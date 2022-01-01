Osage Beach restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappos Pizzeria
4705 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach
Popular items
PAPPO'S CAESAR SALAD
Housemade creamy Caesar dressing, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & house-made croutons
ST. LOUIS TOASTED RAVIOLI
$9.99
Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
6 WINGS
$8.99
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo, KC BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero!
Wobbly Boots
4717 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in our hot chipotle sauce, served in a wheat tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese.
10 Wings
$17.00
Juicy jumbo chicken wings coated in our house dry rub and slow-roasted in our hickory pit. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Bowl Potato Soup
$5.00
A rich & creamy soup full of chunks of potatoes garnished with cheddar-jack cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onions. Served with a side of crackers. (Bacon, cheese, and onions are all also cooked into the soup)
MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina
939 Chef St, Osage Beach
Popular items
CHORI POLLO
$12.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso sauce. Served with rice, refried or black beans and tortiallas.
STEAK BANDIDO
$13.99
Grilled steak topped with queso sauce. Served on a bed of rice and tortillas.
BURRITO MISAEL (SHRIMP)
$13.99
Grilled Shrimp, chipotle mayo, beans, onions, and mushrooms; topped with queso sauce. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo on the side.
