Tropical Kale Salad W/Chicken

$21.00
Tropical Kale Salad W/ Salmon

Tropical Kale Salad W/ Salmon

$24.00

Mains

Rice Choice

$21.00
Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$18.00
Jerk Salmon

Jerk Salmon

$25.00

Oxtail Stew

$25.00

Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Curry Goat

$19.00

Sides

Rice and peas

Rice and peas

$7.00
White rice

White rice

$6.00
Roti skins

Roti skins

$7.00
Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$6.00

Wraps

Jerkito Burritos w/ Chicken

Jerkito Burritos w/ Chicken

$18.00
Jerkito Burritos w/ Fish

Jerkito Burritos w/ Fish

$19.00
Chicken Roti

Chicken Roti

$18.00

Vegetable Roti

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A celebration of Jamaican Food and Culture, Jumieka NYC brings the flavors of the Caribbean to you, from our frozen cocktails which will bring you memories of your last beach vacation, to our Jerk Chicken, Beef Patties and Oxtails which are seasoned with Caribbean Spices and Herbs. Jumieka NYC gives you a taste of the Caribbean. Please join us for a one of a kind experience. See you soon!

601 LEXINGTON AVE, NEW YORK, NY 10022

