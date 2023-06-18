Mama J’s Pizzeria
10101 Main Street
Penngrove, CA 94951
Main Menu
Appetizers
Bread Sticks
6 piping hot bread sticks made from house made pizza dough
Garlic Bread Sticks
6 piping hot bread sticks made from house made pizza dough
Garlic Bread
Organic Sourdough from Full Circle Baking Smeared with our award winning garlic butter spread
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Organic Sourdough from Full Circle Baking Smeared with our award winning garlic butter spread and topped with Mozzarella
Fabulous Frickles
Famously Fabulous deep fried dill pickles.
Kiko's Wings x 8
Marinated in a Garlicy Teriyaki Sauce with a tiny kick. Sweet, Salty and a little Spice
Kiko's Wings x 16
Marinated in a Garlicy Teriyaki Sauce with a tiny kick. Sweet, Salty and a little Spice
Shoesting Fries
Thin cut and Crispy!
Garlic Fries
Crispy Shoestring Fries tossed in fresh Garlic, Parmesan and fresh Parsley.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Fried to Perfection
Zucchini Sticks
Like the Mozzarella Sticks but Zucchini
Fried Ravioli
Breaded Cheese Ravioli Fried to a Golden Brown
Onion Rings
Beer Battered.. Say no more...
Sweet Potato Fries
They're sweet and they're fried potatoes
Meatballs
Salads
Mixed Green Salad
Spring Mix, Totatoes, Carrots, House made Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
1/2 Mixed Green Salad
Spring Mix, Totatoes, Carrots, House made Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Caesar Salad
Crispy Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, House made Croutons, Julie C's Famous Caesar Dressing
1/2 Caesar Salad
Crispy Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, House made Croutons, Julie C's Famous Caesar Dressing
The Big Al
Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Point Reyes Blue Cheese & Mama J's Homemade Raspberry Vinaigrette
1/2 The Big Al
Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Point Reyes Blue Cheese & Mama J's Homemade Raspberry Vinaigrette
The Greek
Spring Mix, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Mama J's Award winning Balsamic Vinaigrette
1/2 The Greek
Spring Mix, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Mama J's Award winning Balsamic Vinaigrette
Garden Delight
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Yellow Onion, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Carrots, House Made Croutons and Parmesan
1/2 Garden Delight
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Yellow Onion, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Carrots, House Made Croutons and Parmesan
Ribs
Ribs- 1/2 Rack
1/2 rack of pork backribs first rubbed then slathered in sap and baked to perfection served with your choice of Garlic Bread, Fries, or Mixed Green Salad
Ribs- Full Rack
1/2 rack of pork backribs first rubbed then slathered in sap and baked to perfection served with your choice of Garlic Bread, Fries, or Mixed Green Salad
Subs
Meatball Sub
Red Sauce or Pesto and Mozzarella Cheese on an Organic Sourdough Roll
Sausage Sub
Red Sauce or Pesto and Mozzarella Cheese on an Organic Sourdough Roll
Salami Sub
Balsamic Vinaigrette Mozzarella, Pepperoncini and Salami on an Organic Sourdough Roll
Chicken Sub
Red Sauce or Pesto and Mozzarella Cheese on an Organic Sourdough Roll
Sides
SIDE Ranch Dressing
2oz. Ranch Dressing
SIDE Blue Cheese Dressing
2oz. Blue Cheese Dressing
SIDE Balsamic Vinaigrette
2oz. Balsamic Vinaigrette
SIDE Caesar Dressing
2oz. Caesar Dressing
SIDE 1000 Island Dressing
2oz. 1000 Island Dressing
SIDE Red Sauce
2oz. Red Sauce
SIDE Pesto
2oz. Pesto
SIDE Anchovies
2oz. Anchovies
SIDE Jalapenos
2oz. Jalapenos
Pizza Menu
BYO Pizza
Penngrove Special
SM Penngrove Special
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Yellow Onion, Roma Tomato, Fresh Garlic
MED Penngrove Special
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Yellow Onion, Roma Tomato, Fresh Garlic
LRG Penngrove Special
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Yellow Onion, Roma Tomato, Fresh Garlic
XL Penngrove Special
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Yellow Onion, Roma Tomato, Fresh Garlic
Joe's Combo
SM Joe's Combo
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Black Olives, Crimini Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic
MED Joe's Combo
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Black Olives, Crimini Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic
LRG Joe's Combo
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Black Olives, Crimini Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic
XL Joe's Combo
