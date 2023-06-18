Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama J’s Pizzeria

10101 Main Street

Penngrove, CA 94951

Main Menu

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

$8.00

6 piping hot bread sticks made from house made pizza dough

Garlic Bread Sticks

$10.00

6 piping hot bread sticks made from house made pizza dough

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Organic Sourdough from Full Circle Baking Smeared with our award winning garlic butter spread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00

Organic Sourdough from Full Circle Baking Smeared with our award winning garlic butter spread and topped with Mozzarella

Fabulous Frickles

$10.50

Famously Fabulous deep fried dill pickles.

Kiko's Wings x 8

$10.50

Marinated in a Garlicy Teriyaki Sauce with a tiny kick. Sweet, Salty and a little Spice

Kiko's Wings x 16

$17.50

Marinated in a Garlicy Teriyaki Sauce with a tiny kick. Sweet, Salty and a little Spice

Shoesting Fries

$8.00

Thin cut and Crispy!

Garlic Fries

$10.00

Crispy Shoestring Fries tossed in fresh Garlic, Parmesan and fresh Parsley.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.50

Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Fried to Perfection

Zucchini Sticks

$10.00

Like the Mozzarella Sticks but Zucchini

Fried Ravioli

$10.50

Breaded Cheese Ravioli Fried to a Golden Brown

Onion Rings

$9.00

Beer Battered.. Say no more...

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

They're sweet and they're fried potatoes

Meatballs

$2.00

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, Totatoes, Carrots, House made Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

1/2 Mixed Green Salad

$7.00

Spring Mix, Totatoes, Carrots, House made Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Crispy Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, House made Croutons, Julie C's Famous Caesar Dressing

1/2 Caesar Salad

$8.50

Crispy Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, House made Croutons, Julie C's Famous Caesar Dressing

The Big Al

$13.50

Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Point Reyes Blue Cheese & Mama J's Homemade Raspberry Vinaigrette

1/2 The Big Al

$8.50

Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Point Reyes Blue Cheese & Mama J's Homemade Raspberry Vinaigrette

The Greek

$13.50

Spring Mix, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Mama J's Award winning Balsamic Vinaigrette

1/2 The Greek

$8.50

Spring Mix, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Mama J's Award winning Balsamic Vinaigrette

Garden Delight

$13.50

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Yellow Onion, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Carrots, House Made Croutons and Parmesan

1/2 Garden Delight

$8.50

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Yellow Onion, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Carrots, House Made Croutons and Parmesan

Ribs

Ribs- 1/2 Rack

$19.00

1/2 rack of pork backribs first rubbed then slathered in sap and baked to perfection served with your choice of Garlic Bread, Fries, or Mixed Green Salad

Ribs- Full Rack

$35.00

1/2 rack of pork backribs first rubbed then slathered in sap and baked to perfection served with your choice of Garlic Bread, Fries, or Mixed Green Salad

Subs

Meatball Sub

$15.50

Red Sauce or Pesto and Mozzarella Cheese on an Organic Sourdough Roll

Sausage Sub

$15.50

Red Sauce or Pesto and Mozzarella Cheese on an Organic Sourdough Roll

Salami Sub

$15.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette Mozzarella, Pepperoncini and Salami on an Organic Sourdough Roll

Chicken Sub

$15.50

Red Sauce or Pesto and Mozzarella Cheese on an Organic Sourdough Roll

Sides

SIDE Ranch Dressing

$0.50

2oz. Ranch Dressing

SIDE Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

2oz. Blue Cheese Dressing

SIDE Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

2oz. Balsamic Vinaigrette

SIDE Caesar Dressing

$0.50

2oz. Caesar Dressing

SIDE 1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

2oz. 1000 Island Dressing

SIDE Red Sauce

$0.50

2oz. Red Sauce

SIDE Pesto

$2.00

2oz. Pesto

SIDE Anchovies

$2.50

2oz. Anchovies

SIDE Jalapenos

$2.00

2oz. Jalapenos

Pizza Menu

BYO Pizza

Small BYO

$14.50

Medium BYO

$16.50

Large BYO

$20.00

X Large BYO

$22.50

SM Cauliflower Crust BYO

$18.00

M Gluten Free BYO

$21.00

LRG Sourdough BYO

$22.00

Penngrove Special

SM Penngrove Special

$19.00

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Yellow Onion, Roma Tomato, Fresh Garlic

MED Penngrove Special

$24.00

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Yellow Onion, Roma Tomato, Fresh Garlic

