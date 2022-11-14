Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mark's Place

review star

No reviews yet

1610 Haleukana St

Lihue, HI 96766

Order Again

Popular Items

Combination Plate - 2 Choice
Korean Chicken
French Fries - Full Order

Plate Lunches

Beef Stew

Beef Stew

$15.99

Tender chunks of beef with potatoes, carrots, celery and onions in a tomato base. Served with steamed white rice (brown rice optional) and a scoop of potato macaroni salad (tossed greens with our house made papaya seed dressing optional).

Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$16.29

Deep fried Panko breaded chicken thighs over a bed of chow mein noodles, topped with our house made brown gravy. Served with steamed white rice (brown rice optional) and a scoop of potato macaroni salad (tossed greens optional).

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$16.29

Deep fried Panko breaded chicken thighs over a bed of chow mein noodles, with our house made Katsu Sauce (on the side). Served with steamed white rice (brown rice optional) and a scoop of potato macaroni salad (tossed greens with our house made papaya seed dressing optional)

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$15.99

Two homemade burger patties over rice, smothered in brown gravy

Korean Chicken

Korean Chicken

$16.29

Deep fried chicken bites dipped in our house made sauce

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$17.09

Two homemade burger patties over rice, topped with two over easy eggs, then smothered in brown gravy

Teriyaki Beef

Teriyaki Beef

$18.79

Thin sliced top sirloin of beef, marinated and grilled

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.29

Boneless and skinless chicken thighs marinated in our special teriyaki sauce, and grilled

Combination Plate - 2 Choice

$17.89

Choice of two of the menu items above, $0.55 additional for teriyaki beef

Combination Plate - 3 Choice

$18.69

Choice of three of the menu items above, $0.55 additional for teriyaki beef

Mark's Famous Mixed Plate

Mark's Famous Mixed Plate

$18.99

Trio of our beef stew, chicken katsu and teriyaki beef

Baked Goods / Cakes

Pineapple Rum Mini Loaf Cake

$6.99

Banana Macadamia Nut Mini Loaf Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Kahlua Mini Loaf Cake

$6.99

Fudge Brownies

$6.29Out of stock

Prune Mui

$7.29

Butter Mochi

$5.89

Butter Mochi - Strawberry

$6.19

Almond Cookie

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cornflake Cookie

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut Cookie

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Craisin Cookie

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut Shortbread Cookie

$5.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Shortbread Cookie

$5.99

Double Fudge Macadamia Nut Cookie

$5.99

Macadamia Nut Tea Cookie

$5.99Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$5.99

Peanut Butter Cookie

$5.99

Snickerdoodles Cookie

$5.99

Tropical Chocolate Bars

$7.49Out of stock

Hot Sandwiches / French Fries

Hamburger

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise included

Double Hamburger

$11.39

Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise included

Teriyaki Hamburger

$7.19

Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise included

Double Teriyaki Hamburger

$11.59

Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise included

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.69

Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise included

Double Cheeseburger

$12.09

Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise included

Teriyaki Cheeseburger

$7.89

Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise included

Double Teriyaki Cheeseburger

$12.29

Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise included

Teriyaki Beef Sandwich

$9.29

Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise included

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$8.29

Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise included

Ahi Quinoa Tofu Burger

$9.29

Tsukemono remoulade, pickled onions, sliced cucumbers, local greens

French Fries - 1/2 order

$3.49

French Fries - Full Order

$5.59

Bento/Musubi

Small Bento

$10.99

Rice with furikake, teriyaki beef, Korean chicken, Spam, corned beef hash patty, pickled vegetables.

