MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina
No reviews yet
939 Chef St
Osage Beach, MO 65065
Popular Items
APPS
QUESO LARGE
MELTED CHEESY GOODNESS
QUESO REGULAR
MELTED CHEESY GOODNESS
GUAC LARGE
HOUSEMADE & DELICOUS
GUAC REGULAR
HOUSEMADE & DELICOUS
BEAN DIP
Melted queso dip with refried beans.
CHORIZO QUESO
Melted queso with chorizo.
BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS
Hand cut & batter fried to golden brown served with our Chipotle Mayo Sauce.
STREET CORN
Four roasted and grilled pop-sickle style mini corn cobbs slathered with lime mayo, Mexican paprika and queso fresco.
CEVICHE
Shrimp cooked and marinated in lime, with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and avocado.
SHRIMP JALAPENO POPPERS
3 hand battered jalapeños stuffed with chihuahua cheese and shrimp. Served with a raspberry chipotle sauce.
TAQUITOS MEXICANOS
4 handmade crisp corn tortilla tacos stuffed with chicken. Served with lettuce, and quacamole salad.
BURRITOS
BIG MAMA BURRITO
Monstor 12" Tortilla filled with steak, shrimp, chicken, rice, refried beans, and pico de gallo; topped with queso sauce.
BURRITO MEXICANO
Stuffed with Cita Rice, refried beans, green pepper, red pepper and onions. Your choice of steak, grilled chicken or mixed. Served with lettuce and pico on the side.
BURRITO ENCHILADA
Stuffed with Cita rice, refried beans, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, and sour cream.
BURRITO MISAEL (SHRIMP)
Grilled Shrimp, chipotle mayo, beans, onions, and mushrooms; topped with queso sauce. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo on the side.
DON PEDRO BREAKFAST BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with chorizo, scrambled egg, rice, and beans. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo on the side.
CALDOS
ENCHILADAS
TRADITIONAL ENCHILADAS
Three ground beef enchiladas topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream.
ENCHILADAS VERDES
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, cilantro, onions, and sour cream.
CHEESE ENCHILADAS
Three delicious stuffed enchiladas topped with red sauce, cilantro, and sour cream.
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Three grilled shrimp enchiladas topped with queso sauce, cilantro, onions, and sour cream
ENCHILADAS POBLANOS
Three Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with poblano sauce, queso fresco, and cilantro.
ENSALADAS
TACO SALAD
Tortilla bowl with fresh mixed greens, cheese, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken; topped with sour cream, cheese, and tomatoes.
FAJITA TACO SALAD
Tortilla bowl with fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, and your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Mixed with peppers and onions; topped with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
CITA SALAD
Crisp Lettuce, tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese, black beans, roasted street corn, shredded carrots, with crispy tortilla strips.
FAJITAS
CHICKEN FAJITAS
A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
STEAK FAJITAS
A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
MIXED FAJITAS (CHX & STEAK)
A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
FAJITA ESPECIAL (CHX, STEAK & CHORIZO)
A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
MAMA CITA FAJITA (CHX, STEAK & SHRIMP)
A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
VEGGIE FAJITA
Red and green peppers, mushroom, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, black beans, and white rice.
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
ARROZ CON CAMARONES Y VERDURAS
Grilled shrimp served on top of a bed of Cita Rice with mixed vegetables and poblano sauce.
BEER BATTERED FISH
Hand-battered wild-caught Haddock served with fresh mixed grilled veggies and white veggie rice topped with avocado slices
CARNE ASADA
Grilled Steak with sautéed onions. Served with Cita rice, refried beans, crema salad and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
CHILAQUILES
Soft and crunchy tortillas topped with two farm fresh eggs over easy, queso fresco, onions, and Roja or Verde sauce.
CHILE RELLENO MEAL
Fresh Poblano Pepper filled with chihuahua cheese and topped with rachero sauce. Served with a side of Cita rice, and refried beans.
POLLO BANDIDO
Grilled chicken breast topped with queso sauce. Served on a bed of rice and tortillas.
CHIMICHANGA
Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shrimp; topped with queso sauce. Served with Cita rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
STEAK BANDIDO
Grilled steak topped with queso sauce. Served on a bed of rice and tortillas.
