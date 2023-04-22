BG picView gallery

Rising River Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

1955 Willow Lane

Macungie, PA 18062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


N/A Beverages

Water

$2.00

Capri Sun $1

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00

ATreat 4pack

$7.00

Gatorade $3

$3.00

Atreat bottle 12oz

$2.00

Draft Beer

House Seltzer

$7.00

Hardball Cider

$7.00

3 Levels of Swamp

$7.00

New Trail Crisp

$6.00

Orange Crush

$6.00

Cider Slushee

$8.00

Yergey Rye

$7.00

Add Whip Cream (Crushes only)

$0.50

Green River

$7.00

Smoked, 2 J's

$7.00

Smoked, 2 J's Browne Ale. Made with mesquite smoked and beechwood malt. 6.2%

Moontower Hazy DIPA

$8.00

Mexican Lager

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1955 Willow Lane, Macungie, PA 18062

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Three Little Birds Distillery - 1955 Willow Lane
orange starNo Reviews
1955 Willow Lane Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
Casa Catrina.
orange starNo Reviews
1905 Brookside Road Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
Foundation Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1160 S Krocks Rd Wescosville, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
UNO TAQUERIA
orange starNo Reviews
1042 Mill Creek Road Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Notch
orange starNo Reviews
5036 Hamilton Blvd Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Macungie

Buckeye Tavern
orange star4.7 • 2,609
3741 Brookside Road Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd
orange star4.7 • 844
2934 Seisholtzville Rd Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Macungie
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Souderton
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Pottstown
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston