- Home
- /
- Hyattsville
- /
- Busboys and Poets - Test Lab
Busboys and Poets Test Lab
No reviews yet
5331 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points for loyalty members
NEED CUTLERY?🍴
DRINKS 🍺
COFFEE ☕️
- Coffee$4.25
Regular coffee - smooth with a bold body & a bright citrus acidity; notes of caramel. Medium dark Roast. Decaf coffee - spice-like aromas, pleasant flavors of fig, dates & raisins; medium body with a smooth finish. Dark roast
- Espresso$3.50
Regular - low acidity espresso, with hints of nuts and smooth after taste. Sweet finish. Medium dark roast.
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Iced Coffee$4.50
- Americano$4.50
- Big Daddy$6.00
- Macchiato$4.50
- Cafe Au Lait$4.50
- Cafe Medici$4.50
- Cortado$4.00
- Milk/Syrup Shot
- Red Eye (Coffee + 1 Espresso Shot)$5.50
- Black Eye (Coffee + 2 Espresso Shots)$6.50
- State 51 - 12oz. Regular Whole Coffee Bean$18.00
Smooth with a bold body & a bright citrus acidity; notes of caramel. Medium dark roast.
- Democracy - 12oz. Decaf Whole Coffee Bean$18.00
Spice-like aromas, pleasant flavors of fig, dates & raisins; medium body with a smooth finish. Dark roast
- Renaissance - 12oz. Espresso Whole Coffee Bean$18.00
Low acidity espresso, with hints of nuts and smooth after taste. Sweet finish. Medium dark roast.
LATTES ☕️
- Blue Matcha Latte$6.00
Butterfly pea powder, lavender syrup and choice of milk. Choice of hot or cold. What is Butterfly Pea Powder? Butterfly pea flower tea, is a caffeine-free herbal tea, or tisane, beverage made from a decoction or infusion of the flower petals or even whole flower of the Clitoria ternatea plant.
- Spiced Chai Latte$6.00
- Latte$4.50
- Mocha Latte$6.00
- Big Daddy$6.00
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$6.00
- Sweet Spice Latte$6.00
- Matcha Latte (Tea)$6.00
- Hot Cider$4.50
- Thin Mint Latte$6.00
- Dirty Chai Latte$6.00
- White Chocolate Latte$6.00
HOT TEA 🍵
ICED COFFEE🧋
SODA+ 🥛
- Stubborn Cola$3.50
- Stubborn Zero Calorie Cola$3.50
- Sierra Mist$3.50
- Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon Cola$3.50
- Stubborn Orange Hibiscus Soda$3.50
- Stubborn Root Beer$3.50
- Schweppes Ginger Ale$3.50
- Club Soda$3.50
- Lemonade$4.00
- Lem/Pom$4.00
- Lavender Lemonade$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Tonic Water$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Wild Bay - Draft Kombucha (Non-alcholic)$8.00
- Acqua Panna Still Water Bottle$5.00
- S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water Bottle$5.00
- Milk$5.00+
JUICE 🍋
DESSERT 🍰
DESSERT
- Mini Apple Pie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream$8.00
Warm, homemade mini apple pie, vanilla ice cream. (Vegetarian) Possible Allergies: Dairy, Gluten.
- Mini Pecan Pie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream$8.00
Warm, homemade mini pecan pie, vanilla ice cream. (Vegetarian) Possible Allergies: Dairy, Gluten.
- Mini Key Lime Pie$8.00
(Homemade)
- Chocolate Layer Cake$8.00
- Carrot Cake$8.00
(Vegetarian).