CARNITAS PLATE
Shredded pork with your choice of Cita Rice or white rice and refried black beans, and tortillas. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
CHORI POLLO
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso sauce. Served with rice, refried or black beans and tortillas.
SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
Served with white rice, refried or black beans, and crema salad
POLLO ASADO
Grilled chicken breast with sautéed onions, mushrooms, served with white veggie rice, black beans, crema salad and tortillas.
HUARACHE
Hand made flatbread tortilla topped with refried beans, your choice of steak, chicken, pastor, or chorizo, lettuce, queso fresco, and verde sauce
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Fried Tortillas topped with two over easy fried eggs served with your choice of verdes or salsa roja and rice and refried beans.
MOLCAJETE
Grilled chicken, chorizo, shrimp, salsa roja served in a molcajete bowl, topped with cacuts, green onion, steak, and queso fresco.
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE
3 Tostades de ceviche with avocado slices
NACHOS
NACHOS GRINGOS
Freshly made tortilla chips layered with black beans, queso sauce, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and sour cream
FAJITA NACHOS
Cheese Nachos with grilled chicken or steak with green bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
SHRIMP NACHOS
Grilled Shrimp with bell and red peppers, onions, and queso sauce.
CARNITAS NACHOS
Cheese nachos with shredded pork, lettuce, jalapeńos, and pico de gallo.
CITA NACHOS
Chicken or Beef Nachos, jalepeños, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream, topped with pico de gallo.
MAMA'S NACHOS
Beef or shredded chicken. cheese and chips.
QUESADILLAS
MAMA CITA’S QUESADILLA
Grilled Chicken or steak with black beans; topped with queso sauce.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Grilled Shrimp, mushrooms, peppers, and onions.
CHICKEN SPINACH QUESADILLA
Grilled Chicken and spinach.
FAJITA QUESADILLA
Cooked with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of chicken, steak, mixed, or veggie.
QUESADILLA GRINGA (PASTOR)
Grilled pork marinated with guajillo pepper and pineapple
TACOS
STREET TACOS
Topped with cilantro and onions in homemade corn or flour tortillas. Substitute lettuce wraps for the tortillas. Order of 3 tacos. No substituions please.
SHRIMP TACOS
Hand-battered tempura shrimp, shredded cabbage, and cilantro; topped with chipotle mayo.
FISH TACOS
Hand-battered wild-caught haddock, shredded cabbage, cilantro, and topped with chipotle mayo.
GRILLED MAHI-MAHI FISH TACOS
Marianted Mahi Mahi, shredded cabbage, cilantro, topped with our chipotle mayo.
TAMALES MEAL
VEGETARIAN
VEGGIE BURRITO
Stuffed with peppers, mushroom, zucchini, broccoli, black beans, and fresh spinach; topped with queso sauce. Served with lettuce and pico
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Monterey Jack Cheese with peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, spinach, and onions. Served with Crema Salad.
VEGAN VEGGIE
Grilled Mushrooms, Zucchini, onions, broccoli, tomatoes, and fresh spinach. Served on a bed of white rice, black beans, and homemade corn tortillas.
BEAN ENCHILADAS
Three Refried beans enchiladas topped with red sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with a side of Cita rice.
DESSERT
SIDES / A LA CARTE
BEEF TACO
CHICKEN TACO
ENCHILADA
CHILE RELLENO A LA CARTE
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla A La Carte
Steak Quesadilla A La Carte
BURRITO W/ QUESSO
EXTRA STEAK
EXTRA CHICKEN
EXTRA SHRIMP
STREET TACO
Rice
Refried Beans
RICE AND BEANS
CUP OF BLACK BEANS
AVOCADO SLICES
CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTE
CHIPOTLE MAYO
CILANTRO
SPICY SALSA
SIDE QUESO
CREAMY RANCH
FRENCH FRIES
JALAPENO’S
GUACA SALAD
SOUR CREAM
LETTUCE
CORN DOG
ONIONS
PICO DE GALLO
SHREDDED CHEESE
TORTILLAS
SALSA CHIPS
SALSA VERDE
TAMALE
TOSTADA
Jalapeno's Toreados
TOMATOES
SIDE BROCCOLI
SIDE GUACAMOLE
Crema Salad
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
939 Chef St, Osage Beach, MO 65065