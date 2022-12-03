Mamma Susi Bakeshop imageView gallery

Mamma Susi Bakeshop

review star

No reviews yet

6501 W. Roosevelt

Berwyn, IL 60402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Focaccia

Focaccia 8"

$4.50

Mamma Susi Pizza Slice

$3.49

Pizza Dough

$2.50

Mamma Susi Pizza 1/4 Pan

$8.99

Half Pan Mamma Susi Pizza

$14.99

Full Pan Mamma Susi Pizza

$24.99

French Bread & Rolls

Extra Long French

$4.25

TU 4"FRENCH RL 8PK

$4.16

5" FRENCH 6PK HGD

$4.16

5" FRENCH 12PK HGD

$8.50

6" FRENCH HGD 12PK

$9.50

6PK 6" P/B FRENCH

$4.50

6" French 6pk

$5.16

4PK 3/4BK SHT FRENCH

$7.99

Gluten Free Bread

Gluten Free Ancient Grain

$11.00

Gluten Free Sandwich Roll 8PK

$8.99

Gluten Free White

$10.00

Rustic Bread

Pane Turano

$4.99

Pane Crostino

$3.25

Toscanino

$3.25

Raisin Walnut

$6.50

Ciabatta Rustica

$4.50

Mini Torta

$0.99

Rustic Baguette

$3.25

Garlic Cheddar 1/2

$4.25

Fig and Pecan

$6.50

Olive Bread

$4.50

Grain Toscanino

$3.25

Vienna

$4.16

Pane Mariano

$2.00

Filone Paesano

$3.50

Sourdough

$4.00

P/B Mini Mariano 4pk

$6.50

Pane Campagnolo

$3.25

Premium Crouton

$2.50

Sesame Bread

Torpedo Sesame

$2.00

Greek Sesame

$3.75

2# Torta Sesame

$4.50

6 Foot Sesame

$48.00

Open

Open

Sliced Bread

RUSTIC LIGHT RYE SLICED

$4.50

Rustic Italian Sliced

$4.50

Rustic Grains Sliced

$4.75

Multigrain Select Sliced

$5.50

Wheat Select Sliced

$5.50

White Select Sliced

$5.50

Whole Grain Select Sliced

$4.99

Panini 1/2

$4.25

Panini 3# Sliced

$7.50

Sourdough Panini 1/2 loaf sliced

$4.25

Holly Bread

$5.50

Dark Rye Sliced

$6.00

Marble Rye Sliced

$6.00

Challah 1"

$6.50

Euro Rye 2# Sliced

$6.50

Cinnamon Raisin 2#

$10.59

Banana Loaf Sliced

$17.62

Panettone Sliced

$3.50

Buns & Rolls

TU English Muffins

$5.91

8PK Gourmet Sandwich Rolls

$4.19

8PK Golden Brioche Buns

$4.19

8PK Brat & Sausage

$4.19

TU Bread Sticks 16PK

$4.99

12PK TU Hamburger Plain

$4.59

12PK Hamburger Sesame

$4.69

Hot Dog Plain 10pk

$4.50

Hot Dog Poppy 10pk

$4.60

18CT MINI CLUSTER SL

$4.75

6PK SOFT SUB ROLL

$4.19

6PK BAGEL

$4.50

Dinner Roll 12pk

$3.99

8PK BAMBINO RL

$4.16

Dinner Roll Pretzel 12pk

$5.50

12PK TU LRG PLAIN HAMBURGER BUN

$5.39

12PK LGR SES HAMBURGER BUN

$5.50

PARKERHOUSE PAN (15CT)

$4.99

8PK POTATO ROLL

$4.50

8PK Pretzel Buns

$8.50

4PK TELERA ROLLS

$3.25

Pastries

Lobster Tail

$2.75

Eclair

$2.75

Napoleon

$2.75

Pasticiotti

$2.75

Sfogliatelle

$2.75

Tiramisu

$2.75

Apple Cheese Tart

$3.49

Cannoli

Cannoli

$2.49

Chocolate Cannoli

$2.75

Mini Cannoli

$1.50

Cannoli Cream

$9.49

Small Cannoli Dip Tray

$18.00

Large Cannoli Dip Tray

$27.99

Mini Shell (Single)

$0.65

Large Shell (Single)

$1.00

Cannoli Broken Shells

$9.99

Cannoli Nuts 1# bag

$14.99

Cannoli Platter

$44.99

Cannoli Shell Box of 36

$28.99

Mini Cannoli Shell box 100

$52.99

Cakes & Slices

6" Cannoli Cake

$19.99

6" Sinful Chocolate Cake

$19.99

6" Carrot Cake

$19.99

6" Hummingbird

$19.99

Special 6"

$19.99

Cannoli Cake Slice

$2.75

Chocolate Cake Slice

$2.75

Carrot Cake Slice

$2.75

Hummingbird Slice

$2.75

Cupcake

$2.49

Cheesecake Slice

$3.75

Apple Slice

$2.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake Slice

$4.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$24.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$35.99