LRG Penngrove Special

$28.00

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Yellow Onion, Roma Tomato, Fresh Garlic

XL Penngrove Special

$32.00

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Yellow Onion, Roma Tomato, Fresh Garlic

Joe's Combo

SM Joe's Combo

$19.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Black Olives, Crimini Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic

MED Joe's Combo

$24.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Black Olives, Crimini Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic

LRG Joe's Combo

$28.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Black Olives, Crimini Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic

XL Joe's Combo

$32.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Black Olives, Crimini Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic

The Olivia

SM The Olivia

$18.00

Salami and Black Olives

MED The Olivia

$21.00

Salami and Black Olives

LRG The Olivia

$25.00

Salami and Black Olives

XL The Olivia

$29.00

Salami and Black Olives

Papa Mimo's Supremo

SM Papa Mimo's Supremo

$19.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper

MED Papa Mimo's Supremo

$24.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper

LRG Papa Mimo's Supremo

$28.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper

XL Papa Mimo's Supremo

$32.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper

Nonna Maria

SM Nonna Maria

$21.00

Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese

MED Nonna Maria

$25.00

Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese

LRG Nonna Maria

$29.00

Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese

XL Nonna Maria

$33.00

Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese

The Josephine

SM The Josephine

$19.00

Baby Clam, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Parsley

MED The Josephine

$24.00

Baby Clam, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Parsley

LRG The Josephine

$28.00

Baby Clam, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Parsley

XL The Josephine

$32.00

Baby Clam, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Parsley

The Gammy

SM What The Cluck?

$19.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion

MED What The Cluck?

$24.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion

LRG What The Cluck?

$28.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion

XL What The Cluck?

$32.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion

I <3 Meat

SM I <3 Meat

$21.00

All the Meat! Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Applewood Smoked Bacon

MED I <3 Meat

$25.00

All the Meat! Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Applewood Smoked Bacon

LRG I <3 Meat

$29.00

All the Meat! Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Applewood Smoked Bacon

XL I <3 Meat

$33.00

All the Meat! Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Applewood Smoked Bacon

The Grove

SM The Grove

$19.00

Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Roma Tomatoes

MED The Grove

$24.00

Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Roma Tomatoes

LRG The Grove

$28.00

Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Roma Tomatoes

XL The Grove

$32.00

Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Roma Tomatoes

The Quack Quack Oink

SM The Quck Quack Oink

$21.00

Creamy Tomato Sauce, Caggiano Duck Sausage, Crimini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Garlic

MED The Quack Quack Oink

$25.00

Creamy Tomato Sauce, Caggiano Duck Sausage, Crimini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Garlic

LRG The Quack Quack Oink

$29.00

Creamy Tomato Sauce, Caggiano Duck Sausage, Crimini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Garlic

XL The Quack Quack Oink

$33.00

Creamy Tomato Sauce, Caggiano Duck Sausage, Crimini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Garlic

The Devil Went Down to Penngrove

SM The Devil Went Down to Penngrove

$19.00

Spicy and Sweet! Jalapeno Pesto, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapenos

MED The Devil Went Down to Penngrove

$24.00

Spicy and Sweet! Jalapeno Pesto, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapenos

LRG The Devil Went Down to Penngrove

$28.00

Spicy and Sweet! Jalapeno Pesto, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapenos

XL The Devil Went Down to Penngrove

$32.00

Spicy and Sweet! Jalapeno Pesto, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapenos

O.G.V.

SM O.G.V. (O.G. Veggie Combo)

$19.00

Eggplant, Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Artichoke Hearts

MED O.G.V. (O.G. Veggie Combo)

$24.00

Eggplant, Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Artichoke Hearts

LRG O.G.V. (O.G. Veggie Combo)

$28.00

Eggplant, Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Artichoke Hearts

XL O.G.V. (O.G. Veggie Combo)

$32.00

Eggplant, Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Artichoke Hearts

Primo Pesto

SM Primo Pesto

$19.00

Pesto Sauce, Eggplant, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts

MED Primo Pesto

$24.00

Pesto Sauce, Eggplant, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts

LRG Primo Pesto

$28.00

Pesto Sauce, Eggplant, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts

XL Primo Pesto

$32.00

Pesto Sauce, Eggplant, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts

Buddy's Special

SM Buddy's Special

$18.00

Fresh Garlic, Anchovies, More Fresh Garlic

MED Buddy's Special

$21.00

Fresh Garlic, Anchovies, More Fresh Garlic

LRG Buddy's Special

$25.00

Fresh Garlic, Anchovies, More Fresh Garlic

XL Buddy's Special

$29.00

Fresh Garlic, Anchovies, More Fresh Garlic

The Moana

SM Moana

$18.00

MED Moana

$21.00

LRG Moana

$25.00

XL Moana

$29.00

What The Cluck?

