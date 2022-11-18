Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Little Miner Taco - Brentwood

582 Reviews

$$

4308 Rhode Island Ave

Brentwood, MD 20722

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria de Res Quesotacos Meal
Shrimp Street Taco
Street Corn

PREORDER Tamales for the Holidays!!!

PREORDER Beef Birria Tamale 5 Pack

PREORDER Beef Birria Tamale 5 Pack

$25.00

Little Miner Taco's Famous Slow cooked all Halal Beef Birria inside of a Maseca corn masa tamale with potato, achiote + green beans, wrapped in banana leaf. Gluten free Chicken mole

PREORDER Chicken Mole Tamale 5 Pack

$25.00

Little Miner Taco's traditionally braised all Halal chicken mole inside of a Maseca corn masa tamale with potato, achiote + green beans, wrapped in banana leaf. Gluten free

PREORDER Beef Birria Tamale 10 Pack

$50.00

Little Miner Taco's Famous Slow cooked all Halal Beef Birria inside of a Maseca corn masa tamale with potato, achiote + green beans, wrapped in banana leaf. Gluten free Chicken mole

PREORDER Chicken Mole Tamale 10 Pack

$50.00

Little Miner Taco's traditionally braised all Halal chicken mole inside of a Maseca corn masa tamale with potato, achiote + green beans, wrapped in banana leaf. Gluten free

PREORDER Beef Birria Tamale 25 Pack

$125.00

Little Miner Taco's Famous Slow cooked all Halal Beef Birria inside of a Maseca corn masa tamale with potato, achiote + green beans, wrapped in banana leaf. Gluten free

PREORDER Chicken Mole Tamale 25 Pack

$125.00

Little Miner Taco's traditionally braised all Halal chicken mole inside of a Maseca corn masa tamale with potato, achiote + green beans, wrapped in banana leaf. Gluten free

PREORDER Beef Birria Tamale 50 Pack

$250.00

Little Miner Taco's Famous Slow cooked all Halal Beef Birria inside of a Maseca corn masa tamale with potato, achiote + green beans, wrapped in banana leaf. Gluten free

PREORDER Chicken Mole Tamale 50 Pack

$250.00

Little Miner Taco's traditionally braised all Halal chicken mole inside of a Maseca corn masa tamale with potato, achiote + green beans, wrapped in banana leaf. Gluten free

FIESTA BOXES!!

ALL BIRRIA BOX !!!

ALL BIRRIA BOX !!!

$59.00

All the BIRRIA FAVORITES. Birria Quesotacos, Birra Ramen, Birria Burritto + some loaded fries!!

FIESTA BOX - for 2

FIESTA BOX - for 2

$49.00

feeds 2 people - includes 4 birria tacos, 2 beef consommé broths, 1/2 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken, mushroom) and 2 drinks

FIESTA BOX - for 4

FIESTA BOX - for 4

$85.00

feeds up to 4 people - includes 8 birria tacos, 4 beef consommé broths for dipping, 1 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken burrito, mushroom) and 4 drinks

FIESTA BOX - for 6

FIESTA BOX - for 6

$129.00

feeds 6 people - includes 12 birria tacos, 6 beef consommé broth for dipping, 2 orders of loaded fries, choice of 2 burritos (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken burrito, mushroom) and 6 drinks

VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 2

VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 2

$45.00

feeds 2 people - includes 4 quesotacos, mushroom or fall squash, vegan consommé broths for dipping, 1/2 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 fall squash and bean or mushroom burrito and 2 drinks

VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 4

VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 4

$80.00

feeds up to 4 people - includes 8 Fall squash or mushroom quesotacos, 4 vegan consommé broths for dipping, 1 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 fall squash or mushroom burrito and 4 drinks

VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 6

VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 6

$125.00

feeds 6 people - includes 12 fall squash or mushroom quesotacos, 6 vegen consomme broths for dipping, 2 orders of loaded fries, choice of 2 fall squash or mushroom burritos and 6 drinks

QuesoTacos Meal

Birria de Res Quesotacos Meal

Birria de Res Quesotacos Meal

$17.00

three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Carne Asada Quesotacos Meal

Carne Asada Quesotacos Meal

$17.00

three corn tortillas filled with carne asada, jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Americano Quesotacos Meal

Americano Quesotacos Meal

$15.00

three corn tortilla, ground beef, jack cheese, salsa roja, cilantro, onion, side of beef consommé

Chicken Tinga Quesotacos Meal

Chicken Tinga Quesotacos Meal

$16.00

three corn tortillas filled with stewed chicken tinga, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, habanero onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Grilled Chicken Quesotacos Meal

Grilled Chicken Quesotacos Meal

$16.00

three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Mushroom Quesotacos Meal

Mushroom Quesotacos Meal

$14.00

three corn tortillas filled with mushrooms a la plancha, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Cuatro Quesataco Sampler

Cuatro Quesataco Sampler

$20.00

One flavor of each of our Quesotacos. Birria, chicken Tinga, grilled chicken and mushroom. Serve with a side of consommé for dipping.

