Chinese

MASTER WONG'S

468 Reviews

$

1003 S Springfield Ave

Bolivar, MO 65613

Popular Items

Daily Specials

$7.49+
Sweet & Sour Chicken

$7.49+
General Chicken

$7.99+
Orange Chicken

$7.99+
Thai Chicken

$7.99+
Half and Half

$7.49+

Sauced Favorites

Cashew Chicken

$5.99+
Sweet and Sour Chicken

$5.99+
Sweet and Sour Pork

$6.49+
Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$6.99+
General Tso's Chicken

$6.49+
Orange Chicken

$6.49+
Thai Sweet Chili Chicken

$6.49+
Half and Half

$6.49+

Fried Rices

Chicken Fried Rice

$6.49+
Spicy Chicken Fried Rice

$6.49+
Pork Fried Rice

$6.99+
Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.49+
Beef Fried Rice

$7.49+
Vegetable Fried Rice

$5.99+

Stir Fry's

Beef & Broccoli

$7.49+
Chicken & Broccoli

$6.49+
Pepper Steak

$7.49+
Wong Pow Chicken

$6.99+
Wong Pow Beef

$7.99+
Vegetable Stir Fry

$6.49+
Bourbon Chicken

$6.49+

Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$6.99+
Beef Lo Mein

$7.99+
Pork Lo Mein

$6.99+
Shrimp Lo Mein

$7.99+
Veggie Lo Mein

$5.99+

Plain Lo Mein

$2.99+

Specialties

Chicken Livers

$5.99+Out of stock
Chicken Gizzards

$5.99+Out of stock
Chicken Bites

$4.99+

Dinners

Wong's Family Pack #1

$24.99
Wong's Family Pack #2

$29.99
Wong's Feast For Four

$29.99

Soup

Wonton Soup

$1.99+Out of stock
Egg Drop

$1.99+

Sides

Crab Rangoon

$1.99+
Won Tons

$1.99
Egg Rolls

$1.99
Fries

$2.49
sampler

$2.99

Desserts

Donuts

$2.29
Cinnawons

$2.29
Cheesecake Goonies

$2.49

Extras

Fried Rice

$2.49+
Cashew Sauce

$0.99+
Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.49+

Condiments

Duck sauce

Hot Mustard

Soy Sauce

Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$1.09+
Coke

$1.09+
Diet Coke

$1.09+
Sprite

$1.09+
Lemonade

$1.09+
Orange Fanta

$1.09+
Sweet Tea

$1.09+
UnSweet Tea

$1.09+
Water

$1.09+
Root Beer

$1.09+
Orange

$1.09+
Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.09+
Powerade

$1.09+
Water

$1.09+
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The absolute best Springfield cashew chicken since 1974! Everything is made to order, with fresh chicken and fresh vegetables, right there in our kitchen!

1003 S Springfield Ave, Bolivar, MO 65613

