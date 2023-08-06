Popular Items

Fresh Pattied

$6.59

Just the Burger

2 Mad Dogs + Drink Combo

$10.99

excludes the king kong

Wall Street

Wall Street

$3.72

Grilled dog, homemade chili sauce, spicy brown mustard, freshly chopped raw onion

Food

Mad Dogs

Babe

Babe

$5.56Out of stock

Bacon wrapped deep fried dog topped with homemade pulled pork and homemade cole slaw

Bacon Wrapped Cheese Stuffed deep fried Dog

$5.43Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Deep fried dog

$4.22Out of stock
Blazing Saddles

Blazing Saddles

$5.19Out of stock

Grilled dog, hickory smoked bacon, homemade chili sauce, sauerkraut, homemade baked beans

Blue Hawaii

Blue Hawaii

$5.19Out of stock

Bacon wrapped deep fried dog, grilled pineapple, homemade caramelised onions, teriyaki sauce.

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Breakfast at Tiffany's

$5.19

Grilled dog, american cheese, hickory smoked bacon, scrambled egg, smashed tator tots

Iacocca

$4.63

Grilled hot dog topped with... Homemade Chili sauce, spicy brown mustard, Onion, American cheese

Dr. Strange

Dr. Strange

$5.56Out of stock

Grilled dog, cream cheese, hickory smoked bacon, Chef's choice of a fruit preserve and fresh chopped jalapenos

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

$4.47Out of stock

Grilled dog, spicy brown mustard, sweet relish, fresh chopped raw onion, lettuce, tomato,dill pickle

Gone with the Wind

Gone with the Wind

$5.19

Grilled dog sliced and served open face in bowl topped with, homemade baked beans, spicy brown mustard, fresh chopped onion, homemade cole slaw, sweet pickles and a roll on the side

Good Morning Vietnam

Good Morning Vietnam

$4.59

Grilled dog, fresh sliced cucumber, fresh carrot, fresh raw chopped onion, fresh sliced jalapenos and topped with homemade sriracha mayo

Groundhog Day

Groundhog Day

$4.83

Grilled dog topped with krinkle cut fries, homemade cole slaw, fresh sliced jalapenos and drizzled with homemade mad dog sauce

Holiday in Havana

Holiday in Havana

$4.83

Grilled dog, honey ham, swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard, sweet pickles

Jack the Ripper

Jack the Ripper

$5.19Out of stock

Bacon wrapped deep fried dog, spicy brown mustard, sweet relish, sauerkraut

King Kong

King Kong

$7.25

2 grilled dogs on 1 roll topped with, hickory smoked bacon, krinkle cut fries, homemade chili sauce, cheese wiz

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

$3.62

Grilled dog, fresh sliced cucumber, fresh sliced tomato, fresh chopped lettuce and topped with homemede yogurt sauce

Napoleon Dynamite

Napoleon Dynamite

$4.83

Grilled dog, bacon, smashed tator tots, cheese wiz and topped with homemade mad dog sauce

Rocky

Rocky

$5.19

Grilled dog, chopped ribeye steak, homemade caramelised onion, cheese wiz

Shrek

Shrek

$5.56Out of stock

Bacon wrapprd cheese stuffed deep fried dog, fresh sliced avocado, fresh chopped jalapenos

Sleepless in Seattle

$5.19

Grilled dog, cream cheese, hickory smoked bacon, homemade caramelized onions,

The Godfather

The Godfather

$4.83Out of stock

Grilled dog, spicy brown mustard, fresh chopped onions and bell peppers grilled with krinkle cut fries and topped with melted provolone cheese

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor

$5.19

Grilled dog, peanut butter, mayo, hickory smoked bacon, homemade caramelized onions

The Plain Jane

The Plain Jane

$2.97

Just the dog

Wall Street

Wall Street

$3.72

Grilled dog, homemade chili sauce, spicy brown mustard, freshly chopped raw onion

