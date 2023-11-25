Voodoo Doughnut Lower Greenville
1806 Greenville Avenue
120
Dallas, TX 75206
Coffee Bags
Dozens
- Voodoo Dozen$29.50
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
- Vegan Dozen$32.50
Staff-picked vegan dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
- Classic Dozen$22.50
Staff-picked baker's dozen- just the classics. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Limited Time Doughnuts
Doughnuts
- Apple Fritter$4.50
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
- Bacon Maple Bar$4.75
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting and bacon on top!
- Banana Cream Pie$3.75
Filled with banana Bavarian cream, dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with cinnamon and a banana chip
- Blueberry Cake$2.75
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
- Butterfingering$3.00
Chocolate cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and Butterfinger crumbles.
- Buttermilk Bar$2.25
Buttermilk doughnut with a glaze.
- Chocolate Coconut$2.00
Chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and coconut flakes.
- Chocolate Old Fashioned$2.25
Cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
- Chocolate Cake$1.50
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
- Chocolate Ring$2.25
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting
- Chuckles$4.00
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting dipped in hot chocolate powder and topped with peanuts and caramel and chocolate drizzle.
- Cinnamon Sugar Cake$1.50
Plain cake doughnut with cinnamon sugar.
- Diablos Rex$3.00
Chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting, red sprinkles, a vanilla frosting pentagram, and chocolate chips in the middle.
- Double Chocolate$2.25
Chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
- Glazed Old Fashioned$2.25
Glazed cake doughnut.
- Grape Ape$3.25
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting, grape dust, and purple sprinkles.
- Homer$3.50
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
- Mango Tango$3.75
Raised yeast shell filled with mango jelly and topped with vanilla frosting and Tang.
- Maple Bar$2.75
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting on top.
- Maple Blazer Blunt$2.50
Raised yeast doughnut rolled into a blunt and dusted with cinnamon sugar. The top is dipped in maple frosting and red sprinkle embers.
- Maple Cream$3.75
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with maple frosting, a set of eyes, and a mustache.
- Maple Old Fashioned$2.25
Cake doughnut with maple frosting.
- Marshall Mathers$3.00
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and mini M&M’s®.
- Memphis Mafia$5.50
Fried dough with banana chunks and cinnamon covered in glaze, drizzled in chocolate and peanut butter with peanuts and chocolate chips on top.
- Oh Captain, My Captain$3.50
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and Captain Crunch.
- Old Dirty Bastard$4.75
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting, chocolate cream-filled cookies, and peanut butter.
- Peanut Cake$1.50
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
- Plain Cake$1.50
Plain cake doughnut.
- Portland Cream$3.75
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
- Powdered Sugar Cake$1.50
Plain cake doughnut with powdered sugar.
- Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
- Raspberry Romeo$3.25
Raised yeast shell glazed and filled with raspberry.
- Ring of Fire$2.50
