Chinese
MASTER WONG'S
468 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The absolute best Springfield cashew chicken since 1974! Everything is made to order, with fresh chicken and fresh vegetables, right there in our kitchen!
Location
1003 S Springfield Ave, Bolivar, MO 65613
Gallery