Mexican & Tex-Mex

MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

939 Chef St

Osage Beach, MO 65065

Order Again

Popular Items

STREET TACOS
QUESO REGULAR
TRADITIONAL ENCHILADAS

APPS

QUESO LARGE

$9.59

MELTED CHEESY GOODNESS

QUESO REGULAR

$6.59

MELTED CHEESY GOODNESS

GUAC LARGE

$9.99

HOUSEMADE & DELICOUS

GUAC REGULAR

$6.99

HOUSEMADE & DELICOUS

BEAN DIP

$5.99

Melted queso dip with refried beans.

CHORIZO QUESO

$9.99

Melted queso with chorizo.

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$11.99

Hand cut & batter fried to golden brown served with our Chipotle Mayo Sauce.

STREET CORN

$7.99

Four roasted and grilled pop-sickle style mini corn cobbs slathered with lime mayo, Mexican paprika and queso fresco.

CEVICHE

$15.99

Shrimp cooked and marinated in lime, with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and avocado.

SHRIMP JALAPENO POPPERS

$12.99

3 hand battered jalapeños stuffed with chihuahua cheese and shrimp. Served with a raspberry chipotle sauce.

TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$12.99

4 handmade crisp corn tortilla tacos stuffed with chicken. Served with lettuce, and quacamole salad.

BURRITOS

BIG MAMA BURRITO

$17.99

Monstor 12" Tortilla filled with steak, shrimp, chicken, rice, refried beans, and pico de gallo; topped with queso sauce.

BURRITO MEXICANO

$14.99

Stuffed with Cita Rice, refried beans, green pepper, red pepper and onions. Your choice of steak, grilled chicken or mixed. Served with lettuce and pico on the side.

BURRITO ENCHILADA

$13.99

Stuffed with Cita rice, refried beans, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, and sour cream.

BURRITO MISAEL (SHRIMP)

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp, chipotle mayo, beans, onions, and mushrooms; topped with queso sauce. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo on the side.

DON PEDRO BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with chorizo, scrambled egg, rice, and beans. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo on the side.

CALDOS

CALDO DE POLLO

$6.99

Mexican chicken soup with carrots, rice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and cabbage.

CALDO DE CAMARON

$10.99+

Mexican shrimp soup with carrots, potatoes, squash, chipotle, and cilantro.

ENCHILADAS

TRADITIONAL ENCHILADAS

$12.99

Three ground beef enchiladas topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream.

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$14.99

Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, cilantro, onions, and sour cream.

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$10.99

Three delicious stuffed enchiladas topped with red sauce, cilantro, and sour cream.

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$12.59

Three grilled shrimp enchiladas topped with queso sauce, cilantro, onions, and sour cream

ENCHILADAS POBLANOS

$14.99

Three Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with poblano sauce, queso fresco, and cilantro.

ENSALADAS

TACO SALAD

$9.99

Tortilla bowl with fresh mixed greens, cheese, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken; topped with sour cream, cheese, and tomatoes.

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$13.99

Tortilla bowl with fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, and your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Mixed with peppers and onions; topped with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

CITA SALAD

$11.99

Crisp Lettuce, tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese, black beans, roasted street corn, shredded carrots, with crispy tortilla strips.

FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$17.95

A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.

STEAK FAJITAS

$23.95

A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.

MIXED FAJITAS (CHX & STEAK)

$20.99

A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$19.99

A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.

FAJITA ESPECIAL (CHX, STEAK & CHORIZO)

$21.99

A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.

MAMA CITA FAJITA (CHX, STEAK & SHRIMP)

$23.99

A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.

VEGGIE FAJITA

$15.99

Red and green peppers, mushroom, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, black beans, and white rice.

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

ARROZ CON CAMARONES Y VERDURAS

$17.99

Grilled shrimp served on top of a bed of Cita Rice with mixed vegetables and poblano sauce.

BEER BATTERED FISH

$18.99

Hand-battered wild-caught Haddock served with fresh mixed grilled veggies and white veggie rice topped with avocado slices

CARNE ASADA

$18.99

Grilled Steak with sautéed onions. Served with Cita rice, refried beans, crema salad and choice of corn or flour tortillas.

CHILAQUILES

$12.99

Soft and crunchy tortillas topped with two farm fresh eggs over easy, queso fresco, onions, and Roja or Verde sauce.

CHILE RELLENO MEAL

$14.99

Fresh Poblano Pepper filled with chihuahua cheese and topped with rachero sauce. Served with a side of Cita rice, and refried beans.

POLLO BANDIDO

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with queso sauce. Served on a bed of rice and tortillas.

CHIMICHANGA

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shrimp; topped with queso sauce. Served with Cita rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

STEAK BANDIDO

$16.79

Grilled steak topped with queso sauce. Served on a bed of rice and tortillas.

CARNITAS PLATE

$14.99

Shredded pork with your choice of Cita Rice or white rice and refried black beans, and tortillas. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

CHORI POLLO

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso sauce. Served with rice, refried or black beans and tortillas.

SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA

$16.99

Served with white rice, refried or black beans, and crema salad

POLLO ASADO

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast with sautéed onions, mushrooms, served with white veggie rice, black beans, crema salad and tortillas.

HUARACHE

$14.99

Hand made flatbread tortilla topped with refried beans, your choice of steak, chicken, pastor, or chorizo, lettuce, queso fresco, and verde sauce

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$11.99

Fried Tortillas topped with two over easy fried eggs served with your choice of verdes or salsa roja and rice and refried beans.

MOLCAJETE

$18.99

Grilled chicken, chorizo, shrimp, salsa roja served in a molcajete bowl, topped with cacuts, green onion, steak, and queso fresco.

TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE

$16.99

3 Tostades de ceviche with avocado slices

NACHOS

NACHOS GRINGOS

$11.99

Freshly made tortilla chips layered with black beans, queso sauce, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and sour cream

FAJITA NACHOS

$13.99

Cheese Nachos with grilled chicken or steak with green bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

SHRIMP NACHOS

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp with bell and red peppers, onions, and queso sauce.

CARNITAS NACHOS

$12.49

Cheese nachos with shredded pork, lettuce, jalapeńos, and pico de gallo.

CITA NACHOS

$12.99

Chicken or Beef Nachos, jalepeños, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream, topped with pico de gallo.

MAMA'S NACHOS

$10.99

Beef or shredded chicken. cheese and chips.

QUESADILLAS

MAMA CITA’S QUESADILLA

$13.99

Grilled Chicken or steak with black beans; topped with queso sauce.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp, mushrooms, peppers, and onions.

CHICKEN SPINACH QUESADILLA

$12.99

Grilled Chicken and spinach.

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$12.99

Cooked with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of chicken, steak, mixed, or veggie.

QUESADILLA GRINGA (PASTOR)

$13.99

Grilled pork marinated with guajillo pepper and pineapple

TACOS

STREET TACOS

$12.99

Topped with cilantro and onions in homemade corn or flour tortillas. Substitute lettuce wraps for the tortillas. Order of 3 tacos. No substituions please.

SHRIMP TACOS

$15.99

Hand-battered tempura shrimp, shredded cabbage, and cilantro; topped with chipotle mayo.

FISH TACOS

$15.99

Hand-battered wild-caught haddock, shredded cabbage, cilantro, and topped with chipotle mayo.

GRILLED MAHI-MAHI FISH TACOS

$15.99

Marianted Mahi Mahi, shredded cabbage, cilantro, topped with our chipotle mayo.

TAMALES MEAL

TAMALES

$13.99

Two authentic handmade tamales served with Mexcian Cita Rice and refried beans.

VEGETARIAN

VEGGIE BURRITO

$13.99

Stuffed with peppers, mushroom, zucchini, broccoli, black beans, and fresh spinach; topped with queso sauce. Served with lettuce and pico

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$12.99

Monterey Jack Cheese with peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, spinach, and onions. Served with Crema Salad.

VEGAN VEGGIE

$13.99

Grilled Mushrooms, Zucchini, onions, broccoli, tomatoes, and fresh spinach. Served on a bed of white rice, black beans, and homemade corn tortillas.

BEAN ENCHILADAS

$11.99

Three Refried beans enchiladas topped with red sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with a side of Cita rice.

DESSERT

FRIED ICE CREAM

$9.49

CHURROS

$11.99

Two fried churros filled with caramel & covered with cinnamon sugar. Served with a vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, & chocolate sauce

SIDES / A LA CARTE

BEEF TACO

$3.49

CHICKEN TACO

$3.99

ENCHILADA

$3.99

CHILE RELLENO A LA CARTE

$5.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla A La Carte

$8.40

Steak Quesadilla A La Carte

$9.40

BURRITO W/ QUESSO

$8.99

EXTRA STEAK

$6.99

EXTRA CHICKEN

$5.99

EXTRA SHRIMP

$7.99

STREET TACO

$4.49

Rice

$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

RICE AND BEANS

$5.00

CUP OF BLACK BEANS

$3.99

AVOCADO SLICES

$3.99

CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTE

$7.00

CHIPOTLE MAYO

$0.99

CILANTRO

$1.49

SPICY SALSA

$1.19

SIDE QUESO

$1.75

CREAMY RANCH

$1.99

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

JALAPENO’S

$2.99

GUACA SALAD

$6.99

SOUR CREAM

$0.99

LETTUCE

$1.19

CORN DOG

$3.49

ONIONS

$1.39

PICO DE GALLO

$1.99

SHREDDED CHEESE

$2.29

TORTILLAS

$1.99

SALSA CHIPS

$1.19

SALSA VERDE

$1.19

TAMALE

$4.99

TOSTADA

$4.25

Jalapeno's Toreados

$2.99

TOMATOES

$2.49

SIDE BROCCOLI

$3.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$1.99

Crema Salad

$3.99

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.99

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Lemoade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Bottle Coke

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99

Red Bull

$5.00

Sangria

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

SPECIALS

CHILE VERDE

$12.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

939 Chef St, Osage Beach, MO 65065