- White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding$9.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
- Vanilla Ice Cream Bowl$6.00
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream Possible Allergies: Dairy
- Coconut Ice Cream Bowl$6.00
2 scoops of coconut ice cream Possible Allergies: Dairy
- Raspberry Sorbet Bowl$6.00
2 scoops of raspberry sorbet
- Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake$8.00
Ask your server for today's selection
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
TO GO ALCOHOL🍻
COCKTAILS TO-GO
- DC Tap Water - 16oz.$16.00
Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Black Razz, Blue Curacao, Pineapple juice, Margarita mix. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Busboys Sangria - 16oz.$16.00
Red wine, white wine, peach schnapps, passion fruit rum, brandy, bourbon, splash of soda water. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- The Color Purple - 16oz.$18.00
Silver tequila, triple sec, desert pear, orange juice and fresh lime juice. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Kentucky Mule - 16oz.$16.00
Bourbon, fresh lime juice, ginger beer. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Weary Blues - 16oz.$18.00
Bourbon, lemon juice, honey syrup and muddled blueberries. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Poet Mojito - 16oz.$15.00
White Rum, Mint Leaves, Lime Wedges, Orange Slice, Agave, and Soda Water. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Margarita - 16oz.$15.00
Tequila, triple sec, orange juice, margarita mix. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Fresh Start - 16oz.$15.00
Blue moon, strawberry-rose, fresh squeezed orange juice Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Bloody Mary - 16oz.$14.00
Vodka, tomatoes, lime juice, horseradish, black pepper, celery seed. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Michelada - 16oz.$14.00
Stella Artois lager, lime juice, bloody Mary mix, tajin Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Mimosa - 16oz.$14.00
Freshly squeezed orange juice, sparkling wine. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
BOTTLE BEER TO-GO
- Negra Modelo | BLT$6.00
- Stella Artois | BTL$5.00
- Topo Chico | Hard Seltzer | Strawberry Guava | BTL$6.00
- Dodfish Head | 90 Min IPA | BTL$8.00
- Bold Rock Cider | BTL$6.00
Served in a glass bottle. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Non Alcoholic Beer | BTL$5.00
Served in a glass bottle. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Abita Purple Haze | BTL$5.00
- Red Bear Seasonal | 16oz. Can$8.00
DRAFT BEER TO-GO
- Poetic Pils | 16oz.$7.00
- Busboys Haze IPA | 16oz.$7.00
- Poets Seasonal | 16oz.$7.00
- Red Bear | "Shookum" PNW Red Ale | 16oz.$7.00
- Blue Moon | Belgian-style | White Ale | 16oz.$7.00
- City-State | 8 Wards IPA | 16oz.$7.00
- Unity Vibration | Bourbon Peach | Kombucha Beer | 16oz.$7.00
- Solace Oupost | Broad Street | Brown Ale | 16oz.$7.00
- Oliver's - BMore Oatmeal Stout (NITRO) 16oz.$5.00
- Port City Optimal Wit 16oz.$7.00
- Heavy Seas Loose Cannon IPA 16oz.$7.00
RED WINE TO-GO
- Pinot Noir | Grayson Cellars | BTL$35.00
Winery: Hahn Winery Region: California Sustainable Tasting notes: Dark cherry, strawberry, violets, sweet oak. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Malbec | Tilia | BTL$30.00
Winery: Santa Julia Region: Argentina Vegan, Sustainable. Tasting notes: Notes of black cherries, rose petal, black berry, chocolate. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Cabernet Sauvignon | Bernard Griffin | BTL$45.00
Winery: Barnard Griffin Region: Columbia Valley, Washington Sustainable. Tasting notes: Oak spices, vanilla, orange zest and dark berry. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase
- Renegade Red Blend | Ancient Peaks | BTL$40.00
Winery: Ancient Peaks Region: California Sustainable Blend: shiraz, zinfandel, malbec, petic verdot, petit syrah. Tasting notes: blue berry, boysenberry, cocoa and black cherry Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Merlot | Dante | BLT$30.00
Winery: Dante Region: California Sustainable. Tasting notes: Cherry, creme caramel, black berry, toasted oak. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase
- Garnacha | Bodegas Bosao | BTL$25.00
- Tempranillo | Carlos Cerres | BLT$34.00
WHITE WINE TO-GO
- Pinot Grigio | Zenato | BTL$32.00
Winery: Zenato Region: Veneto, Italy Sustainable Tasting notes: White peach, green apple. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Sauvignon Blanc | Villa Maria | BTL$35.00
Winery: Ponga Region: New Zealand Vegan and Sustainable Tasting notes: ripe citrus, topical fruit and white peach. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Riesling | Dr. Heyden | BTL$36.00
Winery: Dr. Heyden Region: Germany Vegan and Sustainable Tasting notes: lemon zest, peach, ripe apricot. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Chardonnay | Sean Minor | BTL$35.00
Winery: Ancient Peaks Region: California Sustainable, Vegan Tasting notes: Tropical fruit, creamy toasty oak, pineapple. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Torrontes BTL (750mL)$25.00
Winery: Zuccardi Region: Argentina Sustainable Tasting notes: white fruit, citrus blossom, delicate finish. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Chenin Blanc/Viognier Blend | Pine Ridge | BTL$30.00
Winery: Pine Ridge Region: California Sustainable Tasting notes: ripe peach, honey suckle, orange blossom and melon. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
SPARKLING WINE TO-GO
- Cava | Mas Fi | BTL$32.00
Winery: Mas Fi Region: Spain Sustainable, Vegan Tasting notes: apple, citrus, papaya and thyme Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Prosecco | Zardetto | BTL$35.00
Winery: Zardetto Region: Italy Vegan and Organic. Tasting notes: Apricot, green apple, white flowers, citrus notes. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
- Pink Moscato | Bellafina | BTL$30.00
Winery: Simonet Region: France Sustainable, Vegan Tasting notes: red fruit, passionfruit Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase
HOLD THE BOOZE TO-GO
- Xite Energy Drink | 12oz. can$8.50
peach-passionfruit or raspberry-watermelon
- Antioxidant Punch | 16oz.$8.00
pomegranate, spiced pear, honey, fresh blueberries, yuzu, seltzer
- Purple Haze | 16oz.$8.00
lavender, lemonade, buttefly pea flower tea, agave
- Wild Bay Kombucha (non-alcholic) | 16oz.$8.00
Wild Bay Kombucha - Organic and kosher.
