Masa Authentic Mexican Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

316 North 2nd Street

Harrisburg, PA 17101

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Special (3 Tacos w/ Rice & Beans)
Bowls
Tacos

Food

Tacos

Tacos

$3.50

CORN TORTILLA W/ MEAT, CILANTRO & ONION. JALAPEÑO PEPPER, LIME & SALSA ON THE SIDE. PRICE IS PER 1 TACO.

Taco Special (3 Tacos w/ Rice & Beans)

Taco Special (3 Tacos w/ Rice & Beans)

$11.95

3 tacos with rice and beans. Tacos come with cilantro & onion. Lime, jalapeno & salsa on the side.

Bowls

Bowls

$11.00

Mexican rice, pinto beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese & sour cream. Served in a bowl.

Burritos

Burritos

$11.00

Large flour tortilla, Mexican rice, pinto beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese & sour cream.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$7.50

Flour tortilla with mozzarella cheese, meat, sour cream & salsa on the side.

Tortas

Tortas

$11.00

Mexican sandwich w/ meat, mayo, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeño pepper & salsa.

3 Birria Tacos w/ Consome

3 Birria Tacos w/ Consome

$13.50

3 birria tacos with side of broth. Tacos come with cilantro & onion. Jalapeno pepper, lime & salsa on the side.

Family Meals (Libras)

$14.00

Order all of our proteins by the pound. Includes cilantro, onion & 5 oz salsa. ALL OTHER TOPPINGS SOLD SEPARATE.

Tamales (Red) (Saturday and Sunday Only)

Tamales (Red) (Saturday and Sunday Only)

$2.50

Chicken tamale with red salsa. PRICE IS PER 1. ONLY AVAILABLE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.

Pozole

$13.00Out of stock

Sides

Chips

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Chips & Guacamole (3.25 oz)

$4.50

Chips & Guacamole (5.5 oz)

$6.00

1/2 Rice 1/2 Beans (12 oz Cup)

$2.95

Guacamole (3.25 oz)

$2.50

Guacamole (5.5 oz)

$4.25

Small Pinto Beans (12 oz)

$2.95

Medium Pinto Beans (24 oz)

$8.00

Large Pinto Beans (32 oz)

$12.00

Small Mexican Rice (12 oz)

$2.95

Medium Mexican Rice (24 oz)

$8.00

Large Mexican Rice (32 oz)

$12.00

Sour Cream (3.25 oz)

$0.75

Sour Cream (5.5 oz)

$1.25

Salsa Verde (5.5 oz) / Green Salsa

$2.50

Salsa Roja (5.5 oz) / Red Salsa

$2.50

Salsa De Chips (5.5 oz) / Chip Style Salsa

$2.50
Consome (12 oz)

Consome (12 oz)

$3.00

12 oz bowl of consome. Come with cilantro, onion & side of lime.

Consome (32 oz)

Consome (32 oz)

$7.00

32 oz bowl of consome. Comes with cilantro, onion & side of lime.

Extra Cilantro & Onion

$2.00

Side of Jalapenos

$2.50

Tortillas (6)

$1.00

Tortillas (14)

$3.00

Tortillas (28)

$5.00

Canned Soda & Water

Bottled water

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Diet coke

$1.50

Aguas Frescas / Spanish Drinks

Horchata (20 oz)

Horchata (20 oz)

$3.00
Jamaica (20oz)

Jamaica (20oz)

$3.00

Mexican Sodas (Glass Bottles)

Coke Bottle

$2.75

Sprite Bottle

$2.75

Fanta Bottle

$2.75

Jarrito (Mandarin)

$2.75

Jarrito (Lime)

$2.75

Jarrito (Guava)

$2.75

Jarrito (Pineapple)

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

316 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

