MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Meadows MCL Meadows

American

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Meadows

135 Reviews

$$

3 The Meadows

Terre Haute, IN 47803

Green Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$4.09

Fresh Iceberg and spinach, red cabbage, celery, & green onions.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.69

Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.

Cobb Salad (small)

Cobb Salad (small)

$5.39

Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.

Deli Salads & Jello

Cream Slaw

Cream Slaw

$2.99

Our slaw has a uniquely delicious tangy dressing.

Cole Slaw

$2.99 Out of stock

Cranberry Relish

$2.99

Sweet and tart cranberries with pieces of fresh red apple, orange and celery.

Waldorf Salad

$2.89 Out of stock

Diced fresh Red Delicious Apples with celery, pecans and raisins tossed in a creamy dressing.

Amish Beet Salad

$2.89 Out of stock

Bean Salad

$2.89 Out of stock

Bowtie Pasta Salad

$2.89 Out of stock

Broccoli Cauliflower Salad

$2.89 Out of stock

Broccoli Marinade Salad

$2.89 Out of stock

Broccoli Raisin Salad

$2.89 Out of stock

Broccoli Salad

$2.99 Out of stock
Carrot Raisin Salad

Carrot Raisin Salad

$2.89 Out of stock

Cucumber & Onions

$2.89 Out of stock

Cucumber, Onions & Sour Cream

$2.89 Out of stock

Diane Salad

$2.99 Out of stock

Green Bean Salad

$2.89 Out of stock
Green Pea Salad

Green Pea Salad

$2.89

Imperial Vegetable Salad

$2.89 Out of stock

Macaroni Salad

$2.89 Out of stock

Marinated Summer Tomatoes

$2.99 Out of stock

Marinated Vegetable Salad

$2.89

Pickled Beets & Egg

$2.89 Out of stock

Potato Salad

$2.89 Out of stock

Tomato Feta Salad

$2.99 Out of stock

Sugar Free Jello

$2.29

Fruit & Fruit Salads

Pineapple

Pineapple

$3.39
Strawberries

Strawberries

$3.39 Out of stock
Watermelon

Watermelon

$3.19 Out of stock
Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe

$3.19 Out of stock

Entrees

Fried Chicken (Light Meat)

Fried Chicken (Light Meat)

$6.79

Includes one breast and one wing, hand-breaded with Charles O's special seasoning blend.

Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)

Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)

$6.19

Includes one thigh and leg, hand-breaded with Charles O's special seasoning blend.

Fried Chicken (Individual Pieces)

Fried Chicken (Individual Pieces)

Order our famous fried chicken by the piece. Chose from breasts, wings, thighs, or legs.

Stuffed Chicken Breast

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$7.99 Out of stock

Our most popular entree! Stuffed with savory cornbread and sage dressing.

Carved Roast Beef

Carved Roast Beef

$6.59

Slow roasted for 12 hours and hand-carved.

Beef Manhattan

Beef Manhattan

$8.99

Tender, hand-carved roast beef sandwich topped with mashed potatoes and homemade brown gravy.

Carved Turkey

$5.29 Out of stock

Oven-roasted and hand-carved our turkey breasts are from turkeys raised humanely on family farms in Michigan.

Turkey Manhattan

Turkey Manhattan

$7.99 Out of stock

Hand-carved oven-roasted turkey breast sandwich topped with a large portion of mashed potatoes and homemade turkey gravy.

Baked Tilapia

$7.35 Out of stock

A simply seasoned filet of tilapia.

Baked Tilapia (junior portion)

$4.39

A simply seasoned tilapia filet for the lighter appetite. This smaller filet is around half the size of our regular portion.

Crumb Top Tilapia

Crumb Top Tilapia

$7.59 Out of stock

Topped with breadcrumbs and herbs and oven roasted.

Cajun Grilled Tilapia

$7.59 Out of stock

Lightly flavored on the grill with creole seasoning and lime juice before baking to perfection.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$6.69 Out of stock

An original recipe and absolutely delicious version of this classic American dish.

Southern Fried Catfish

Southern Fried Catfish

$7.39

Hand breaded in cornmeal.

