Chaat Bhavan Express
544 Lawrence Expressway
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
Chaat Dining
Mouth Watering Snacks
- Aloo Tikki with Chana$9.99
Spiced potato patty served with garbanzo curry and chutneys
- Batata Vada$4.99
Spiced potato patty with chutneys
- Bhalla Papdi Chaat$8.99
White lentil dumpling and crispy wafers layered with potato, sev, onion, chutney, yogurt, chickpeas, and chutney
- Bhel Poori$7.99
Puffed rice mixed with crispy wafers, chickpeas, potato, onion, sev, and chutney
- Bombay Chinese Bhel$10.99
Crispy noodles tossed with bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, spring onions, and sauces
- Bombay Vada Pav$4.99
Spiced potato patty sandwiched between two slices of pav served with chutneys
- Chaat Basket$9.99
Basket-shaped wafers stuffed with sprouts, potatoes, chutney, yogurt, and sprinkled with sev
- Chaat Samosa$9.99
Triangular crispy potato patty served with garbanzo curry, chutney, and onions
- Dabeli$7.99
Potato mixture filled in pav and topped with onion, pomegranate, cilantro, peanuts, and sev
- Dahi Batata Sev Poori$7.99
Round crispy wafers stuffed with sprouts, potatoes, yogurt, chickpeas, and chutney sprinkled with sev
- Dahi Papdi Chaat$7.99
Crispy wafers layered with potato, sev, onion, chutney, yogurt, chickpeas, and spices
- Dahi Vada$7.99
- Gobi Manchurian$13.99
Crispy cauliflower florets, green onion, soy, garlic, and chaat bhavan special manchurian sauce
- Hakka Noodles$12.99
Noodles stir-fried with vegetables and sauces, a popular indo-chinese street food dish
- Hara Bhara Bhel$7.99
Puffed rice mixed with cucumber, tomato and sprouts, crispy wafers, chickpeas, and chutney
- Masala Chaat$7.99
- Mix Veg Manchurian$14.99
Crispy mixed veg bowl with green onion, soy, garlic, and chaat bhavan special manchurian sauce
- Pakora - Chilli$9.99
Deep fried chickpea flour batter fritters served with chutneys
- Pakora - Mix Veg$9.99
Deep fried chickpea flour batter fritters served with chutneys
- Pakora - Paneer$9.99
Deep fried chickpea flour batter fritters served with chutneys
- Pani Poori$7.99
Crispy puffed wafers served with spicy mint water, chutneys, potatoes, onion, sev, sprouts, and chickpeas.
- Ragada Pattice$9.99
Peas cooked in special sauce served with potato pattice, and chutney
- Sabudana Vada$7.99
Sago seeds and potato patty served with chutneys
- Samosa$4.99
Triangular crispy shell stuffed with spiced potatoes, peas, and coriander and served with chutney
- Sev Puri$7.99
Round crispy wafers stuffed with sprouts, potatoes, chickpeas, and chutney sprinkled with sev
- Sprouts Bhel$7.99
Sprouted lentils tossed with potato, onion, sev, chickpeas, and chutney
- Usal Pav$11.99
Green peas curry served with bread, onions, garlic chutney, and green chilies
- Vegetable Burger$7.99
Indian style burger with potato fries and a choice of drink.
- Hara Bhara Kabab$8.99
Green and wholesome kebabs crafted with a mix of spinach, green peas and potatoes served with chutneys
- Pani Poori Shots$9.99
Crispy puffed wafers served in shot-style, accomplished by zesty mint water chutneys, potatoes, sprouts and chickpeas.
Chaat Bhavan Snack Combo
Chaat Bhavan Thalis
- Chana Masala Thali$14.99
Chana Masala, rice, dal, naan or roti, salad with choice of soda, tea or chaas
- Aloo Methi Thali$14.99
Aloo Methi , rice, dal, naan or roti, salad with choice of soda, tea or chaas
- Malai Paneer Thali$14.99
Malai paneer, rice, dal, naan or roti, salad with choice of soda, tea or chaas.
- Saag Paneer Thali$14.99
Saag Paneer, rice, dal, naan or roti, salad with choice of soda, tea or chaas.
- Kofta Curry Thali$14.99
Kofta curry, rice , dal , papad , salad , naan with choice of soda, tea or chaas.