Witness

Witness

$4.59Out of stock

Grilled dog, spicy brown mustard, sauerkraut, homemade potato salad

Pinocchio

$5.49Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled water

$0.99

Coke

$1.64

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.74

Wild Bills

$2.74Out of stock

Red Gatorade

$2.75

Lemon Snapple

$2.74

Orange Juice

$1.49Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee

$1.00

Nixie Organic Flavored Sparkling Water

$3.00

Giant PB Cup

$3.50

Sprite

$1.64

Yellow Gatorade

$2.75

Orange Gatorade

$2.75

Rasberry Snapple

$2.75

Peach Snapple

$2.75

Elderberry Syrup

$29.75

Snack Sugar Shack

Medium T-Shirt

Medium T-Shirt

$22.00
Large T-shirt

Large T-shirt

$22.00
X-large T-Shirt

X-large T-Shirt

$22.00
3X-Large T-shirt

3X-Large T-shirt

$27.50
Hot Dog DOG TREAT

Hot Dog DOG TREAT

$2.99
BURGER DOG TREAT

BURGER DOG TREAT

$2.99

Chips

$1.50

Giant PB Cup

$3.50
Deep Fried Oreos (3 per order)

Deep Fried Oreos (3 per order)

$4.40Out of stock

fried in our HOMEMADE sweet cream batter!! Dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce.

Moon Pie

$1.50

Candy Bar

$2.00

Specials & Combos

2 Plain Janes or Wall Street Dogs, Fries or Tator Tots and 1 Drink

$10.99

2 Mad Dogs + Drink Combo

$10.99

excludes the king kong

Mad Dogs Lunch Special (available all day)

$27.50

6 Wall Street Dogs, 2 orders of Fries or Tots and 2 Drinks

Milkshake and Fries Combo

$10.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.29

Homemade

Cole Slaw

$2.74

Homemade

Potato Salad

$2.74

Homemade

Mac & Cheese

$6.59Out of stock

Homemade

Perogies

Perogies

$5.49Out of stock

Locally Made

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.69

Served with delicious Honey Mustard

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.69

Served with our Homemade White BBQ Sauce

Thick Cut Onion Rings

$6.59

Served with our Homemade Yogurt Sauce

Old Bay Triple Cheese Fries

Old Bay Triple Cheese Fries

$8.79

Crinkle cut fries tossed in old bay seasoning and topped with Melted american cheese, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese and Served with our homemade horseradish aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Thick cut sweet potato fries served with our homemade maple mayo

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.39
Crinkle Cut French Fries

Crinkle Cut French Fries

$4.39
Bacon Mac & Blue Tots

Bacon Mac & Blue Tots

$13.19Out of stock

Tater tots topped with homemade mac & cheese, sprinkled with crispy hickory smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and drizzles with delicious blue cheese dressing

Loaded Taco Fries

Loaded Taco Fries

$11.54

Crinkle cut Fries topped with our homemade chili sauce, melted cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, raw onion, avacado and served with sour cream

Mad Dog Sampler

Mad Dog Sampler

$14.29

Onion rings, perogies, jalapeno poppers, mozzarella sticks, and choice of 2 dipping sauces

Loaded Perogies

Loaded Perogies

$8.79Out of stock

Grandmas Locally made perogies topped with Cheddar cheese blend, Bacon, sour cream and homemade Made Dog sauce.

Hashbrowns

$2.00

German Style Potato Salad

$3.97

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.83

Blue Cheese

$0.83Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$0.83

Horseradish Aioli

$0.83

Homemade

Hot Sauce

$0.83

Ketchup

$0.83

Mad Dog Sauce

$0.83

This is a sweet and tangy sauce! Mad Dogs house made signature sauce.

Maple Mayo

$0.83

Homemade

Real Mayo

$0.83

Homemade

Sour Cream

$0.83

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.83

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.83

White BBQ

$0.83

Homemade

Yogurt Sauce

$0.83

Homemade

Spicy Brown Mustard

$0.83

Sriracha Mayo

$0.83

Pulled Pork

Homemade Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.79

Pork, slow roasted to perfection and served on a delicious buttered Brioche Roll

Chicken Platter

$13.99

Dirty Dozen Burger

Hickory Smoked Bacon, caramelized onion, fried egg, cream cheese, pnut butter, fruit preserves.