Oven Roasted Salmon

Oven Roasted Salmon

$9.50 Out of stock

Atlantic salmon seasoned with herbs and oven roasted. Our salmon is sustainably raised in the Atlantic Ocean and is antibiotic and GMO free.

Chicken Parmesan

$7.99

Chicken breast hand breaded with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese topped with homemade marinara.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$7.99 Out of stock

We hand-bread a chicken breast with Panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan then top it with carved ham, Swiss cheese, and bechamel sauce.

Baked Chicken Livers

$6.59 Out of stock

Served with cream gravy.

Swiss Steak

$7.09 Out of stock

Tender cube steak braised in rich brown gravy with carrots, tomatoes, onions, and peas.

Grilled Chopped Steak

$6.39

Handmade chopped steak simply seasoned with salt and pepper and grilled on an open flame.

Lasagna

$6.99 Out of stock

Beef and Italian sausage with a rich tomato sauce made with basil, garlic on onion and lots of Mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti with Meat Ragu

Spaghetti with Meat Ragu

$6.69

Spaghetti with marinara

$6.69 Out of stock

The homemade marinara sauce makes this simple dish standout with fresh flavor.

Chicken & Noodles

$6.79 Out of stock

Homemade dumplings & chunks of chicken in a rich gravy.

Beef & Noodles

$6.99 Out of stock

Homemade dumplings and chunks of roast beef in a rich gravy.

Ham & Beans

Ham & Beans

$6.29 Out of stock

A comfort food classic we suggest adding a piece of our freshly baked cornbread to compliment this dish.

Milan Casserole

$6.09 Out of stock

Ground Beef Casserole

$6.39 Out of stock

Homemade casserole with fresh ground beef, macaroni noodles, diced onion, green pepper, diced tomatoes, plus grated American cheese, and a full flavored tomato sauce.

Swiss Veal

Swiss Veal

$6.99 Out of stock

Hand-breaded veal cutlet topped with Swiss cheese and homemade bechamel sauce.

Liver & Onions

Liver & Onions

$6.99 Out of stock

One of our founders' original recipes with caramelized onions.

Grilled Prime Rib

$12.95 Out of stock
Lillian's Casserole

Lillian's Casserole

$6.59 Out of stock

Egg noodles with creamy mushroom and red pepper sauce topped with crispy bread crumbs.

Salmon Supreme

$7.49 Out of stock

Our take on a classic salmon patty prepared with wild Atlantic salmon. Choose from cheese sauce, cocktail sauce, or tartar sauce.

Hand-breaded Atlantic Cod

$9.29 Out of stock

Fried until golden brown.

Country Fried Tenderloin

$6.99

Our pork tenderloin is hand-breaded and served with your choice of homemade cream or brown gravy.

Hand Cut Pork Chop

$7.39 Out of stock

A thick boneless chop is simply seasoned with salt and pepper and seared to seal in juices before an oven-roasted finish.

Grilled Sausage & Peppers

$7.99 Out of stock

Sausage & Sauerkraut

$7.99 Out of stock

Grilled Me

Fish Almondine

Fish Almondine

$7.85Out of stock

BBQ Dark Chicken Quarter

$5.99Out of stock

Teriyaki Chicken

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken breast marinated in our tangy teriyaki sauce and grilled on an open flame.

Salisbury Steak with mushroom gravy

$6.79Out of stock

Our delicious homemade gravy makes this dish!

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.99Out of stock

Hamburger

$5.89Out of stock

Sloppy Joe

$5.89Out of stock
Reuben

Reuben

$6.59Out of stock
Tenderloin Sandwich

Tenderloin Sandwich

$6.95

Hot Sides & Fresh Vegetables

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.19

Our original buttery recipe, homemade gravy.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.19

Blue Lake, Wisconsin beans slowly simmered with bacon.

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.59

Three cheeses, Charles O’s seasoning salt, premium noodles.

Hash Brown Casserole

$3.39Out of stock
Parsley Potatoes

Parsley Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Steamed Idaho potatoes simply seasoned and garnished with fresh parsley.

Sweet Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Brown sugar and nutmeg.

Loaded Redskin Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

New Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Diced redskin potatoes steamed and simply seasoned.

O'Brien Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Fried Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Baked Sliced Potatoes

$2.99

Fresh cut buttery Idaho potatoes.

French Fries

$2.99Out of stock
Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$3.39Out of stock

Fresh cut, oven roasted, drizzled with honey and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Fresh Broccoli

Fresh Broccoli

$3.69

Steamed, seasoned broth and choice of cheese sauce.

Broccoli w/Cheese

$3.89
Corn on the cob

Corn on the cob

$3.39Out of stock
Yellow Squash

Yellow Squash

$3.29Out of stock

Steamed and tossed with a bit of Parmesan cheese.

Broccoli Cheese Bake

$3.69Out of stock
Fresh Summer Squash

Fresh Summer Squash

$3.29Out of stock

Steamed and simply seasoned.

Mushrooms

$3.99Out of stock

Grilled Onions

$2.99Out of stock
Fresh Carrots

Fresh Carrots

$2.99

Boiled coins; simply seasoned.

Fresh Green Beans

$3.59Out of stock

Steamed and simply seasoned.

Acorn Squash

$3.59Out of stock

Oven roasted with cinnamon and brown sugar.

Stewed Tomatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Simmered plum tomatoes.

Harvard Beets

Harvard Beets

$3.09

Whole beets in our version of the classic sweet and sour sauce.

Spinach

Spinach

$3.19Out of stock

With bacon.

Lima Beans

Lima Beans

$3.19Out of stock

Boiled in a simply seasoned broth.

Peas

Peas

$3.09Out of stock

Boiled in a simply seasoned broth.

Corn

Corn

$3.09

Exceptionally sweet and buttery.

Baked Beans

$2.99Out of stock

Our take on this classic includes bbq sauce and bacon.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$3.09Out of stock

Steamed and simply seasoned.

Peas & Carrots

$3.09Out of stock

Dressing

$2.99
German Sauerkraut

German Sauerkraut

$2.99Out of stock

Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.39Out of stock

Black Bean Soup

$4.19Out of stock

Mulligatawny

$4.19Out of stock

Potato Soup

$4.19Out of stock
Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$4.19

Our version of this classic is homemade every morning with tomatoes, celery, carrots, cabbage, and potatoes.

Bean Soup

$4.19Out of stock

Minestrone

$4.19Out of stock

Turkey Noodle Soup

$4.19Out of stock

Pea & Potato Soup

$4.19Out of stock

Broccoli Soup

$4.39Out of stock

Rolls & Bread

Cloverleaf Farm Roll

Cloverleaf Farm Roll

$1.75
Honey-wheat Cloverleaf Farm Roll

Honey-wheat Cloverleaf Farm Roll

$1.75
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.59

Lots of cinnamon sugar rolled into a classic dough and brushed with butter.

Cornbread

Cornbread

$1.75

Rosemary Garlic Rolls

$1.75

Blueberry Muffin

$2.09Out of stock

Cranberry Muffin

$2.09Out of stock

Banana Bread

$2.09Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$2.09

Zucchini Bread

$2.09Out of stock

Sour Cream Pound Cake

$2.09Out of stock

Desserts

Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.09
Devil's Food Cake

Devil's Food Cake

$4.09Out of stock
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.69
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.09Out of stock
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.59Out of stock

We're famous for these huge biscuity cookies first made by our owner's wife for her children, friends and family.

Homemade Cheesecake

Homemade Cheesecake

$5.39

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

$5.39
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$4.09
Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$4.09
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$4.09

Apple Pie

$4.09Out of stock
Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.09

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.09

Peach Pie

$4.09

Brownie

$2.75Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Custard

$3.29Out of stock

White Chocolate Walnut Cookie

$2.59Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.59Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.59Out of stock
Lemon Supreme Cake

Lemon Supreme Cake

$4.09Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$4.09Out of stock

Apple Cake w/Caramel Icing

$4.09Out of stock

Apple Cobbler Cheesecake

$5.39Out of stock

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.49+

Choose from Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Wild Cherry Pepsi, Mug Root Beer, Sierra Mist, or Orange Twister.

Coffee

Coffee

$2.39

Locally roasted for MCL by Hubbard & Cravens.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving homemade comfort food with heaps of hospitality, since 1950!

Website

Location

3 The Meadows, Terre Haute, IN 47803

Directions

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Meadows image

