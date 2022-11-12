Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Italian

Autre Monde Cafe 6727 w Roosevelt road

No reviews yet

6727 w Roosevelt road

Berwyn, IL 60402

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Autre Monde is a European Style, Full Service Mediterranean Restaurant and Cafe. Our from scratch kitchen features handmade pastas and flatbreads, woodgrilled seafood and delicious small plates. The menu pulls from the cuisines of Spain, Italy, France, Greece, Portugal, North Africa and Croatia. Our well-curated wine list specializes in Old World Wines and our cocktail program celebrates seasonal flavors and craft spirits. Our garden patio is not to be missed in the summer and dining at Autre Monde will indeed transport you to "another world" of dining.

6727 w Roosevelt road, Berwyn, IL 60402