Fall Squash Quesotacos

Fall Squash Quesotacos

$14.00

melted jack cheese on corn tortilla, yellow squash and zucchini sauteed a la plancha, topped with salsa roja, onion, and cilantro. Served with a side of vegan consommé for dipping

Quesotacos- Single

Birria de Res Quesotaco

Birria de Res Quesotaco

$6.50

single corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé

Americano Quesotaco

Americano Quesotaco

$6.00

single corn tortilla, ground beef, jack cheese, salsa roja, cilantro, onion with a side of beef consommé

Chicken Tinga Quesotaco

Chicken Tinga Quesotaco

$6.00

single corn tortilla, stewed chicken tinga, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, habanero onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé

Grilled Chicken Quesotaco

Grilled Chicken Quesotaco

$6.00

single corn tortilla, grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé

Mushroom Quesotaco

Mushroom Quesotaco

$5.00

single corn tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé

Fall Squash Quesotaco

Fall Squash Quesotaco

$4.50

melted jack cheese on corn tortilla, yellow squash and zucchini sauteed a la plancha, topped with salsa roja, onion, and cilantro. Served with a side of vegan consommé for dipping

Street Tacos - Single

Birria de Res Street Taco

Birria de Res Street Taco

$5.50

corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion **does not include cheese or beef consomme**

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$5.50

carne asada, pickled jalapeno, salsa verde, onion, cilantro

Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.50

corn tortilla, shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish

Grilled Chicken Street Taco

Grilled Chicken Street Taco

$4.50

corn tortilla, salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro

Shrimp Street Taco

Shrimp Street Taco

$5.00

Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro

Lengua Beef Taco

Lengua Beef Taco

$4.50

3 oz slow braised beef tongue, diced white onion, avocado salsa, cilantro and lime on a house made corn tortilla

Mushroom Street Taco

Mushroom Street Taco

$4.00

corn tortilla, mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives, radish

Fall Squash Street Taco

Fall Squash Street Taco

$4.00

Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Pepitas, Cilantro, salt/ pepper

Americano Street Taco

Americano Street Taco

$4.50

Flour tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese

Munchwraps

Birria de Res Munchwrap

Birria de Res Munchwrap

$16.00

large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Carne Asada Munchwrap

$16.00

large flour tortilla, carne asada, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Chicken Tinga Munchwrap

Chicken Tinga Munchwrap

$15.00

large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Grilled Chicken Munchwrap

Grilled Chicken Munchwrap

$15.00

large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Mushroom Munchwrap

Mushroom Munchwrap

$14.00

large flour tortilla, mushrooms a la plancha, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Ramen

Birria de Res Ramen

Birria de Res Ramen

$17.00

Egg noodles, birria, radish, corn, cilantro, onion, chive served with consomme broth on the side

Chicken Tinga Ramen

Chicken Tinga Ramen

$16.00

Egg noodles, stewed chicken tinga, radish, corn, cilantro, onion, chive served with consomme broth on the side

Grilled Chicken Ramen

Grilled Chicken Ramen

$16.00

Egg noodles, grilled chicken chunks, radish, corn, cilantro, onion, chive served with consommé broth on the side

Shrimp Ramen

$16.00

Egg noodles, Shrimp, radish, corn, cilantro, onion, chive served with consommé broth on the side

Mushroom Ramen

$14.00

Egg noodles, mushrooms, radish, corn, cilantro, onion, chive served with consommé broth on the side

Burritos

Birria de Res Burrito

Birria de Res Burrito

$16.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with slow braised beef, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.

Chicken Tinga Burrito

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$15.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$15.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.

Americano Burrito

Americano Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, rice

Mushroom Burrito

Mushroom Burrito

$14.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with mushrooms a la plancha, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.

Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

Loaded Fries Burrito

Birria de Res Loaded Fries Burrito

Birria de Res Loaded Fries Burrito

$18.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, slow braised beef, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Carne Asada Loaded Fries Burrito

Carne Asada Loaded Fries Burrito

$17.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, carne asada, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito

Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito

$17.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito

Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito

$17.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Mushroom Loaded Fries Burrito

Mushroom Loaded Fries Burrito

$16.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, mushrooms, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Loaded Fries Burrito

Loaded Fries Burrito

$11.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Little Miner Loaded Fries

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$18.00

carne asada, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Birria de Res Loaded Fries

Birria de Res Loaded Fries

$18.00

slow braised beef, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries

Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries

$17.00

stewed shredded chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries

Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries

$17.00

grilled chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Mushroom Loaded Fries

Mushroom Loaded Fries

$16.00

mushroom a la plancha, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00

fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Birria de res Pizza Special

12” Birria de res Pizza Combo

12” Birria de res Pizza Combo

$32.00

Two 12” flour tortillas seared, layered with 10 oz Birria de res, melted cheese, onion cilantro, chipotle aioli drizzle. Choice of any 2 agua Fresca + one side of rice and beans.

12” Birria de res Pizza

12” Birria de res Pizza

$22.00

Two 12” flour tortillas seared, layered with 10 oz Birria de res, melted cheese, onion cilantro, chipotle aioli drizzle.

6” Birria de res Pizza

6” Birria de res Pizza

$11.00

Two 6” flour tortillas seared, layered with 5 oz Birria de res, melted cheese, onion cilantro, chipotle aioli drizzle.

NachoBox!

Small NachoBox

Small NachoBox

$13.00

fresh tortilla chips, chicken tinga, jack cheese, queso sauce, tomatoes, scallions, refried black beans, sour cream, chipotle aioli, jalapeños

Large NachoBox

Large NachoBox

$19.00

fresh tortilla chips, chicken tinga, jack cheese, queso sauce, tomatoes, scallions, refried black beans, sour cream, chipotle aioli, jalapeños

Quesadillas

Birria de Res Quesadilla

Birria de Res Quesadilla

$16.00

large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$16.00

large flour tortilla, carne asada, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Lobster Quesadilla

Lobster Quesadilla

$20.00

4 oz lobster (knuckle/tail) sauteed onion and bell pepper, melted jack cheese, smoked paprika, salt, pepper. Pickled slaw. Chipotle aioli on the side

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, shrimp, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$14.00

large flour tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, melted jack cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

large flour tortilla, melted cheese, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Specialties

Chicken Tinga Empanadas

Chicken Tinga Empanadas

$11.00

three marinated pulled chicken empanadas containing onions, tomato, guajillo chile, garlic, oaxaca cheese with a side of sour cream & chipotle aioli

Ceviche

Ceviche

$12.00

6 oz shrimp, lime juice, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, garlic. Side of house-made tortilla chips

Birria Steak & Cheese

Birria Steak & Cheese

$16.00

slow braised beef, melted jack cheese, cilantro, onion, and chipotle aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.

Sides

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

House made guacamole, tomato, onion, lime, cilantro, fried tortilla

Plain Fries

$5.00

little miner plain fries

Queso Dip & Chips

Queso Dip & Chips

$10.00

6oz of queso dip & side of fresh made tortilla chips

Rice + Beans

Rice + Beans

$5.00

seasoned rice with vegetables & classic refried black beans

Street Corn

Street Corn

$8.00

roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli, lime

Extra Large Street Corn

Extra Large Street Corn

$12.00

16 oz Street Corn roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli, lime

Sweets

Housemade Tres Leches

Housemade Tres Leches

$8.00

white cake, tres leches, fresh whipped cream, white chocolate pearls

Mangonada

Mangonada

$9.00

fresh whole mango, lime juice, tajin, chamoy, takis, tamarind straw

Extras

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$2.00
Beef Consommé

Beef Consommé

$3.00
Side Guac Small

Side Guac Small

$2.00

2oz side small guac

Side Guac Large

Side Guac Large

$8.00

6 oz guacamole only

Extra Large Guac

Extra Large Guac

$16.00

16 oz Extra Large Guac

Side Queso Small

Side Queso Small

$1.00

2 oz small queso sauce

Side Queso Large

Side Queso Large

$6.00

6 oz of queso dip only

Extra Large Queso

Extra Large Queso

$12.00

16 oz queso cheese

Habanero Onions

Habanero Onions

$1.00
Pickled Jalapeños

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.00
Habanero Salsa

Habanero Salsa

Chipotle Aioli

Chipotle Aioli

Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

Tomatillo Salsa

Tomatillo Salsa

Kids Eat FREE

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

flour tortilla, jack cheese, grilled a la plancha with a side of rice and beans

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken & cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of rice and beans

Aguas Frescas + Bottled Drinks

Agua Fresca Cucumber Lime Mint

Agua Fresca Cucumber Lime Mint

$3.50
Agua Fresca Jamaica

Agua Fresca Jamaica

$3.50
Agua Fresca Piña

Agua Fresca Piña

$3.50Out of stock
Agua Fresca Tamarindo

Agua Fresca Tamarindo

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4308 Rhode Island Ave, Brentwood, MD 20722

Directions

