American
Bars & Lounges
Lucy's Lounge Ramada East Syracuse
7 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6555 Old Collamer Road South, East Syracuse, NY 13057
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oh My Darling & The Fitz - 321 S Salina Street
No Reviews
321 S Salina Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurant
YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES - 5648 Green Lakes Park Drive
No Reviews
5648 Green Lakes Park Drive Fayetteville, NY 13066
View restaurant
More near East Syracuse