Bars & Lounges
Italian

Posto 31

review star

No reviews yet

1017 E. 31st St.

LaGrange Park, IL 60526

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Rigatoni
Chicken Limone

Dinner For 4

Rigatoni Dinner for Four

$45.00

Fresh rigatoni with vodka cream sauce or marinara. A large simple salad of romaine, tomato, cheese, house Italian vin on the side. Four house-made Posto meatballs as well as fresh donuts.

Pizza Dinner for Four

$50.00

Two 14" One-Topping Pizzas, Our Simple Salad, and Donuts (One topping only per pizza!)

Beverage To Go

Smoked Old Fashioned

$15.00

Cherry Smoked Rye, Demerara, Angostura Bitters. Each bottle contains two cocktails ready to be poured over ice and enjoyed.

Posto Negroni

$15.00

A true classic! Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth. 2 cocktails ready to pour over ice and enjoy.

Hess "Maverick"

$60.00

Dogajolo Super Tuscan

$44.00

Attems Pinot Grigio

$44.00

Te Muna Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

Appetizers

Arancini

$11.00

Dirty Rice, Smoked Mozzarella, Holy Trinity, Remoulade

Brussels

$13.00

Roasted Brussels, Artichoke, Balsamic, Calabrian Chili Honey.

Calamari

$14.00

Shishito Pepper, Lemon Wheel, Posto Cocktail Sauce, Lemon-Garlic Aioli

Focaccia

$8.00

Fresh baked focaccia studded with crushed tomato.

Fresh Ricotta

$10.00

Whipped ricotta with local 6th Avenue Honey on toasted sesame bread. (3pc)

Fries

$3.00

Fresh cut fries, plain and simple.

Meatballs

$13.00

3 Fresh Posto Meatballs and Creamy Polenta.

Sticky Chicken

$11.00

Balsamic and Calabrian Chili Glazed Drums (3) and Wings (6), scallions, toasted sesame.

Picanha

$14.00

Twice cooked sweet potatoes, horseradish cream, scallions (cooked MR)

Soup To Go

Broccoli, Cheddar (Cream Based, Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Salads

Simple Salad

$10.00

Revel Farms Romaine, Mighty Vine Tomato, House Italian Vin, Parm Snow

Grilled Caesar

$13.00

Grilled romaine hearts with country croutons, parmesan crisp, and house Caesar dressing on the side.

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Olives, Celery, Pepperoncinis, Cucumber, Salami, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Sweet Vinaigrette

Pasta

Bolognese

$18.00

Fresh Mafaldine Pasta, 8-hour Prime Beef and Pork Bolognese, Parmesan

Gemelli

$17.00

Butternut squash, delicata squash, shaved brussel sprouts, savory granola

Gnocchetti Sardi

$19.00

Roasted Mushroom, Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Herbed Breadcrumb, Marsala

Gnocchi

$24.00

Perfect gnocchi, braised short ribs, mirepoix, au jus. A Posto 31 Classic!

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

prime ground beef, whipped ricotta, tomato, bechamel, parmesan

Pasta a la Posto

$19.00

Torchetti Pasta, Bacon, Calabro Ricotta, Parmesan, Pepper, Lemon Zest

Pomodoro

$15.00

Fresh Spaghetti, Crushed Vine Ripened Tomato Sauce

Rigatoni

$19.00

Fresh rigatoni noodles prepared with crumbled sausage, chili flake, cherry tomato, and vodka cream sauce.

Entrée

Burger

$15.00

Two 21-Day Dry Aged CDK Ranch beef patties, diced onions, pickles, cheese, shredded lettuce, and garlic aioli. And fries of course!

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Roasted Chicken, Crimini and Shiitake Mushrooms, Risotto Cake, Herbed Marsala

Flat Iron

$33.00

10oz Flat Iron, Compound Truffle Butter, Grilled Broccolini, Fries

Chicken Limone

$25.00

Airline chicken breast, pan-seared. Served with grilled seasonal veggies, whipped grana Padano mashed potatoes, and a bright fresh lemon sauce.

Pork

$23.00

Tarragon Honey Glazed Tenderloin Medallions, Fall Slaw, Crispy Gnocchi

Frutto Di Mare

$29.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Tomatoes, Spaghetti, Herbs

Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Blackened Seasoning, Tzatziki, Fall Vegetables

Risotto

$33.00

Seared Scallops, butternut squash, delicata squash, brown butter

Pizza

12" Pizza

$15.00

14" Pizza

$17.00

16" Pizza

$20.00

16" Stuffed Pizza

$25.00

Allow 30-40 Minutes Please!

12" Gluten Free

$16.00

Our Gluten Free Pizza Is Unfortunately Not Celiac Safe As It Is Baked In Flour-Contacting Ovens

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Served with either fries or broccolini.

Kids Burger

$10.00

Our kids' burger is a classic preparation: just some good old cheese!

Kids Noodles

$10.00

Fresh pasta with choice of marinara or butter.

Kid's 8" Pizza

$10.00

Dessert

Donuts

$6.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Vanilla cheesecake, seasonal topping

Budino

$6.00

Sides

Side Broccolini

$7.00

Side Meatballs

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Polenta

$5.00

THANKSGIVING MENU

Pick Up for the DAY BEFORE THANKSGIVING 11/23 Heating instructions given at pick up Focaccia Bread -rosemary, citrus zest, herbed oil Waldorf Salad -delicata squash, roasted fennel, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries Turkey Breast sage, thyme, rosemary Pumpkin Bread Pudding cinnamon cream cheese frosting Sides: French Toast Stuffing Mashing Potatoes + Gravy Yams Cranberry Relish Roast Fall Vegetables Broccoli + Cheddar Casserole

Thanksgiving Dinner for 6

$190.00

Pick Up for the DAY BEFORE THANKSGIVING 11/23 DINNER FOR SIX (6) Heating instructions given at pick up Focaccia Bread rosemary, orange + lemon zest, herbed oil Waldorf Salad delicata squash, roasted fennel, gorgonzola, cranberries Sides: French Toast Stuffing Mashed Potatoes + Gravy Baked Mac + Cheese parmesan crisp Roasted Vegetables [rainbow carrots, fennel, delicata squash, brussel sprouts] Broccoli + Cheese Casserole Cranberry Relish Turkey sliced turkey breast, sage, thyme, rosemary Pumpkin Bread Pudding cinnamon cream cheese frosting

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Passion on a Plate!

Website

Location

1017 E. 31st St., LaGrange Park, IL 60526

Directions

