Metro City Restaurant - East Duane
No reviews yet
919 East Duane Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
2 Egg Combo
Bacon and Eggs
with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.
Canadian Bacon and Eggs
with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.
Chicken Apple Sausage and Eggs
with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.
Country Sausage and Eggs
with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.
Ham Steak and Eggs
with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.
Hamburger Steak and Eggs
with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.
Linguica Sausage and Eggs
with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.
Link Sausage and Eggs
with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.
New York Steak and Eggs
with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.
Two Eggs Combo
Benedicts
Chicken Apple Benedict
Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, chicken apple sausage, avocado and hollandaise sauce. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
Country Benedict
Homemade biscuit, two scrambled eggs, country sausage, country gravy. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
Crab Cakes Benedict
Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, two crab cakes, hollandaise sauce. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
Eggs Benedict
Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
Hash Brown Benedict
Crispy hash browns, two poached eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar cheese, avocado, hollandaise sauce. Includes a biscuit with gravy
Moffet Benedict
Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, avocado, grilled tomatoes, bacon, hollandaise sauce. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
Murphy's Hash Benedict
Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, corned beef hash, hollandaise sauce. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, lox, hollandaise sauce, capers. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
Super Benedict
Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, spinach, Canadian bacon, avocado, hollandaise sauce, bacon bits and green onions. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
Veggie Benedict
Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, avocado, hollandaise sauce. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
Eggcellent Creations
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, seasoned country potatoes, avocado, sour cream, salsa. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
Breakfast Toastada
Crispy corn tortillas topped with chili beans, scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapeños, green onions, sour cream and avocado. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
Chilaquiles
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, chorizo, onions, jalapeños and cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh salsa, sour cream and avocado. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
Eggs Over My Hash
Crispy hash browns topped with corned beef hash, two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and green onions. Includes a biscuit with gravy
Fiesta Scramble
Chorizo, tomatoes, onions, avocado, jack cheese, fresh salsa. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast
Joe's Special Scramble
Ground beef, onions, garlic, spinach, mushrooms. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast
Kentucky Hash Browns
Crispy hash browns topped with spinach, mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, avocado, two scrambled eggs and shredded cheddar cheese. Includes a biscuit with gravy
Metro City Omelette
Mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, garlic, avocado, Swiss, jack, cheddar and sour cream. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast
Nor Cal Omelette
Bacon, avocado, green onions, jack cheese, sour cream and salsa. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast
Smoked Salmon Scramble
Lox, red onions, tomatoes, capers, cream cheese. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast
So Cal Scramle
Chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, green onions, garlic, tomatoes, jack cheese, sour cream. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast
Spartan Scramble
Gyro Meat, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast
Tofu Scramble
Tofu, spinach, scallions, black beans, corn, zucchini and tomatoes. Topped with Spanish sauce. Includes two corn tortillas and choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns
Veggie Omelette
Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast.
Build Your Own Omelette
Choose up to 4 Items. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast.
Low Carb Scramble
Egg whites scrambled with chicken breast, diced tomatoes and spinach. Served with Salsa and a cup of fresh fruit.
House Omelette
Bacon, Ham, Sausage and Cheddar Cheese. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast.
Griddle Classsics
Banana Bomb Waffle
Bananas, peanut butter and Nutella
Belgian Waffle
Golden brown crispy waffle
Chunky Monkey Waffle
Walnuts, chocolate chips and banana
French Toast
Made with our cinnamon batter
Fried Chicken n Waffles
Served with maple syrup and hot sauce
Griddle Combo
Choice of two pancakes, two slices of French toast or a waffle and two eggs any style with choice of two bacon or two sausage
Nutella French Toast
Strawberries or bananas with Nutella
Oreo Pancakes
Oreo cookies crumbs, sliced bananas and chocolate chips
Pancakes
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes
Short Stack
Toast Spreads
Breakfast Toast
Sourdough toast topped with avocado, grilled tomatoes, two eggs sunny side up and two bacon. Served with fresh fruit.
The Greek
Sourdough toast topped with olive oil, garlic, oregano, avocado, grilled tomatoes, fresh spinach, olives, two egg whites, melted feta cheese. Served with fresh fruit.
