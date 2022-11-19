Lucy's Lounge imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Lucy's Lounge Ramada East Syracuse

7 Reviews

$$

6555 Old Collamer Road South

East Syracuse, NY 13057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Soft Drink

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Pitcher Soda

$8.50

Tea

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Choose From Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parm

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Golden fried tenders served with honey mustard

Chicken Wings

$11.95

Ten Wings Served Your Way

Loaded Fries

$7.50

Loaded Fries with melted cheese and bacon

Lucy's Nachos

$8.50

Goey melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, and olives * Add seasoned ground beef or chicken… $3.00 * * Add Jalapenos …$0.50 *

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Six cheese sticks accompanied by marinara sauce

Potato Skins

$8.75

Five loaded potato skins with bacon and cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and chives

Sampler Platter

$11.75

A delicious combination of mozzarella sticks, potato skins, and chicked tenders served with dipping sauces

Side Caesar

$1.95

Side Fries

$1.95

Side Garden Salad

$1.95

Side Onion Rings

$1.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$1.95

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Soup Of The Day

Toasted Raviolis

$7.95

Burgers

Black-N-Bleu Burger

$10.75

Dusted with cajun spices, topped with crumbly bleu cheese, roasted red peppers, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a seeded roll

Lucy's Burger

$10.50

Served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a seeded roll * Add crispy bacon for $1.50 *

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.75

Topped with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and bacon served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a seeded roll

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.95

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.95

Dessert

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$7.75

Chocolate cake with a gooey fudge center, served with a scoop of vanilla aice cream and garnished with whipped cream

Funnel cake fries

$6.25

A New York State Fair favourite! Sweet fry-shaped pastry dough, deep fried until golden brownand crisp, dusted withpowdered sugarand served with a side of chocolate dipping sauce

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.75

(2) Scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream served with your choice of chocolare sauce or crème de menthe and garnished with whipped cream.

Entrees

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$12.95

Penne Pasta smothered in a spicy cream sauce with roasted peppers, scallions, and garlic bread

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$12.95

Grilled Chicken breast, tender and juicy, served with steamed veggies and garlic bread

Quesadiila

$8.75

Flour Tortillas filled with a three cheese blend, tomatoes, onions, peppers, served with sour cream and salsa * Add Chicken… $3.00 * * Add Steak… $3.00 *

Kids Meals

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Childrens Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Childrens Chicken Fingers served with French Fries

Classic PB&J

$6.95

Classic PB&J served with Chips

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwhich served with french fries

Hamburger

$6.95

Childrens Hamburger served with French Fries

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.95

Childrens Macaroni & Cheese

Pasta With Butter Sauce

$6.95

Pasta served in a butter sauce

Pasta With Marinara

$6.95

Pasta served with a marinara sauce

Pizza

16 Inch Large Cheese Pizza

$13.75

*Add a side salad for $1.95*

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.75

12 Inch Freshly baked crust pled high with tender chicken, smokey bacon, and topped with mozzarella cheese, creamy ranch dressing, monterey jack and cheddar cheese

Personal Garlic Pizza

$9.00

12 Inch Freshly baked crust rubbed with olive oil and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella cheese

Personal Pizza

$9.75

12 Inch Pizza with two toppings

Salads

Caesar Salas

$7.25

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons * Add Chicken $3.00*

Garden Salad

$7.25

Romaine Lettuce, carrots, tomaoes,ccumbers, and roasted peppers topped with croutons

Julienne Salad

$12.00

Our Garden Salad, topped with generous slices of turkey, ham, and Swiss Cheese

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.50

Crisp Romain Lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, and creamy ranch dressing rolled in a soft shell tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.75

Grilled chicken wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with romaine lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, sharp caesar dressing and parmesan cheese

Chicken Philly

$10.50

Grilled chicken on a french roll, loaded with roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast sered with lettuce and tomato on a seeded roll * Add cheese and bacon … $1.75* * Buffalo style also available*

Hot Meatball sandwich

$10.25

Tender beed meatballs on a hoagie roll topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Italian sausage sandwich

$10.75

Sweet Italian sausage with peppers and onions piled high on a fresh seeded roll

Lucy's BLT

$9.75

Just like Mom used to make - Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread with chips

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.50

Thinly sliced steak on a french roll, loaded with roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Reuben

$9.75

Tender corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and russian dressing

Turkey Sandwich

$10.75

Oven roasted turkey with crisp bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted white or wheat bread

Turkey Reuben

$9.75

Buff Chicken Wrap

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6555 Old Collamer Road South, East Syracuse, NY 13057

Directions

Gallery
Lucy's Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 4,926
246 W Willow Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Oh My Darling & The Fitz - 321 S Salina Street
orange starNo Reviews
321 S Salina Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Clinton Street Pub
orange star3.9 • 515
127 W Fayette Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Heid's of Liverpool
orange star4.3 • 725
305 Oswego Street Liverpool, NY 13088
View restaurantnext
YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES - 5648 Green Lakes Park Drive
orange starNo Reviews
5648 Green Lakes Park Drive Fayetteville, NY 13066
View restaurantnext
Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST
orange star4.4 • 947
4105 W GENESEE ST Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near East Syracuse
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston