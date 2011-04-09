- Home
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Meadows MCL Meadows
135 Reviews
$$
3 The Meadows
Terre Haute, IN 47803
Green Salads
Tossed Salad
Fresh Iceberg and spinach, red cabbage, celery, & green onions.
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.
Cobb Salad (small)
Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.
Deli Salads & Jello
Cream Slaw
Our slaw has a uniquely delicious tangy dressing.
Cole Slaw
Cranberry Relish
Sweet and tart cranberries with pieces of fresh red apple, orange and celery.
Waldorf Salad
Diced fresh Red Delicious Apples with celery, pecans and raisins tossed in a creamy dressing.
Amish Beet Salad
Bean Salad
Bowtie Pasta Salad
Broccoli Cauliflower Salad
Broccoli Marinade Salad
Broccoli Raisin Salad
Broccoli Salad
Carrot Raisin Salad
Cucumber & Onions
Cucumber, Onions & Sour Cream
Diane Salad
Green Bean Salad
Green Pea Salad
Imperial Vegetable Salad
Macaroni Salad
Marinated Summer Tomatoes
Marinated Vegetable Salad
Pickled Beets & Egg
Potato Salad
Tomato Feta Salad
Sugar Free Jello
Fruit & Fruit Salads
Entrees
Fried Chicken (Light Meat)
Includes one breast and one wing, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.
Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)
Includes one thigh and leg, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.
Fried Chicken (Individual Pieces)
Order our famous fried chicken by the piece. Chose from breasts, wings, thighs, or legs.
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Our most popular entree! Stuffed with savory cornbread and sage dressing.
Carved Roast Beef
Slow roasted for 12 hours and hand-carved.
Beef Manhattan
Tender, hand-carved roast beef sandwich topped with mashed potatoes and homemade brown gravy.
Carved Turkey
Oven-roasted and hand-carved our turkey breasts are from turkeys raised humanely on family farms in Michigan.
Turkey Manhattan
Hand-carved oven-roasted turkey breast sandwich topped with a large portion of mashed potatoes and homemade turkey gravy.
Baked Tilapia
A simply seasoned filet of tilapia.
Baked Tilapia (junior portion)
A simply seasoned tilapia filet for the lighter appetite. This smaller filet is around half the size of our regular portion.
Crumb Top Tilapia
Topped with breadcrumbs and herbs and oven roasted.
Cajun Grilled Tilapia
Lightly flavored on the grill with creole seasoning and lime juice before baking to perfection.
Meatloaf
An original recipe and absolutely delicious version of this classic American dish.
Southern Fried Catfish
Hand breaded in cornmeal.
Oven Roasted Salmon
Atlantic salmon seasoned with herbs and oven roasted. Our salmon is sustainably raised in the Atlantic Ocean and is antibiotic and GMO free.
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast hand breaded with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese topped with homemade marinara.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
We hand-bread a chicken breast with Panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan then top it with carved ham, Swiss cheese, and bechamel sauce.
Baked Chicken Livers
Served with cream gravy.
Swiss Steak
Tender cube steak braised in rich brown gravy with carrots, tomatoes, onions, and peas.
Grilled Chopped Steak
Handmade chopped steak simply seasoned with salt and pepper and grilled on an open flame.
Lasagna
Beef and Italian sausage with a rich tomato sauce made with basil, garlic on onion and lots of Mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti with Meat Ragu
Spaghetti with marinara
The homemade marinara sauce makes this simple dish standout with fresh flavor.
Chicken & Noodles
Homemade dumplings & chunks of chicken in a rich gravy.
Beef & Noodles
Homemade dumplings and chunks of roast beef in a rich gravy.
Ham & Beans
A comfort food classic we suggest adding a piece of our freshly baked cornbread to compliment this dish.
Milan Casserole
Ground Beef Casserole
Homemade casserole with fresh ground beef, macaroni noodles, diced onion, green pepper, diced tomatoes, plus grated American cheese, and a full flavored tomato sauce.
Swiss Veal
Hand-breaded veal cutlet topped with Swiss cheese and homemade bechamel sauce.
Liver & Onions
One of our founders' original recipes with caramelized onions.
Grilled Prime Rib
Lillian's Casserole
Egg noodles with creamy mushroom and red pepper sauce topped with crispy bread crumbs.