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Black Olives, Crimini Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic
The Olivia
Papa Mimo's Supremo
SM Papa Mimo's Supremo
Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper
MED Papa Mimo's Supremo
Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper
LRG Papa Mimo's Supremo
Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper
XL Papa Mimo's Supremo
Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper
Nonna Maria
SM Nonna Maria
Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese
MED Nonna Maria
Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese
LRG Nonna Maria
Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese
XL Nonna Maria
Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese
The Josephine
The Gammy
I <3 Meat
SM I <3 Meat
All the Meat! Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Applewood Smoked Bacon
MED I <3 Meat
All the Meat! Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Applewood Smoked Bacon
LRG I <3 Meat
All the Meat! Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Applewood Smoked Bacon
XL I <3 Meat
All the Meat! Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Applewood Smoked Bacon
The Grove
SM The Grove
Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Roma Tomatoes
MED The Grove
Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Roma Tomatoes
LRG The Grove
Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Roma Tomatoes
XL The Grove
Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Roma Tomatoes
The Quack Quack Oink
SM The Quck Quack Oink
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Caggiano Duck Sausage, Crimini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Garlic
MED The Quack Quack Oink
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Caggiano Duck Sausage, Crimini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Garlic
LRG The Quack Quack Oink
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Caggiano Duck Sausage, Crimini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Garlic
XL The Quack Quack Oink
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Caggiano Duck Sausage, Crimini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Garlic
The Devil Went Down to Penngrove
SM The Devil Went Down to Penngrove
Spicy and Sweet! Jalapeno Pesto, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapenos
MED The Devil Went Down to Penngrove
Spicy and Sweet! Jalapeno Pesto, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapenos
LRG The Devil Went Down to Penngrove
Spicy and Sweet! Jalapeno Pesto, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapenos
XL The Devil Went Down to Penngrove
Spicy and Sweet! Jalapeno Pesto, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapenos
O.G.V.
SM O.G.V. (O.G. Veggie Combo)
Eggplant, Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Artichoke Hearts
MED O.G.V. (O.G. Veggie Combo)
Eggplant, Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Artichoke Hearts
LRG O.G.V. (O.G. Veggie Combo)
Eggplant, Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Artichoke Hearts
XL O.G.V. (O.G. Veggie Combo)
Eggplant, Crimini Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Bell Pepper, Artichoke Hearts
Primo Pesto
Buddy's Special
What The Cluck?
Drink Menu
Beverages
Coke
16oz
Diet Coke
16oz
Orange Fanta
16oz
Sprite
16oz
Barqs Rootbeer
16oz
Mr. Pibb
16oz
Ice T
16oz
Lemonade
16oz
Arnold Palmer
16oz
Lemoncoco
Pellegrino
Kids Coke
12oz
Kids Diet Coke
12oz
Kids Orange Fanta
12oz
Kids Sprite
12oz
Kids Barqs Rootbeer
12oz
Kids Mr. Pibb
12oz
Kids Ice T
12oz
Kids Lemonade
12oz
Kids Arnold Palmer
12oz
Pitcher Lemonade
12oz
Pitcher Mr Pibb
12oz
Pitcher Ice T
12oz
Pitcher Barqs Rootbeer
12oz
Pitcher Coke
12oz
Pitcher Diet Coke
12oz
Pitcher Sprite
12oz
Pitcher Orange Fanta
12oz
Pitcher Arnold Palmer
12oz
Draft Beer
16oz Henhouse
16oz Cooperage
16oz Altamont
16oz Old Caz
16oz Parliament
16oz Third Steet Aleworks
16oz Laughing Monk
16oz Seismic
16oz Lagunitas
16oz Wonderous
10oz Henhouse
10oz Cooperage
10oz Altamont
10oz Old Caz
10oz Parliament
10oz Third Steet Aleworks
10oz Laughing Monk
10oz Seismic
10oz Lagunitas
10oz Wonderous
Can/Bottle Beer
Can/Bottle Cider/Seltzer
NA Beer
Wine
GLASS Balletto
Chardonnay
GLASS Balletto
Pinot Noir
GLASS Balletto
Rose
GLASS Highway 12 Sauv Blanc
Sauv Blanc
GLASS Trecini
Barbera d'Asti Superiore
GLASS Pasqua
Chianti
BOTTLE Balletto
Chardonnay
BOTTLE Balletto
Pinot Noir
BOTTLE Balletto
Rose
BOTTLE Highway 12 Sauv Blanc
Sauv Blanc
BOTTLE Trecini
Barbera d'Asti Superiore
BOTTLE Pasqua
Chianti
Pitcher Beer
4 Packs
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Small Town Pizzeria With Big Flavor! All Fresh & Housemade Ingredients!
10101 Main Street, Penngrove, CA 94951