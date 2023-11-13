Pizza

All pies are 16" (Large) BYOP (Build your own pizza) -- $19.50 We start with mozzarella and tomato sauce, keep it like that or add your toppings below Capicola/Gabagool -- $31.50 House cured pork shoulder, heirloom peppers, onions, basil, mozzarella, pecorino Marinara + Anchovy -- $25.50 Datterini yellow tomato, tomato sauce, (no cheese) oregano, garlic, anchovy, topped with arugula and basil salad with an anchovy dressing Marinara + Arugula -- $23.50 Same as above but with no anchovies or anchovy dressing **vegan-ish (a touch of honey in the dough)** Mushroom Pie (white pie) -- $31.50 Cremini mushrooms, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, capers, marjoram, fontina, grana Pepps on Pepps -- $26.50 Pepperoni & pepperoncini, tomato, mozzarella, basil Sweet, Spicy, Salty -- $30.50 Caramelized onions, black olives, yellow jalapeño, radicchio, marjoram, grana