Salmon Supreme
Our take on a classic salmon patty prepared with wild Atlantic salmon. Choose from cheese sauce, cocktail sauce, or tartar sauce.
Hand-breaded Atlantic Cod
Fried until golden brown.
Country Fried Tenderloin
Our pork tenderloin is hand-breaded and served with your choice of homemade cream or brown gravy.
Hand Cut Pork Chop
A thick boneless chop is simply seasoned with salt and pepper and seared to seal in juices before an oven-roasted finish.
Grilled Sausage & Peppers
Sausage & Sauerkraut
Grilled Metwurst served with a side of sauerkraut.
Fish Almondine
BBQ Dark Chicken Quarter
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken breast marinated in our tangy teriyaki sauce and grilled on an open flame.
Salisbury Steak with mushroom gravy
Our delicious homemade gravy makes this dish!
Sandwiches
Hot Sides & Fresh Vegetables
Mashed Potatoes
Our original buttery recipe, homemade gravy.
Green Beans
Blue Lake, Wisconsin beans slowly simmered with bacon.
Macaroni & Cheese
Three cheeses, Charles O’s seasoning salt, premium noodles.
Hash Brown Casserole
Parsley Potatoes
Steamed Idaho potatoes simply seasoned and garnished with fresh parsley.
Sweet Potatoes
Brown sugar and nutmeg.
Loaded Redskin Potatoes
New Potatoes
Diced redskin potatoes steamed and simply seasoned.
O'Brien Potatoes
Fried Potatoes
Baked Sliced Potatoes
Fresh cut buttery Idaho potatoes.
French Fries
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Fresh cut, oven roasted, drizzled with honey and sprinkled with cinnamon.
Fresh Broccoli
Steamed, seasoned broth and choice of cheese sauce.
Broccoli w/Cheese
Corn on the cob
Yellow Squash
Steamed and tossed with a bit of Parmesan cheese.
Broccoli Cheese Bake
Fresh Summer Squash
Steamed and simply seasoned.
Mushrooms
Grilled Onions
Fresh Carrots
Boiled coins; simply seasoned.
Fresh Green Beans
Steamed and simply seasoned.
Acorn Squash
Oven roasted with cinnamon and brown sugar.
Stewed Tomatoes
Simmered plum tomatoes.
Harvard Beets
Whole beets in our version of the classic sweet and sour sauce.
Spinach
With bacon.
Lima Beans
Boiled in a simply seasoned broth.
Peas
Boiled in a simply seasoned broth.
Corn
Exceptionally sweet and buttery.
Baked Beans
Our take on this classic includes bbq sauce and bacon.
Brussel Sprouts
Steamed and simply seasoned.
Peas & Carrots
Dressing
German Sauerkraut
Soup
Tomato Soup
Black Bean Soup
Mulligatawny
Potato Soup
Vegetable Soup
Our version of this classic is homemade every morning with tomatoes, celery, carrots, cabbage, and potatoes.
Bean Soup
Minestrone
Turkey Noodle Soup
Pea & Potato Soup
Broccoli Soup
Rolls & Bread
Cloverleaf Farm Roll
Honey-wheat Cloverleaf Farm Roll
Cinnamon Roll
Lots of cinnamon sugar rolled into a classic dough and brushed with butter.
Cornbread
Rosemary Garlic Rolls
Blueberry Muffin
Cranberry Muffin
Banana Bread
Pumpkin Bread
Zucchini Bread
Sour Cream Pound Cake
Desserts
Coconut Cream Pie
Devil's Food Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie
We're famous for these huge biscuity cookies first made by our owner's wife for her children, friends and family.
Homemade Cheesecake
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake
Pumpkin Pie
Cherry Pie
Pecan Pie
Apple Pie
Lemon Meringue Pie
Chocolate Cream Pie
Peach Pie
Brownie
Bread Pudding
Custard
White Chocolate Walnut Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Lemon Supreme Cake
Strawberry Cake
Apple Cake w/Caramel Icing
Apple Cobbler Cheesecake
Beverages
Serviceware
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Serving homemade comfort food with heaps of hospitality, since 1950!
3 The Meadows, Terre Haute, IN 47803