Large Bento

Large Bento

$12.99

Rice with furikake, teriyaki beef, Korean chicken, Spam, corned beef hash patty, shoyu hot dog, pickled vegetables

SPAM Musubi

SPAM Musubi

$3.39

Korean Chicken Musubi

$3.89

Teriyaki TOFU Musubi

$3.49

Mini Plates

Mini Beef Stew

$13.29

Mini Hamburger Steak

$13.29

Mini Loco Moco

$14.29

Mini Teriyaki Chicken

$13.49

Mini Chicken Cutlet

$13.49

Mini Chicken Katsu

$13.49

Mini Korean Chicken

$13.49

Mini Teriyaki Beef

$16.79

Daily Specials

TG-Pumpkin Pie 11/23

$19.49

Pre-order your THANKSGIVING PIES by Wednesday, November 16, 2022 for PICK UP on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 between 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Please note your pick up time under special instructions. 9 inch TRADITIONAL PUMPKIN PIE

TG-Custard Pie 11/23

$19.49

Pre-order your THANKSGIVING PIES by Wednesday, November 16, 2022 for PICK UP on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 between 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Please note your pick up time under special instructions. 9 inch BAKED CUSTARD PIE

TG-Apple Pie 11/23

$21.99

Pre-order your THANKSGIVING PIES by Wednesday, November 16, 2022 for PICK UP on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 between 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Please note your pick up time under special instructions. 9 inch DOUBLE CRUST APPLE PIE

TG-Pumpkin Crunch 11/23

$21.00

Pre-order your THANKSGIVING PIES by Wednesday, November 16, 2022 for PICK UP on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 between 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Please note your pick up time under special instructions. 9 inch PUMPKIN CRUNCH

Sides and Extras

Ahi Dip - 8 ounce

$8.89

Ahi Dip - 16 ounce

$17.59Out of stock

Garden Salad - Small

$8.39

Includes our house papaya seed dressing

Garden Salad - Large

$13.69

Includes our house papaya seed dressing

Side Gravy

$1.59

Side Korean Sauce

$0.99

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.99

Side Katsu Sauce

$0.99

Side Dressing

$1.09

Teriyaki Mayo

$1.39

Side Macaroni Salad

$2.49

Side White Rice

$1.39

Side Brown Rice

$1.49

Spam - 1 piece

$2.09

Hamburger Patty - 1 piece

$4.39

Egg - 1

$2.09

Egg - 2

$4.09

Raw Onion

$0.99

Sauteed Onion

$0.99

Beverages

Arizona Tea

$1.99

Coke Can

$1.19

Diet Coke Can

$1.19

Coke Zero Can

$1.19

Sprite Can

$1.19

Fuji Apple Can

$1.19

Guava Can

$1.19

Island Orange Can

$1.19

Lilikoi Passion Can

$1.19

Passion Orange Can

$1.19

Pineapple Orange Can

$1.19

Strawberry Orange Can

$1.19

HS Green Tea 11oz Can

$1.19

Peace - Caddy Shack

$3.35

Peace - Georgia Peach

$3.35

Peace - Razzleberry

$3.35

Strawberry Guava

$1.19Out of stock

Pass O Guava Can

$1.19

Coke BTL

$3.69

Diet Coke BTL

$3.69

Coke Zero BTL

$3.69

Sprite BTL

$3.69

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.69

Bottled Water - SMALL

$1.39

Bottled Water - 1.5 LITER

$2.75

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$2.75

Gatorade - Lemon Lime

$2.75

Gatorade - Orange

$2.75

Gold Peak Tea - Unsweetened

$3.89

Gold Peak - Sweet Tea

$3.89

Powerade - Mountain Berry

$2.75

Powerade - Fruit Punch

$2.75

Powerade - Grape

$2.75

Vitamin Water - Energy

$3.89

Vitamin Water - Essential

$3.89

Vitamin Water - Focus

$3.89

Vitamin Water - Power C

$3.89

Vitamin Water - XXX

$3.89

Body Armor - Coconut Lyte

$3.29

Body Armor - Watermelon Strawberry

$3.29

Merchandise/Miscellaneous

Mark's Place Logo Sticker

$1.00

Lawai'a Magazine

$3.95

Mark's Place T-Shirt - SMALL

$24.50

Mark's Place T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$24.50

Mark's Place T-Shirt - LARGE

$24.50

Mark's Place T-Shirt - XLARGE

$25.50

Mark's Place T-Shirt - 2X

$26.50

Mark's Place T-Shirt - 3X

$27.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mark’s Place is a takeout restaurant that serves up hearty portions of the best Kauai food, including gourmet plate lunches, bentos, healthy salads, sandwiches, desserts and pre-packaged omiyage snacks.

Location

1610 Haleukana St, Lihue, HI 96766

Directions