- Feeling Adventurous$8.00
Mango, guava, pineapple juice, and coconut milk.
- Self-Care is the Best Care$6.00
Prickly pear, lime, pineapple juice, mint leaves, soda water.
BOOKS 📚
BOOKS 📔
- Abolition for the People edited by Colin Kaepernick$19.95
Edited by activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Abolition for the People is a manifesto calling for a world beyond prisons and policing. You won’t find all the answers here, but you will find the right questions - questions that open up radical possibilities for a future where all communities can thrive.
- Alanna: The First Adventure by Tamora Pierce$12.99
DEE AND NATHAN'S PICK: A young woman defies social expectations and gender roles by disguising herself as a boy to train as a knight. This reprint of an influential classic offers a realistic depiction of the challenges she faces while building an epic fantasy adventure for young readers.
- An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz$28.95
A special 10th Anniversary of The New York Times Bestseller and American Book Award winning title about Native American struggle and resistance radically reframes more than 400 years of US history.
- Babel by R.F. Kuang$20.00
From award-winning author R. F. Kuang comes Babel, a novel that grapples with student revolutions, colonial resistance, and the use of language and translation as the dominating tool of the British Empire.
- Black AF History by Michael Harriot$32.50
From acclaimed columnist and political commentator Michael Harriot - a searingly smart and bitingly hilarious retelling of American history that corrects the record and showcases the perspectives and experiences of Black Americans in Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Study of America.
- Book of Light by Lucille Clifton$22.00
With a powerful introduction by Ross Gay and a moving afterword by Sidney Clifton, this special anniversary edition of The Book of Light offers new meditations and insights on one of the most beloved voices of the 20th century.
- Born Reading by Kathy Krull and Virginia Loh-Hagan$19.99
Once books kick-start their brains, girls change history. Discover the foundation of reading that empowered some of the world’s most influential women in this informative and inspirational illustrated middle grade collection of twenty biographies with Born Reading: 20 Stories of Women Reading Their Way into History.
- Climate Resilience by Kylie Flanagan$19.95
Centering the voices of Native Rights activists, queer liberation ecologists, youth climate-justice organizers, Latinx wilderness activists, and others on the front lines, Climate Resilience urges us toward a vision of climate care that invests in place-based, community-led projects.
- Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo$30.00
From National Book Award–winning author Elizabeth Acevedo comes her first novel for adults, the story of one Dominican-American family told through the voices of its women as they await a gathering that will forever change their lives.
- Fear of a Black Universe by Stephon Alexander$18.99
In Fear of A Black Universe: An Outsider's Guest to the Future of Physics, an important guide to science and society, a cosmologist argues that physics must embrace the excluded, listen to the unheard, and be unafraid of being wrong.
- How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair$28.99
How to Say Babylon is the stunning story of the author’s struggle to break free of her rigid Rastafarian upbringing, ruled by her father’s strict patriarchal views and repressive control of her childhood, to find her own voice as a woman and poet.
- In Defense of Witches by Mona Chollet$20.00
With fiery prose and arguments that range from the scholarly to the cultural, In Defense of Witches seeks to unite the mythic image of the witch with modern women who seek to live their lives on their own terms.
- Just Action by Leah and Richard Rothstein$25.00
Just Action offers programs that activists and their supporters can undertake in their own communities to address historical inequities, providing bona fide answers based on decades of study and experience.
- Land of Milk and Honey by C. Pam Zhang$28.00
ELLIE'S PICK: The award-winning author of How Much of These Hills is Gold returns with a rapturous and revelatory novel about a young chef whose discovery of pleasure alters her life and, indirectly, the world.
- Mexikid by Pedro Martin$14.99
A poignant, hilarious, and unforgettable graphic memoir about a Mexican-American boy's family and their adventure-filled road trip to bring their abuelito back from Mexico to live with them.
- Never Whistle at Night edited by Shane Hawk, Theodore C. Van Alst Jr.$17.00
A bold, clever, and sublimely sinister collection of horror, fantasy, science fiction, and gritty crime by both new and established Indigenous authors that dares to ask the question: “Are you ready to be un-settled?” with Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology.
