Mediterranean
Italian
Autre Monde Cafe 6727 w Roosevelt road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Autre Monde is a European Style, Full Service Mediterranean Restaurant and Cafe. Our from scratch kitchen features handmade pastas and flatbreads, woodgrilled seafood and delicious small plates. The menu pulls from the cuisines of Spain, Italy, France, Greece, Portugal, North Africa and Croatia. Our well-curated wine list specializes in Old World Wines and our cocktail program celebrates seasonal flavors and craft spirits. Our garden patio is not to be missed in the summer and dining at Autre Monde will indeed transport you to "another world" of dining.
Location
6727 w Roosevelt road, Berwyn, IL 60402
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Berwyn
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant - 6539 CERMAK RD
4.1 • 1,432
6539 CERMAK RD BERWYN, IL 60402
View restaurant