Smoked Salmon Toast
Toasted bagel, topped with cream cheese, cucumber slices, red onion, tomatoes, egg whites and capers. Served with fresh fruit
Breakfast Sides
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Bacon
Biscuits and Gravy
Canadian Bacon
Chicken Apple Sausage
Chicken Breast
Corned Beef Hash
Country Gravy
Country Sausage
Fruit Cup
Ham Steak
Hollandaise
Hamburger Steak
Hashbrowns
Country Potoatoes
Link Saugage
Mushrooms
Oatmeal
Side Avocado
Side Country Fried Steak
Sour Cream
Spinach
Toast
Mashed Potatoes
Garlic Bread
Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, BBQ sauce, aged cheddar cheese, bacon, onion straws on a grilled French roll
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork topped with house made cole slaw, onion straws and drizzled with house bbq sauce on a brioche bun
Cheeseburger Club
Black Angus beef, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing on a grilled French roll
Chicken Club
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Crab Cake Sandwich
Crab cakes, tartar sauce, lettuce tomato on grilled French roll
French Dip
Roast beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese on a grilled French roll
Fried Egg BLT
Fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato mayo
Greek Gyro
Pita bread, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce
Manhattan Reuben
Corned beef or pastrami, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread
Philly Cheese Steak
Roast beef, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and melted jack cheese
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
New York Steak Sand
Burgers
Blue Moon Burger
Certified Angus beef, sautéed mushrooms, melted blue cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips served on a brioche bun
California Bacon Burger
Certified Angus beef, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, avocado, 1000 island dressing, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips served on a brioche bun
Cheeseburger
Cowboy Burger
Certified Angus beef, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, onion straws, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips served on a brioche bun
Garden Burger
Garden patty, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, served on a brioche bun
Garlic Burger
Certified Angus beef garlic burger, sautéed mushrooms, melted aged cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips served on a brioche bun
Metro City Burger
Certified Angus beef, jack cheese, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, fried egg, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato and pickle chips served on a brioche bun
San Francisco Burger
Certified Angus beef patty on garlic sourdough bread with jack cheese, sliced ham and bbq sauce
Santa Fe Chicken Burger
Chicken breast, smoked bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, jalapeños, salsa, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, served on a brioche bun
Build Your Own Burger
Hamburger
Melts
Kids Menu
Salads
Chicken Fiesta Salad
Romaine, chicken breast, tomatoes, jack cheese, jalapeños, black olives, kidney beans and tortilla chips tossed in ranch dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens tossed with ranch dressing topped with chicken breast, avocado, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, and boiled egg
Greek Salad
Choice of gyro meat or chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette dressing
Harvest Salad
Baby spinach, chicken breast, cranberries, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette dressing
House Salad
Loaded Salad
Romaine, chicken breast, corn, black beans, kidney beans, bacon, avocado, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, sirracha ranch dressing.
Salmon Caesar Salad
Grilled Salmon, chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, garlic croutons, and shaved Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Sunny Cali Salad
Spring mix greens, chicken breast, strawberries, apples, raisins, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Starters
Brotatoes
Sidewinder potatoes, melted cheddar and jack cheese topped with smoked bacon, scallions, sour cream
Chicken n Waffle Sliders
Crispy fried boneless chicken tenders, bacon, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips, chili, chicken, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa and guacamole
Chicken Zzzangers
Crispy fried boneless chicken fingers tossed with buffalo sauce
Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy fries topped with chili beans, melted cheese and onions
Coconut Shrimp
Hand-dipped jumbo shrimp tossed in flaky coconut and fried until perfectly crisp
Crab Cakes
Served with spicy mustard and tartar sauce
El Jefe Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, aged cheddar, peppers, onions and black beans rolled in a flour tortilla topped with guacamole and sour cream
French Fries
Gilroy Garlic Fries
A Bay Area Favorite!
Greek Feta Fries
Crispy French fries seasoned and topped with feta cheese and garlic
Green Bean Tempura
Beer battered green beans, spicy mustard
Gyro Platter
Gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, pita, French fries, tzatziki sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella cheese fried until golden brown. Served with Marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Beer battered and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing
Sliders Four
BBQ Pulled Pork with power slaw Crab cake with tarter sauce, lettuce and tomato Certified Angus Beef, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato Smoked Brisket with power slaw
Sliders Three
BBQ Pulled Pork with power slaw Crab cake with tarter sauce, lettuce and tomato Certified Angus Beef, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato Smoked Brisket with power slaw
Street Tacos Four
ChoicCarnitas | Smoked Brisket | Shrimp | Cod Topped with cabbage slaw, onion strings and sliced jalapeno.
Street Tacos Three
ChoicCarnitas | Smoked Brisket | Shrimp | Cod Topped with cabbage slaw, onion strings and sliced jalapeno.
Sweet Potato Fries
Wings
Eight juicy wings cooked to your liking. Choice of Buffalo, Cajun, Balsamic, BBQ or teriyaki
Entrees
BBQ Chicken Breast
Broiled chicken breast topped with bbq sauce. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
California Pasta
Plump juicy Tiger Prawns sauteed with cajun spices, green onions and mushrooms. Tossed with rigatoni pasta, tomatoes, cajun alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread
Chicken Parmesan
Panko breaded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, spaghetti, garlic bread.
Chicken Piccata
Grilled Chicken breast topped with lemon wine sauce and capers. Served with Garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Country Fried Steak
Country gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Eggplant Parmesan
Panko breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, spaghetti, garlic bread.
Fish n Chips
Battered Arctic Cod, seasoned French Fries, Tartar sauce, lemon wedge
Fried Chicken
Breast, thigh, leg, wing with biscuit n gravy and cole slaw
Grilled Salmon Piccata
Grilled Salmon topped with lemon wine sauce and capers. Served with Garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Loco Moco
White rice, beef patty, topped with gravy, two eggs sunny side up, and green onions
New York Steak and Prawns
USDA choice New York steak, melted bleu cheese, breaded prawns. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Reunion Party
Chicken Stir Fry
Family Party
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
919 East Duane Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94085