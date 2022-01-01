Brentwood restaurants you'll love
BURRITOS • TACOS
Little Miner Taco - Brentwood
4308 Rhode Island Ave, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Birria de Res Quesotacos
|$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
|Kids Chicken & Rice
|$0.00
Pulled chicken tinga with a side of rice
|Street Corn
|$8.00
roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli, lime
HK Fish House - Mixt Food Hall 3809 Rhode Island Ave
Mixt Food Hall 3809 Rhode Island Ave, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries
|$4.00
Seasoned Shoestring Fries
|Small Greens & Smoked Turkey
|$6.00
Southern Style Collard Greens
|Small Five Cheese Mac
|$8.00
Southern Style Mac & Cheese