Cream Cheese Cheesecake

$25.99

Tiramisu Torte

$28.49

Tiramisu Tray

$27.59

Pumpkin Slice

$2.75

Cookies

Cookies #

$12.00

Biscotti #

$12.99

Decorated Cookie

$2.29

1# Cookie Box

$12.99

2# Cookie Box

$22.99

3# cookie tray

$35.00

7# Cookie Tray

$70.00

3# cookie tray - spc price

$35.00

Wrapped Sweets

Brownie

$2.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.49

Brownie Case 12ct

$24.99

Chocolate Chip Case 12ct

$22.99

Oatmeal Case 12ct

$22.99

Breakfast

Coffee Cake

$6.99

Strudle

$6.99

Almond Croissant

$2.75

Cornetti

$2.49

Apple Fritter

$2.49

Chocolate Donut

$1.99

Cinnamon Roll

$2.75

Danish

$2.75

Long John

$2.25

Muffin

$2.49

Old Fashioned Donut

$1.99

Twist Glazed

$2.25

Seasonal

Pumpkin Donut

$1.99

Apple Cider Donut

$1.99

Pumpkin Slice

$2.75

Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice

$3.75

Fruit Galette

$4.49

Mini Pastry

$1.75

Pecan Roll

$2.75

Heart Sandwich Cookie SMALL

$2.75

Berry Cheesecake 6"

$19.99

SALE Hot Cross Buns 6pk

$2.29

Paczki 7pk

$15.99

Paczki Individual

$2.25

Small Kings Cake

$3.25

Zeppole

$2.75

Zeppole Tray 7

$18.99

Pastiere Pie

$14.99

Filled Dossant

$2.75

Lamb Cake

$20.99

Easter Bread

$5.99

Bunny Cake

$17.99

Irish Soda Bread

$5.99

Hot Cross Buns 6pk

$3.99

Mini Cupcake Box

$6.99

Holiday Biscotti

$14.99

Red Holiday Cookie Box

$23.99

Holiday Tray - Butter Cookies

$22.99

Holiday Cookie Board

$27.99

Bread Cubes

$3.99

Tree Cake

$27.49

Turkey Cake

$27.49

Cassata Sicilia

$50.00

Chocolate Chip Tin

$18.99

Chocolate Kiss Cake

$16.99

Easter Bread 2#

$6.59

Egg Cookie Basket

$2.75

Heart Cake Fondant

$23.49

Gift Certificate

Holiday Bread 3#

$13.99

Cornbread

$2.99

Hot Cross Rolls (Pan)

$6.59

Large Chocolate Egg

$9.99

Panettone

$9.99

Saint Honore Cake

$19.59

Stollen

$12.99

Holiday Box - Italian Variety

$24.95

Mini Pastry Tray

$45.00

Large Pastry Tray

$75.00

Brownie Tray Decorated

$30.00

Holiday Dinner Roll Bowl

$12.99

Custom Cake

8" 1 Layer

$26.99

8" 2 Layer

$32.99

8" Fruit

$5.00

10" 1 Layer

$51.99

10" 2 Layer

$60.49

10" Fruit

$7.00

1/2 Sheet 1 Layer

$71.49

1/2 Sheet 2 Layer

$82.99

1/2 Sheet Fruit

$15.00

Full Sheet 1 Layer

$119.99

Full Sheet Fruit

$30.00

8" & 10" Decoration A

$5.00

8" & 10" Decoration B

$10.00

1/2 Sheet Decoration A

$10.00

1/2 Sheet Decoration B

$15.00

Full Sheet Decoration A

$15.00

Full Sheet Decoration B

$25.00

Pies

Pumpkin Pie

$12.99

Apple Pie

$12.99

Berry Pie

$13.99

Pecan Pie

$14.99

Nutella Mousse Pie

$12.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$12.99

Key Lime Pie

$14.99

Employee Back Window

Emp Muffin

$1.00

Emp Danish

$1.00

Emp Choc Donut

$1.00

Emp Almond Croissant

$1.00

Emp Cookie

$1.00

Emp Cornetti/Chocolate

$1.00

Emp Cannoli

$1.00

Emp Long John

$1.00

Emp Twist

$1.00

Emp Apple Fritter

$1.00

Emp Cinnamon Roll

$1.00

Emp Pizza Slice

$2.00

Toys

Turano Bobble Head

$12.99

Turano Route Truck

$12.00

Candles

Candles

$1.99

COFFEE

Coffee

$1.25
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6501 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn, IL 60402

Directions

Gallery
Mamma Susi Bakeshop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Avenue Ale House - 825 S Oak Park Ave
orange star3.2 • 452
825 S Oak Park Ave Oak Park, IL 60304
View restaurantnext
White Crane Creative Thai & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
819 Harlem Ave Forest Park, IL 60130
View restaurantnext
Autre Monde Cafe - 6727 w Roosevelt road
orange starNo Reviews
6727 w Roosevelt road Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD - Berwyn
orange star4.6 • 1,210
6615 ROOSEVELT RD Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Truck 2 Roaming
orange starNo Reviews
6801 West Roosevelt Road Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Truck 3 - Roaming
orange starNo Reviews
6801 W Roosevelt RD Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Berwyn

Lalo's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,893
3011 S Harlem Ave Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant - 6539 CERMAK RD
orange star4.1 • 1,432
6539 CERMAK RD BERWYN, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD - Berwyn
orange star4.6 • 1,210
6615 ROOSEVELT RD Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Parrilla Express
orange star4.5 • 702
6401 34th St Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Lunges 'n Lattes
orange star5.0 • 444
6805 Stanley Ave Suite A Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berwyn
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston