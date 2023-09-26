Food Menu

Apps

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Mixed Plate

$14.95

Nachos

$11.95

1/2 Nachos

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Cheeseballs

$8.95

Potato Skins

$10.95

Fried Mushrooms

$9.95

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.45

Mexi Skins

$12.95

Jalepeno Poppers

$9.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Chicken Strips

$9.95

Chicken Wings

$10.95

Fried Green Beans

$8.95

Basket of fries

$4.95

Small fries

$2.95

Mexican

Tacos

$9.95

Chimi

$13.95

Soups & Salads

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.95

Taco Salad

$11.95

Chef Salad

$10.95

1/2 Chef Salad

$7.95

Greek Gyro Salad

$13.95

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.95

Blackened Chicken Pasta Salad

$13.95

Greek Chicken Pasta Salad

$13.95

Greek Dinner Salad

$7.95

Dinner Salad

$5.95

Bowl of soup

$6.95

Cup of soup

$4.95

Cup of soup and a dinner salad

$9.95

1/2 club with a cup of soup

$11.95

1/2 Turkey sandwich with a cup of soup

$10.95

1/2 Ham sandwich with a cup of soup

$10.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

California Burger w/frys

$12.95

Bleu Cheese Burger w/frys

$14.95

BLT

$13.95

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Philly Sandwich

$12.95

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Cordon Bleu Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Club

$13.95

Blackened Chicken Club

$13.95

BBQ Bacon Chicken

$13.95

Mango Chutney Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Gyro

$11.95

Blackened Chicken Gyro

$13.95

Ham and Swiss

$9.95

Turkey and Cheddar

$9.95

Veggie Sandwich

$11.95

Andy Burger

$13.95

Shrimp Basket

$14.95

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

KidsTaco

$5.95

Kids Chicken Pasta Salad

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Nachos

$5.95

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$7.95

Volcano Cake

$5.95

Brownie Supreme

$8.95

Merchant

T-shirts

$20.00

Blue tank tops

$20.00

Longsleeves

$25.00

Hoodies

$45.00

Peach tank tops

Black shirts

Red shirts

Special of the day

Spicy chicken wrap

$10.95

Blackened Chicken Pasta Alfredo

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Club

$13.95

Club wrap

$11.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch wrap

$11.95

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

California Wrap

$10.95

Peanut Butter Jalapeño Burger

$12.95

Louisiana Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Chef Pasta Salad

Italian Beef

$13.95

Monte Cristo

$13.95

Pho

$14.95

Chicken Bacon Lime and Tequila Sandwich with Esquites Fries

$14.95

Crispy Chicken tacos

$10.95

Fish Tacos

$11.95

Pretzel Burger

$14.95

Hot ham and swiss with a cup of soup

$12.95

Andy Philly

$12.95

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$11.95

Southwestern Rodeo Burger

$14.95

Hot beef

$10.95

Dipping sauce

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu cheese

$1.00

Honey mustard

$1.00

Honey

$0.50

Ketchup

Marinara

$1.00

Horseradish mayo

$1.00

Cocktail sauce

$1.00

Cajun mayo

$0.50

Red hot

$0.50

Tzatziki

$1.00

Bbq

$1.00

Drink Menu

Beverages

pepsi

$2.50

diet pepsi

$2.50

mountain dew

$2.50

starry

$2.50

root beer

$2.50

dr.pepper

$2.50

lemonade

$2.50

rasberry tea

$2.50

iced tea

$2.50

soda

Cappuccino

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

cranberry

$3.00

pineapple juice

$3.00

milk

$2.00

Arnold palmer

$2.50

Shirley temple

$2.50

Roy rogers

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Water

Kids drinks

$1.50

Well drinks

Well vodka

$4.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Well gin

$4.00

Well tequila

$4.00

Well whiskey

$4.00

Domestic Bottle

coors light

$3.75

Busch latte

$3.75

Bud light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Michelob Golden

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

PBR

$3.00

Craft Beer

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Dos Equis

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Lagunitas

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Heineken 00

$4.00

Seltzers

white claw

$4.00

high noon

$5.00

Carbliss

$5.00

Margaritas

Well margarita

$7.50

Patron margarita

$10.50

Casa amigos

$10.50

Teremana

$9.50

Shots

Patron

$8.00

Casa Amigos

$8.00

Mexican crack pipe

$6.00

Jager bomb

$6.00

Cherry bomb

$6.00

Vegas bomb

$6.00

Termana

$7.00

Patron popper

$8.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Irish car bomb

$10.00

Henny

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$4.75

Jim Beam

$4.75

Dr. Menthol

$4.75

lemon drops

$5.00