- No Matter What...You Are Loved by Becky Davies$9.99
Feeling loved and knowing that we all are deserving of love is important to a child's social emotional development. This unique, accessible board book introduces the concept of being loved, no matter what a person's circumstances may be.
- One by Ruth Forman$8.99
From the bestselling author of Curls, Glow, Bloom, and Ours comes a counting board book about ten friends who add up to something wonderful!
- Out There Screaming edited by Jordan Peele$30.00
The visionary writer and director of Get Out, Us, and Nope curates this groundbreaking anthology of all-new stories of Black horror, exploring not only the terrors of the supernatural but the chilling reality of injustice that haunts our nation, Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror.
- Plantains and Our Becoming by Melania Luisa Marte$17.00
An imaginative, blistering, beautifully written debut poetry collection about identity and history on the island of the Dominican Republic and Haiti to celebrate and center the Black Diasporic experience.
- Punished for Dreaming by Bettina L. Love$29.00
In the tradition of Michelle Alexander, an unflinching reckoning with the impact of 40 years of racist public school policy on generations of Black lives.
- Reflect, Write, Act by Shanterra McBride and Rosalind Wiseman$16.95
A journal with a year's worth of reflection and ways to empower yourself to become a better advocate, based on Courageous Discomfort, a book that asks and answers twenty common, uncomfortable-but-critical questions about racism.
- Shadow Speaker by Nnedi Okorafor$27.00
From Africanfuturist luminary Okorafor comes a new, expanded edition of one of her earliest novels. This story of destiny, technology, and magic will be sure to enthrall readers and fans of N. K. Jemisin and Octavia Butler.
- Sing a Black Girl's Song by Ntozake Shange$30.00
Never-before-seen unpublished works by award-winning American literary icon Ntozake Shange, featuring essays, plays, and poems from the archives of the seminal Black feminist writer, curated by Imani Perry with a foreword by Tarana Burke.
- Something, Someday by Amanda Gorman$18.99
The stunning new picture book by presidential inaugural poet Amanda Gorman and Caldecott Honor-winning illustrator Christian Robinson reveals how even the smallest gesture can have a lasting impact.
- The Book of (More) Delights by Ross Gay$28.00
In these short lyrical essayettes -- a follow-up volume to the New York Times bestselling The Book of Delights: Essays -- the award-winning poet continues his celebration of the everyday delights we so often miss to inspire readers to rediscover the ordinary joys in the world around us.
- The Feminist Killjoy Handbook by Sara Ahmed$30.00
A renowned feminist thinker presents a sharp analysis of literature, film, and influential feminist work and argues we need to get in the way of happiness, our own and other people’s, to build a more just world.
- The Fraud by Zadie Smith$29.00
From acclaimed novelist Zadie Smith, a kaleidoscopic work of historical fiction set against the legal trial that divided Victorian England, about who gets to tell their story - and who gets to be believed.
- The Out Side compiled by David Daneman, Min Christensen, and The Kao$16.99
In this vibrant and affirming comics anthology The Out Side: Trans & Nonbinary Comics, 29 trans & nonbinary comic artists share their personal journeys of self-discovery and acceptance.
- There Was a Party for Langston by Jason Reynolds$18.99
Award-winning author Jason Reynolds’s debut picture book is a snappy, joyous ode to Word King, literary genius, and glass-ceiling smasher Langston Hughes and the luminaries he inspired.
SWAG 🔖
- Pride T-Shirt$22.00
- Busboys Hat$22.00
Embroidered grey baseball cap with white Busboys and Poets logo - 100% bio-washed twill - Low-profile, 6 panel hat with pre-curved visor - Adjustable self-fabric back with buckle closure
- Resist Hat$22.00
- Resist Beanie$17.00
Ready made for fall and winter, this resist beanie will keep your conscious head warm
- Resist T-Shirt$22.00
- Stainless Steel Water Bottle$15.99
17 ounce Busboys and Poets water bottle
- State 51 - 12oz. Regular Whole Coffee Bean$18.00
Smooth with a bold body & a bright citrus acidity; notes of caramel. Medium dark roast.
- Democracy - 12oz. Decaf Whole Coffee Bean$18.00
Spice-like aromas, pleasant flavors of fig, dates & raisins; medium body with a smooth finish. Dark roast
- Renaissance - 12oz. Espresso Whole Coffee Bean$18.00
Low acidity espresso, with hints of nuts and smooth after taste. Sweet finish. Medium dark roast.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Busboys and Poets is a community where racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted. A place to take a deliberate pause and feed your mind, body and soul. A space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide. We believe that by creating such a space we can inspire social change and begin to transform our community and the world.
5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781