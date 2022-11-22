Main picView gallery

Metro City Restaurant - East Duane

review star

No reviews yet

919 East Duane Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA 94085

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Salad
Ham Steak and Eggs
Chicken Avocado Sandwich

2 Egg Combo

Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast. Substitute fruit for 1.75

Bacon and Eggs

$16.50

with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.

Canadian Bacon and Eggs

$16.50

with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.

Chicken Apple Sausage and Eggs

$16.50

with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$16.50

with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$19.50

with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.

Country Sausage and Eggs

$16.50

with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.

Ham Steak and Eggs

$16.50

with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.

Hamburger Steak and Eggs

$16.50

with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.

Linguica Sausage and Eggs

$16.50Out of stock

with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.

Link Sausage and Eggs

$16.50

with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.

New York Steak and Eggs

$25.50

with choice of two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or country potatoes and toast.

Two Eggs Combo

$12.00

Benedicts

Chicken Apple Benedict

Chicken Apple Benedict

$18.00

Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, chicken apple sausage, avocado and hollandaise sauce. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns

Country Benedict

$18.00

Homemade biscuit, two scrambled eggs, country sausage, country gravy. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns

Crab Cakes Benedict

$18.00

Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, two crab cakes, hollandaise sauce. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns

Hash Brown Benedict

Hash Brown Benedict

$18.00

Crispy hash browns, two poached eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar cheese, avocado, hollandaise sauce. Includes a biscuit with gravy

Moffet Benedict

$18.00

Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, avocado, grilled tomatoes, bacon, hollandaise sauce. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns

Murphy's Hash Benedict

$18.00

Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, corned beef hash, hollandaise sauce. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, lox, hollandaise sauce, capers. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns

Super Benedict

$18.00

Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, spinach, Canadian bacon, avocado, hollandaise sauce, bacon bits and green onions. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns

Veggie Benedict

$18.00

Toasted muffin, two poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, avocado, hollandaise sauce. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns

Eggcellent Creations

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, seasoned country potatoes, avocado, sour cream, salsa. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns

Breakfast Toastada

$17.00

Crispy corn tortillas topped with chili beans, scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapeños, green onions, sour cream and avocado. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, chorizo, onions, jalapeños and cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh salsa, sour cream and avocado. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns

Eggs Over My Hash

Eggs Over My Hash

$17.00

Crispy hash browns topped with corned beef hash, two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and green onions. Includes a biscuit with gravy

Fiesta Scramble

$17.00

Chorizo, tomatoes, onions, avocado, jack cheese, fresh salsa. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast

Joe's Special Scramble

$17.00

Ground beef, onions, garlic, spinach, mushrooms. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast

Kentucky Hash Browns

$17.00

Crispy hash browns topped with spinach, mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, avocado, two scrambled eggs and shredded cheddar cheese. Includes a biscuit with gravy

Metro City Omelette

$17.00

Mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, garlic, avocado, Swiss, jack, cheddar and sour cream. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast

Nor Cal Omelette

$17.00

Bacon, avocado, green onions, jack cheese, sour cream and salsa. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$17.00

Lox, red onions, tomatoes, capers, cream cheese. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast

So Cal Scramle

$17.00

Chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, green onions, garlic, tomatoes, jack cheese, sour cream. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast

Spartan Scramble

$17.00

Gyro Meat, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast

Tofu Scramble

$17.00

Tofu, spinach, scallions, black beans, corn, zucchini and tomatoes. Topped with Spanish sauce. Includes two corn tortillas and choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns

Veggie Omelette

$17.00

Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast.

Build Your Own Omelette

$17.00

Choose up to 4 Items. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast.

Low Carb Scramble

$17.00

Egg whites scrambled with chicken breast, diced tomatoes and spinach. Served with Salsa and a cup of fresh fruit.

House Omelette

$17.00

Bacon, Ham, Sausage and Cheddar Cheese. Includes choice of seasoned country potatoes or hash browns and toast.

Griddle Classsics

Topped with powdered sugar. Add whipped cream and sliced bananas, fresh strawberries or chocolate chips for 1.50

Banana Bomb Waffle

$15.00

Bananas, peanut butter and Nutella

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Golden brown crispy waffle

Chunky Monkey Waffle

$15.00

Walnuts, chocolate chips and banana

French Toast

$12.00

Made with our cinnamon batter

Fried Chicken n Waffles

Fried Chicken n Waffles

$18.00

Served with maple syrup and hot sauce

Griddle Combo

Griddle Combo

$17.00

Choice of two pancakes, two slices of French toast or a waffle and two eggs any style with choice of two bacon or two sausage

Nutella French Toast

Nutella French Toast

$15.00

Strawberries or bananas with Nutella

Oreo Pancakes

Oreo Pancakes

$13.00

Oreo cookies crumbs, sliced bananas and chocolate chips

Pancakes

$12.00

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes

Short Stack

$9.00

Toast Spreads

Breakfast Toast

Breakfast Toast

$15.00

Sourdough toast topped with avocado, grilled tomatoes, two eggs sunny side up and two bacon. Served with fresh fruit.

The Greek

$15.00

Sourdough toast topped with olive oil, garlic, oregano, avocado, grilled tomatoes, fresh spinach, olives, two egg whites, melted feta cheese. Served with fresh fruit.

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.00

Toasted bagel, topped with cream cheese, cucumber slices, red onion, tomatoes, egg whites and capers. Served with fresh fruit

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$3.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Bacon

$7.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Canadian Bacon

$7.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$8.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Country Gravy

$2.50

Country Sausage

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$5.50

Ham Steak

$7.00

Hollandaise

$2.50

Hamburger Steak

$7.00

Hashbrowns

$6.00

Country Potoatoes

$6.00

Link Saugage

$7.00

Mushrooms

$3.00

Oatmeal

$9.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Country Fried Steak

$10.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spinach

$3.00

Toast

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Sandwiches

Includes choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or potato salad. Sub Salad $2.75
BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken breast, BBQ sauce, aged cheddar cheese, bacon, onion straws on a grilled French roll

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled pork topped with house made cole slaw, onion straws and drizzled with house bbq sauce on a brioche bun

Cheeseburger Club

$18.00

Black Angus beef, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing on a grilled French roll

Chicken Club

$18.00

Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Crab cakes, tartar sauce, lettuce tomato on grilled French roll

French Dip

$17.00

Roast beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese on a grilled French roll

Fried Egg BLT

$13.00

Fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato mayo

Greek Gyro

$15.50

Pita bread, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce

Manhattan Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef or pastrami, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

Roast beef, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and melted jack cheese

Turkey Club

$17.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

New York Steak Sand

$24.00

Burgers

Includes choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or potato salad. Sub Salad $2.75

Blue Moon Burger

$18.00

Certified Angus beef, sautéed mushrooms, melted blue cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips served on a brioche bun

California Bacon Burger

California Bacon Burger

$18.00

Certified Angus beef, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, avocado, 1000 island dressing, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips served on a brioche bun

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Cowboy Burger

$18.00

Certified Angus beef, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, onion straws, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips served on a brioche bun

Garden Burger

$18.00

Garden patty, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, served on a brioche bun

Garlic Burger

$18.00

Certified Angus beef garlic burger, sautéed mushrooms, melted aged cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips served on a brioche bun

Metro City Burger

Metro City Burger

$18.00

Certified Angus beef, jack cheese, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, fried egg, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato and pickle chips served on a brioche bun

San Francisco Burger

$18.00

Certified Angus beef patty on garlic sourdough bread with jack cheese, sliced ham and bbq sauce

Santa Fe Chicken Burger

$18.00

Chicken breast, smoked bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, jalapeños, salsa, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, served on a brioche bun

Build Your Own Burger

$18.00

Hamburger

$17.50

Melts

Includes choice of french fries, sweet potato fries or potato salad. sub salad 2.75

Chicken Melt

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Patty Melt

$18.00

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Veggie Melt

$17.00

Washington Melt

$17.00

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger -K

$8.99

Chicken Strips -K

$8.99

Corn Dog -K

$8.99

Fish & Chips -K

$8.99

French Toast -K

$7.99

Grilled Cheese -K

$8.99

Hot Dog -K

$8.99

Mickey Mouse Pancakes -K

$7.99

One Egg Combo -K

$7.99

Silver Dollar Pancakes -K

$7.99

Spaghetti -K

$8.99

Kids Drink

$2.00

Salads

Chicken Fiesta Salad

$15.50

Romaine, chicken breast, tomatoes, jack cheese, jalapeños, black olives, kidney beans and tortilla chips tossed in ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.50

Mixed greens tossed with ranch dressing topped with chicken breast, avocado, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, and boiled egg

Greek Salad

$15.50

Choice of gyro meat or chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette dressing

Harvest Salad

$15.50

Baby spinach, chicken breast, cranberries, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

$6.50

Loaded Salad

$15.50

Romaine, chicken breast, corn, black beans, kidney beans, bacon, avocado, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, sirracha ranch dressing.

Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled Salmon, chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, garlic croutons, and shaved Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Sunny Cali Salad

$15.50

Spring mix greens, chicken breast, strawberries, apples, raisins, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Starters

Brotatoes

Brotatoes

$12.00

Sidewinder potatoes, melted cheddar and jack cheese topped with smoked bacon, scallions, sour cream

Chicken n Waffle Sliders

$12.00

Crispy fried boneless chicken tenders, bacon, powdered sugar and maple syrup

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips, chili, chicken, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa and guacamole

Chicken Zzzangers

$13.00

Crispy fried boneless chicken fingers tossed with buffalo sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Crispy fries topped with chili beans, melted cheese and onions

Coconut Shrimp

$13.50

Hand-dipped jumbo shrimp tossed in flaky coconut and fried until perfectly crisp

Crab Cakes

$13.50

Served with spicy mustard and tartar sauce

El Jefe Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken, aged cheddar, peppers, onions and black beans rolled in a flour tortilla topped with guacamole and sour cream

French Fries

$6.00

Gilroy Garlic Fries

$9.00

A Bay Area Favorite!

Greek Feta Fries

$9.00

Crispy French fries seasoned and topped with feta cheese and garlic

Green Bean Tempura

$11.00

Beer battered green beans, spicy mustard

Gyro Platter

$12.00

Gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, pita, French fries, tzatziki sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Breaded mozzarella cheese fried until golden brown. Served with Marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Beer battered and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing

Sliders Four

$17.00

BBQ Pulled Pork with power slaw Crab cake with tarter sauce, lettuce and tomato Certified Angus Beef, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato Smoked Brisket with power slaw

Sliders Three

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Pork with power slaw Crab cake with tarter sauce, lettuce and tomato Certified Angus Beef, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato Smoked Brisket with power slaw

Street Tacos Four

$14.00

ChoicCarnitas | Smoked Brisket | Shrimp | Cod Topped with cabbage slaw, onion strings and sliced jalapeno.

Street Tacos Three

$11.00

ChoicCarnitas | Smoked Brisket | Shrimp | Cod Topped with cabbage slaw, onion strings and sliced jalapeno.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Wings

$14.00

Eight juicy wings cooked to your liking. Choice of Buffalo, Cajun, Balsamic, BBQ or teriyaki

Entrees

BBQ Chicken Breast

$18.00

Broiled chicken breast topped with bbq sauce. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

California Pasta

California Pasta

$18.00

Plump juicy Tiger Prawns sauteed with cajun spices, green onions and mushrooms. Tossed with rigatoni pasta, tomatoes, cajun alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Panko breaded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, spaghetti, garlic bread.

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

Grilled Chicken breast topped with lemon wine sauce and capers. Served with Garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Country Fried Steak

$21.00

Country gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Panko breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, spaghetti, garlic bread.

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$17.00

Battered Arctic Cod, seasoned French Fries, Tartar sauce, lemon wedge

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Breast, thigh, leg, wing with biscuit n gravy and cole slaw

Grilled Salmon Piccata

$21.00

Grilled Salmon topped with lemon wine sauce and capers. Served with Garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Loco Moco

$18.00

White rice, beef patty, topped with gravy, two eggs sunny side up, and green onions

New York Steak and Prawns

$31.00

USDA choice New York steak, melted bleu cheese, breaded prawns. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Reunion Party

$32.00

Chicken Stir Fry

$16.00

Family Party

$25.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda/Iced Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

919 East Duane Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94085

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tostadas Prime - 3149 Mission College Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3149 Mission College Blvd Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Mission Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
3000 Mission College Boulevard Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea - CA - Mercado
orange starNo Reviews
3147 Mission College Blvd Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Puesto Santa Clara
orange star3.8 • 1,245
2752 Augustine DR STE 110 Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Pedro's Santa Clara
orange starNo Reviews
3935 Freedom Circle Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Birk's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3955 Freedom Circle Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sunnyvale

Gumba's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,359
176 S Murphy Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext
Meyhouse
orange star4.5 • 401
133 S Murphy Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Sunnyvale
orange star4.8 • 260
795 E El Camino Real sunnyvale, CA 94087
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3507-Sunnyvale
orange star4.1 • 78
598 East El Camino Real Sunnyvale, CA 94087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunnyvale
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston