- Lucky street Thai & Sushi - 1400 County Rd 101
Lucky street Thai & Sushi 1400 County Rd 101
1400 County Rd 101
Plymouth, MN 55447
Sushi
Nigiri
Sashimi
Favorites
With added "Kick" of spicy mayo
Deluxe! Rolled in crunchy tempura flakes
Pure attitude! Crunchy tempura flakes and spicy mayo
Raw. Tuna, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado, and kaiware sprouts
Simple avocado, cucumber, carrot threads, and pickled daikon
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallions, and masago
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado. Topped with crispy tempura flakes, masago, and sesame seeds. Drizzled with creamy mango and unagi sauces
Raw. Inside: snow crab, avocado, and cucumber. Outside: a colorful "Rainbow" of 5 kinds of fish
Luckiest Rolls
Raw. Inside: shrimp tempura, mango, avocado, spicy garlic-chile mayo. Outside: salmon, marinated seaweed salad and sesame seeds
Raw. Inside: hamachi, spicy tuna, avocado, and pickled daikon. Outside: salmon and slices of fresh orange. Drizzled with ponzu sauce and unagi sauce. Scattered with slivered nori
Raw. Inside: tuna, salmon and yellowtail, avocado, spicy mayo, and masago. Outside: crispy tempura flakes and sesame seeds. Drizzled with "Miracle" sauce
Raw. Salmon, cucumber, kaiware sprouts, and spicy mayo with unagi, avocado, masago, sesame seeds, and unagi sauce
Raw. Shrimp tempura, snow crab, and avocado inside. Escolar, tempura flakes, scallions, and yuzu sauce (sriracha miso sauce for dipping)
Spicy but Nicey!
Raw. Softshell crab, masago, pickled daikon, and cucumber with spicy tuna, tobiko, scallions, creamy mango sauce, and spicy sauce on top
Raw. Salmon, tako, ginger, pickled daikon, and spicy mayo. Outside: "White tuna tataki" (escolar), avocado, jalapeño, and cilantro. Screaming sauce for dipping!
Raw. Shrimp tempura, diced salmon, and hamachi mixed with screaming sauce, mango, masago, avocado, and cream cheese. Lightly battered and tempura fried. Topped with seaweed salad, unagi sauce, creamy mango sauce, and tobiko
Vegetarian Specialties
Inside: a "Kakiage" of roughly cut tempura'd veggies-(sweet potatoes, asparagus, jalapeños). Covered in avocado and drizzled with house-made strawberry sauce. Topped with inari strips
Inside: sautéed red bell peppers, asparagus, cucumber, and fresh mango. Outside: avocado -topped with "Darkened edamame" (IE: edamame beans sautéed in a rich, dark, garlicky glaze)
Thai Foods
Appetizers
Fresh vegetables, pork, shrimp and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with housemade sweet & sour sauce - topped with crushed peanuts
Fresh vegetables and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with housemade sweet & sour sauce - topped with crushed peanuts
Pork, shredded carrots, white onions, glass noodles. Served with housemade sweet & sour topped with peanuts for dipping
Chicken marinated in coconut curry powder and grilled. Served with peanut sauce
Crispy fried choose from two styles spicy Asian sauce or tamarind seasoning, fried basil, and jalapeños. Served with apple jalapeño dipping sauce
You will never eat edamame "Naked" again! Edamame tossed in a rich dark, garlic chili glaze with a subtle "Heat" from serrano chiles
Scallops, cream cheese, green onions, and lemon-filled wontons, deep-fried and served with mango sweet and sour
Fried pork and vegetable filled dumplings. Served with ponzu sauce
Served with ponzu sauce
Soups
A blend of sour and spice! Comes with traditional broth. Mushrooms, lemon grass, galangal, cilantro, thai chiles, slivered red bell peppers, kaffir leaves, lime juice, tomatoes, and onions. Served with your choice of protein
Creamy and delicious. Beef broth and coconut milk with mushrooms, onions, thai chiles, shallots, slivered red bell peppers, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, galangal, tomatoes, and cilantro
A big, steaming, aromatic bowl of the Vietnamese "Street food"! Succulent beef broth with a hint of star anise, rice noodles, thinly-sliced beef as well as traditional "Pho beef meatballs". Topped with red onion, scallions, and cilantro. Served with fresh
Garnished with bits of tofu and finely sliced green onions
Salads
Shredded green papaya, green beans, tomatoes, and peanuts tossed in a housemade spicy tangy dressing
Sliced beef, red onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, scallions, and mint - tossed in light spicy dressing. Served with a fresh, cold wedge of lettuce
Choice of chicken or pork. Rice powder, Thai chilies, cilantro, scallions, fresh mint. Tossed in light sauce
Curries
Amazingly rich and bold. Red curry coconut milk sauce with bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and Thai basil
Peas, bell peppers, Thai basil, and long beans tossed with green curry coconut milk sauce
Potatoes, carrots, and white onion with a creamy coconut yellow curry sauce
A delicious blend of coconut milk sauce, peanut butter, and panang curry with kaffir (lime leaf). Finished with thinly sliced red bell peppers and coconut milk
A little sweet and sour curry with tamarind and palm sugar, carrots, onion, and potatoes. Finished with thinly sliced red bell peppers, fried peanuts, and fried garlic
Steamed broccoli and spinach, red curry peanut coconut sauce topped with crushed peanuts
A staff favorite! Red and yellow curry with cherry tomatoes, rambutan (tropical Thai fruit) and pineapple
Stir-Fry Noodles
Ours is made in the traditional "Street food" style of Thailand. Rice noodles, green onion, bean sprouts, and egg in a robust, flavorful sauce that balances salty, sweet and sour. Served with crushed peanuts and a lime wedge
Spicy and delicious! Wide rice noodles made richer with egg, bell peppers, garlic, onion, tomatoes, Thai chiles, and Thai basil
Wide rice noodles sautéed with Chinese broccoli, egg, garlic, white onion, carrots, and sweet soy sauce
Wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms in a garlic gravy sauce with white pepper
Fried Rice
Pineapple, bell peppers, peas, egg, carrots, and cashews
Yellow curry, peas, egg, cashews, and carrots - golden and delicuos
This could become your new food obsession! Asian sausage, shrimp, pork, egg, onion, carrots, and peas
Stir-Fry Dishes
Spicy sautéed white onions, garlic, bell peppers, Thai chiles, and Thai basil. Topped with a fried egg
Long beans, kaffir (lime leaf), Thai basil, bell peppers, and pea pods in a spicy red curry and coconut sauce
Sautéed onion, bell peppers, tomato, cucumber, and pineapple
Fresh seasonal vegetables in a garlic black mushroom sauce
Lucky Specialties
Crispy curried rice mixed with Asian seasoned pork sausage, peanuts, cilantro, Thai chiles, red bell pepper, red onion, and scallions. Roll your own wraps!
Battered and deep fried crispy chicken tossed with green onion, bell pepper, white onion in a garlic black mushroom sauce. Popular!
Chef victor's addictive "Red sauce" is the star of this dish! Peapods, carrots, red onions, and scallions all tossed in this sticky, sweet, spicy, garlicky sauce. It's Thai liscious!
A beloved Thai dish. Simple and delicious. Peppered garlic shrimp, red onions, scallions, red peppers, and Thai chiles. Served with jasmine rice
Same as the adult version, but tossed in our sweet-n-sour sauce! Kids love this one! - battered and deep-fried crispy chicken tossed with green onion, bell pepper, and white onion
Catering
Crowd Pleaser Sushi Platters
Popular for adults and kids! Whether your party is indoors or outdoors, your guests will love our "Made to order" pad Thai wok station and sushi bar - where our talented chefs will also roll sushi to order
Give us a 1 hour head-start and you can pick up a stunning sushi platter to wow your guests! Perfect for when you're asked to bring an "Appetizer to share". Call lucky street at (952) 208-8890 to order
Serves 6 to 8, 50 pieces.One each of the following rolls: caterpillar roll, spicy tuna roll, crunchy roll California roll, salmon roll, and veggie roll
Serves 12-14, 82 pieces. One each of the following rolls: caterpillar roll, lucky 13 roll, veggie roll, crunchy roll two each of the following rolls: spicy tuna roll, California roll, and salmon roll
Extra
Sauce
Curry Sauce
Thai Drinks