Fresh Pattied

$6.59

Just the Burger

Coney Island Burger

Coney Island Burger

$9.89Out of stock

Homemade chili sauce, fresh chopped onion, spicy brown mustard and extra american cheese

California Dreamin

California Dreamin

$9.89Out of stock

Fresh chopped lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, spicy brown mustard, american cheese, sweet pickles

Bacon Mac & Blue

Bacon Mac & Blue

$12.09Out of stock

Hickory smoked bacon, homemade mac & cheese (flavor is always chefs choice) and blue cheese crumbles

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$14.29Out of stock

Hickory smoked bacon, peanut butter, homemade maple mayo, sweet potato fries, homemade caramelized onions and cheddar cheese

Tombstone

Tombstone

$14.29Out of stock

Hickory smoked bacon, beer battered onion rings, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, fresh chopped lettuce, tomato and jalapenos

The Divine Swine

The Divine Swine

$14.29Out of stock

Homemade pulled pork, homemade cole slaw, fresh chopped jalapenos, sweet chili sauce, homemade sriracha mayo and cheddar cheese

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity

$14.29Out of stock

Fresh sliced cucumber, jalapenos, tomato and shredded carrot, homemade cole slaw, homemade caramelized onions, swiss and provolone cheese and drizzled with sweet chili sauce

Three Little Pigs

Three Little Pigs

$16.49Out of stock

Hickory smoked bacon, honey ham, homemade pulled pork, cheddar and provolone cheese, fresh jalapenos and drizzled with mad dog sauce

Breakfast on Pluto

$14.29Out of stock

Cream cheese, hickory smoked bacon, fried egg, fresh sliced avocado, smashed tater tots, sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning

Home on the Range

$14.30Out of stock

Chopped ribeye steak, hickory smoked bacon, fried egg, mozzarella cheese

Bites of Berks ( watch me on youtube)

$16.49Out of stock

Hickory smoked bacon, homemade caramelized onions, fried egg, fresh chopped jalapenos, cream cheese, peanut butter and fruit preserves (chef's choice)

GODZILLA

GODZILLA

$21.99Out of stock

Hickory smoked bacon, honey ham, homemade pulled pork, homemade cole slaw, smashed tater tots,fresh jalapenos, homemade mac & cheese, fresh sliced lettuce and tomato, dill pickle spear, topped with beer battered onion rings

Burger Of The week. CONEY ISLAND BURGER

$9.89Out of stock

Homemade Chili sauce, spicy brown mustard, extra American cheese and onion.

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$8.79

Breakfast Menu

Sausage and Cheddar

$5.50

Sausage and American

$5.50

Sausage And Provolone

$5.50

Sausage And Swiss

$5.50

Sausage And No Cheese

$5.50

Bacon and Cheddar

$5.50

Bacon and American

$5.50

Bacon And Provolone

$5.50

Bacon And Swiss

$5.50

Bacon And No Cheese

$5.50

Steak and Cheddar

$5.50

Steak and American

$5.50

Steak And Provolone

$5.50

Steak And Swiss

$5.50

Steak And No Cheese

$5.50

Pork Roll and Cheddar

$5.50Out of stock

Pork Roll and American

$5.50Out of stock

Pork Roll And Provolone

$5.50Out of stock

Pork Roll And Swiss

$5.50Out of stock

Pork Roll And No Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Egg And Cheddar

$5.50

Egg And American

$5.50

Egg And Provolone

$5.50

Egg And Swiss

$5.50

Egg And No Cheese

$5.50

Coffee

$1.00

Ice Cream

Scoops

Mint Chocolate Chip

$3.29

Cappuccino Blast Ice Cream

$3.29Out of stock

1 scoop

Chocolate

$3.29

1 scoop

Mud Pie

$3.29

Vanilla Peanut Butter Swirl

$3.29

1 scoop

Strawberry Ice Cream

$3.29

1 scoop

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.29

1 scoop

Cookie Monster

$3.29

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$3.29Out of stock

Maple Walnut

$3.29Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$3.59

Sundaes

Your choice of ice cream flavor, add 2 toppings, whip cream and topped with a treat.

CMP

$7.69+

Vanilla ice cream (4 scoops) topped with chocolate sauce, marshmallow sauce and crushed p-nuts

Death by Chocolate

$8.79+

Chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles, hot fudge, candy bar, fudge brownie, whip cream and a treat on top.

