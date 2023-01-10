Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai BBQ House

review star

No reviews yet

1390 North Mcdowell Boulevard

Petaluma, CA 94954

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Tom Yum Soup
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Pork

Appetizer

Potstickers

Potstickers

$9.00

Pan Fried Chicken & Pork Pot Stickers

Fresh Spring Rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls

$9.00

Noodles & Salad Rolls with Shrimps, and Side of Peanut Sauce. Vegetarian option available upon request.

Moo-Ping

Moo-Ping

$13.00

Grill on skewers marinated pork with spices, black pepper, fresh garlic and coriander served with tamarind dipping sauce and sticky rice.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grill on skewers marinated chicken in spices and Thai curry powder, served with peanut sauce and fresh tangy cucumber salad.

Veggie Crispy Rolls

Veggie Crispy Rolls

$8.00

Silver noodle, cabbage, shiitake mushroom, taro, carrots with sweet & sour plum dipping sauce.

Angel Wing

Angel Wing

$13.00

Fried chicken wings with sweet & sour garlic sauce top with crispy basil.

Samosa

Samosa

$10.00

Fried mashed potato with curry powder and onion served with fresh tangy cucumber salad.

Soup

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00

Spicy & sour soup, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, tomatoes and white beech mushroom.

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$8.00

Coconut soup with lemongrass, lime juice, galangal, kaffir lime leaf and white beech mushroom.

Salad

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$13.00

Green papaya, long green bean, fresh garlic, Thai chili, tomatoes, crushed peanut with spicy lime dressing original Thai style.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, served with mixed green lettuce, mint leave, tomatoes, red & green onion in spicy tamarin lime dressing.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$15.00

Grilled steak, served with mixed green lettuce, mint leave, tomatoes, red & green onion in spicy tamarin lime dressing.

BBQ

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ Chicken servied with Papaya Salad and choice of Steam rice, Fried rice, or Sticky rice.

BBQ Beef

BBQ Beef

$22.00

BBQ Beef served with Papaya Salad and choice of Steam rice, Fried rice, or Sticky rice.

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$18.00

BBQ Pork served with Papaya Salad and choice of Steam rice, Fried rice, or Sticky rice.

BBQ Pork Ribs

BBQ Pork Ribs

$23.00

BBQ Pork Ribs served with Papaya Salad and choice of Steam rice, Fried rice, or Sticky rice.

Special BBQ Combo Small

Special BBQ Combo Small

$29.00

1 BBQ Chicken, 1 BBQ Pork, and 1 BBQ Beef served with papaya salad and choice of Steam rice, Fried rice, or Sticky rice.

Special BBQ Combo Large

Special BBQ Combo Large

$39.00

1 BBQ Chicken, 1 BBQ Pork, 1 BBQ Beef, and 2 BBQ Pork Ribs served with papaya salad and choice of Steam rice, Fried rice, or Sticky rice.

Wok

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Pineapple, egg, carrots, tomatoes, cashew nuts, raisins & green onion.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Crab claws & crab meat, egg, pea, carrot, white & green onion, and cucumber.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$17.00

Wok-fried fresh rice noodle, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, chives & crushed peanuts.

Pad Khee Mao

Pad Khee Mao

$17.00

Flat rice noodle, with garlic, chili, mushroom, onion, basil, bamboo shoot, Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$17.00

Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli with black bean sauce.

Spicy Basil

Spicy Basil

$17.00

Fresh chili, garlic, bell peppers and basil leaves served with fried egg and choice of steam rice, fried rice, or sticky rice.

Curry

Red Curry

Red Curry

$17.00

Thai red chili paste, coconut milk, bell pepper, basil and bamboo shoots with choice of Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Tofu, or Veggie.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$17.00

Thai yellow curry powder, coconut milk, potatoes, bell pepper & onion paste with choice of Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Tofu, or Veggie.

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$17.00

Kabocha pumpkin, Thai basil in red curry with choice of Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Tofu, or Veggie.

Dessert

Sticky Rice w/ Mango

Sticky Rice w/ Mango

$8.00
Mango Gelato Cheesecake

Mango Gelato Cheesecake

$6.00

Drink

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00
Iced/Hot Coffee

Iced/Hot Coffee

$5.00
Jasmine Tea: Mighty Leaf Organic Spring

Jasmine Tea: Mighty Leaf Organic Spring

$3.50

Floral Green Tea Infused with Fragrant Jasmine Blossom - Light Caffeine

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Beer & Wine

Singha

Singha

$6.00
Beer 805

Beer 805

$6.00
Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00
Lagunitas Daytime

Lagunitas Daytime

$6.00
Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

$6.00

Wine Glass

$12.00

Wine Bottle

$36.00

Side

Side: Egg Fried Rice

$4.00

Side: Sticky Rice

$4.00

Side: Steam Rice

$3.00

Side: Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Side: Green Salad

$5.00

Side: Papaya Salad

$5.00

Side: Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Side: BBQ Chicken

$7.00

Side: BBQ Pork

$7.00

Side: BBQ Beef

$9.00

Side: BBQ Pork Ribs

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Your #1 Thai restaurant in Petaluma, CA. Serving Thai BBQ, curries, salads, & stir-fried dishes.

Map
