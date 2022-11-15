Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mac’s Fry House

1523 Herring Avenue

Waco, TX 76708

Thanksgiving Sides

Cornbread Dressing

$35.00+

With sausage, green peppers, and onions.

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$48.00+

Southern Green Beans

$45.00+

With pork renderings

Green Bean Casserole

$47.00+

With pork renderings

Southern Collard Greens

$48.00+

With smoked turkey

Candied Yams

$45.00+

Sweet Potato Casserole - Without Nuts

$47.00+

Sweet Potato Casserole - With Nuts

$51.00+

Whole Berry Jellied Cranberry Sauce

$12.00

Per quart

Turkey Gravy

$10.00

Thanksgiving Desserts

Alex's Sweet Potato Pie

$25.00

Southern Peach Cobbler

$25.00

Trisha's Breads

Pumpkin Bread

$16.00

8" Loaf

Sweet Potato Bread

$17.00

8" Loaf Sweet Potato Bread has nuts.

Banana Bread

$15.00

8" Loaf

Banana Nut Bread

$17.00

8 oz. Loaf

Trisha's Jelly and Preserve

Apple Butter

$8.00

8 oz.

Pear Preserve

$8.00

8oz.

Trisha's Seasoning and Rubs

Buffalo Chicken Wing Rub

$15.00

16 oz. Bottle

Southwest Chipotle Rub

$15.00

16 oz. Bottle

Texas Barbecue Rub

$15.00

16 oz. Bottle

Steak Seasoning

$15.00

16 oz. Bottle

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Mac’s Fry House, LLC is a southern-inspired, mobile food truck and catering company, offering the best food with an even better experience.

Location

1523 Herring Avenue, Waco, TX 76708