Dusty Road

$7.69+

Vanilla Ice Cream (4 scoops) topped with hot fudge, caramel, chocolate sauce, whoppers, dusted with malted milk and topped with whipped cream and a treat!

Joltin Joe

Joltin Joe

$7.69+

Coffee flavored ice cream (4 scoops) topped with caramel, p-nuts, chocolate covered espresso beans and topped with whipped cream and a biscotti!

Kids Sundae

$3.84

Your choice of 1 scoop of ice cream, chocolate sauce, whip cream and a treat!!

Milk and Cookies

$8.79+

Current cookie flavored ice cream (4 scoops) topped vanilla wafer pieces,oreo's, p-nut butter chips, cookie dough pieces, cookie butter sauce, topped with whipped cream and a treat!

Pigs and Taters

$8.79+Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream (4 scoops) topped with homemade bacon crumbles, potato chips, pure new englandmaple syrup, p-nut butter and a Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cherry!

Sugar Shack Split

$9.89

Strawberry, Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, strawberry topping, fresh pineapple, fresh split banana, crushed p-nut, wet walnuts,whipped cream and topped off with a treat!

Sundae LG

$8.79

Sundae SMALL

$6.59

The Elvis

$7.69+

Current p-nut butter ice cream (4 scoops) topped with chocolate sauce,homemade bacon crumbles, crushed p-nuts, fresh sliced banans, whipped cream and a treat

White Shadow

$8.79+

Vanilla ice cream (4 scoops) topped with marshmallow sauce, white chocolate chips, marshmallows topped with whipped cream, white chocolate sauce and vanilla wafers!

IN STORE ONLY

Milkshakes

Caffiene & Crack

$9.89

Cappuccino Ice Cream blended to perfection with extra heath bar, chocolate covered espresso beans, caramel drizzled on cup and sprinkled with heath bar and sugar

Chocolate Covered Banana

$8.79

Vanilla ice cream blended to perfection with a banana, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce and sprinkled with sugar

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$9.89

Strawberry ice cream, hot fudge, mini chocolate chips, Strawberry topping and chocolate sauce blended to perfection !

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.79

Vanilla Ice Cream with a big ole scoop of cinnoman toast crunch cereal blended to perfection and topped with cinnoman toast crunch

Cookies and Cream

$8.79

Current cookie flavores ice cream blended to perfection with extra oreo pieces, cookie dough pieces, vanilla wafers, and sprinkled oreo cookies pieces and a treat on top

Fluffernutter

$8.79

Vanilla Ice Cream blended to perfection with marshmallow sauce, p-nut butter sauce, p-nut butter chips, p-nut, marshmallows and drizzled with sugar

Milkshake

$7.69

P-nut Butter Cup

$8.79

Chocolate ice cream blended to perfection with p-nut butter sauce, p-nut butter chips and topped off with reeses

Ron Burgandy

$9.89

1/2 Vanilla ice cream and 1/2 Cappuccino blast ice cream blended to perfection with salted caramel chocolate rocks, butterschotch, a waffle cone topped with a drizzle of butterscotch and sprinkled with salted caramel chocolate rocks and topped with a bourbon soaked cherry

Smores

$8.79

Vanilla Ice Cream blended to perfection with graham crackers, chocolate sauce, marshmallow sauce, vanilla wafers, marshmallows, marshmallow sauce on cup and sprinkled with vanilla wafers

The Cereal Killer

The Cereal Killer

$8.79

Vanilla Ice Cream blended to perfection with 1/2 banana, froot loops, cotton candy crunch, cupcake bites, marshmallow sauce, rainbow sprinkles and topped with sprinkles and marshmallows

Unicorn

$8.79

Strawberry ice cream blended to perfection with a double scoop of rainbow sprinkles, froot loops, marshmallow sauce on the cup and topped with rainbow sprinkles and froot loops

MudPie & Marshmallows

$8.79

Black And White

$7.69

Misc

T-Shirt S-XL

$22.00

T-Shirts 2XL-3XL

$27.50

99

$1.09

1.49

$1.64

1.50

$1.65

1.99

$2.19

2.00

$2.20

3.49

$3.84

3.99

$4.39

4.99

5.99

$6.59

7.99

$8.79

Pie

$27.50

2.49

$2.49