SM What The Cluck?

$19.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion

MED What The Cluck?

$24.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion

LRG What The Cluck?

$28.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion

XL What The Cluck?

$32.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion

Drink Menu

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

16oz

Diet Coke

$3.00

16oz

Orange Fanta

$3.00

16oz

Sprite

$3.00

16oz

Barqs Rootbeer

$3.00

16oz

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

16oz

Ice T

$3.00

16oz

Lemonade

$3.00

16oz

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

16oz

Lemoncoco

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Kids Coke

$2.50

12oz

Kids Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz

Kids Orange Fanta

$2.50

12oz

Kids Sprite

$2.50

12oz

Kids Barqs Rootbeer

$2.50

12oz

Kids Mr. Pibb

$2.50

12oz

Kids Ice T

$2.50

12oz

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

12oz

Kids Arnold Palmer

$2.50

12oz

Pitcher Lemonade

$10.00

12oz

Pitcher Mr Pibb

$10.00

12oz

Pitcher Ice T

$10.00

12oz

Pitcher Barqs Rootbeer

$10.00

12oz

Pitcher Coke

$10.00

12oz

Pitcher Diet Coke

$10.00

12oz

Pitcher Sprite

$10.00

12oz

Pitcher Orange Fanta

$10.00

12oz

Pitcher Arnold Palmer

$10.00

12oz

Draft Beer

16oz Henhouse

$7.00

16oz Cooperage

$7.00

16oz Altamont

$7.00

16oz Old Caz

$7.00

16oz Parliament

$7.00

16oz Third Steet Aleworks

$7.00

16oz Laughing Monk

$7.00

16oz Seismic

$7.00

16oz Lagunitas

$7.00

16oz Wonderous

$7.00

10oz Henhouse

$5.00

10oz Cooperage

$5.00

10oz Altamont

$5.00

10oz Old Caz

$5.00

10oz Parliament

$5.00

10oz Third Steet Aleworks

$5.00

10oz Laughing Monk

$5.00

10oz Seismic

$5.00

10oz Lagunitas

$5.00

10oz Wonderous

$5.00

Can/Bottle Beer

CAN Henhouse

$7.00

Best Life

CAN Cooperage

$7.00

CAN Cooperage

$7.00

CAN Old Caz

$7.00

RPX Juicy Pale Ale

CAN Lagunitas

$7.00

Lil Sumpin'

CAN Laughing Monk

$7.00

CAN Laughing Monk

$7.00

CAN Wonderous

$7.00

CAN Coors Light

$5.00

CAN PBR

$6.00

BOTTLE North Coast

$8.00

Old Rasputin

Can/Bottle Cider/Seltzer

CAN Golden State

$5.50

Mighty Dry

Finn River

$12.00

Black Current

CAN Goat Rock

$5.50

Old Caz

$7.00

Pineapple

NA Beer

Best Day

$7.00

Kolsch

Wine

GLASS Balletto

$10.00

Chardonnay

GLASS Balletto

$10.00

Pinot Noir

GLASS Balletto

$10.00

Rose

GLASS Highway 12 Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Sauv Blanc

GLASS Trecini

$10.00

Barbera d'Asti Superiore

GLASS Pasqua

$9.00

Chianti

BOTTLE Balletto

$36.00

Chardonnay

BOTTLE Balletto

$36.00

Pinot Noir

BOTTLE Balletto

$36.00

Rose

BOTTLE Highway 12 Sauv Blanc

$36.00

Sauv Blanc

BOTTLE Trecini

$36.00

Barbera d'Asti Superiore

BOTTLE Pasqua

$32.00

Chianti

Pitcher Beer

Pitcher HenHouse

$26.00

Pitcher OldCaz

$26.00

Pitcher Cooperage

$26.00

Pitcher Maui Waui

$26.00

Pitcher Seismic

$26.00

Pitcher Stallion

$26.00

Pitcher Parliament

$26.00

Pitcher Laughing Monk

$26.00

Pitcher Beerberry

$26.00

4 Packs

4 PACK

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small Town Pizzeria With Big Flavor! All Fresh & Housemade Ingredients!

Location

10101 Main Street, Penngrove, CA 94951

Directions