Chaat Bhavan Wraps
Chaat Bhavan Specials
- Tomato Soup$8.99
Tomato soup with special Indian spices
- Sabudana Khichdi$11.99
Sago seeds cooked with potatoes, peanuts and blend of spices
- Bombay Pav Bhaji$12.99
Mixed vegetables cooked with special pav bhaji masala served with bun
- Methi Poori with Bhaji$13.99
Deep fried puffed whole wheat and fenugreek bread served with delicately spiced potatoes
- Chana Bhatura$13.99
Puffed leavened bread served with garbanzo beans cooked in special gravy
- Poori Bhaji$13.99
Deep fried puffed whole wheat bread served with spiced potatoes
- Makki Di Roti and Saag$14.99
Two maize flat breads served with spiced mustard and spinach dish
- Amritsari Kulcha Chole$14.99
Flaky traditional layered flat bread served with spiced chickpeas
- Kadhi Chaval$12.99
Traditional Indian curry made with chickpea flour and yogurt, served with rice
- Lucknowi Vegetable Biryani$13.99
Assorted spiced veggies mixed with saffron flavored basmati rice
- Fried Rice$10.99
Mixed vegetables cooked with basmati rice and chaat bhavan blend of spices
- Rajouri Garden Chana Bhatura$13.99
Creamy tangy and dark colored chickpea curry served with fried puffed bread
Vegetable Delights
- Aloo Baigan$12.99
Eggplant and potatoes cooked together with ginger, garlic, tomato and Indian spices
- Aloo Gobi$13.99
Cauliflower cooked with potatoes, peas, and spices
- Aloo Gobi Mattar$12.99
Cauliflower cooked with potatoes, peas, and spices
- Aloo Masala$11.99
Potatoes cooked with royal cumin, ginger, garlic and Indian spices
- Aloo Palak Masala$12.99
Potatoes and fresh spinach cooked together with spices
- Amritsari Saag Paneer$13.99
Punjabi style spiced fresh spinach tossed with home-made cheese
- Baigan Bhartha$13.99
Roasted eggplant cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices
- Chana Masala$11.99
Garbanzo beans cooked with onions, tomatoes and chaat bhavan special spices
- Chana Saag$12.99
Garbanzo beans cooked with fresh spinach, herbs, and spices
- Chilli Paneer$13.99
Home-made cheese cooked with bell pepper, onion, ginger, garlic, and herbs
- Dhaba Style Dal Makhani$12.99
A harmonious combination of mixed lentil, tomato, ginger, garlic and house spices
- Jaipuri Masala Bhindi$14.99
Fresh cut okra cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and herbs
- Kadhi Pakora$11.99
Chickpea flour and yogurt based traditional Indian curry with mix veg fritters
- Kashmiri Dum Aloo$13.99
Stuffed potatoes cooked in an onion gravy with a special blend of spices
- Kofta Curry$13.99
Vegetable dumplings cooked with herbs and spices in a creamy sauce
- Malai Paneer$13.99
Home-made cheese cooked with chaat bhavan special spices in a creamy sauce
- Matter Paneer$13.99
Home-made cheese cooked in special gravy with green peas
- Mix Vegetable Korma$13.99
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a special creamy sauce
- Harvest Mixed Vegetables$12.99
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, and spices
- Paneer Tikka Masala$13.99
Cottage cheese, onions, and spices cooked in chaat bhavan signature sauce
- Rajmah$12.99
Red kidney beans cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, onions, curry leaves and spices
- Lucknowi Tadka Dal$13.99
Traditional north Indian style yellow lentils tempered with fried onions, tomatoes, and special spices
- Toor Ki Daal$11.99
Traditional Indian yellow lentil soup cooked with chaat bhavan special spices
- Methi Malai Kofta$12.99
Vegetable dumplings cooked with herbs and spices in a creamy sauce
- Peshawari Chana Masala$12.99
Chickpeas simmered with a flavorful blend of onions, tomatoes and Chaat Bhavan's signature spices, showcasing the essence of Peshawari chana masala
Tandoori Kababs
Chandini Chowk Kulcha & Breads
- Aloo Kulcha$6.99
Leavened clay oven bread stuffed with potato and herbs
- Aloo Paratha$6.99
Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes and herbs
- Butter Naan$3.99
Clay oven-leavened bread garnished with butter
- Chili Thyme Naan$4.99
Clay oven leavened bread with chilli, thyme, and spice
- Garlic Naan$4.99
Clay oven leavened bread garnished with garlic and herbs
- Lacha Paratha$4.99
Flaky and layered whole wheat bread
- Makki Roti$2.99
Pan-cooked maize flour flat bread
- Masala Papad$4.99
Fried lentil wafer topped with chopped tomato, onion, green chilly, cilantro, chaat masala, and chutneys
- Onion Kulcha$6.99
Leavened clay oven bread stuffed with onion and herbs
- Paneer Kulcha$6.99
Leavened clay oven bread stuffed with paneer and herbs
- Paneer Paratha$6.99
Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with home-made cheese, onions, and spices
- Papadum$2.99
- Paratha$3.99
Pan-cooked whole wheat Indian bread
- Pav$2.99
- Plain Naan$3.99
Traditional Indian leavened bread made in a clay oven
- Plain Yogurt$4.99
- Raita$4.99
Yogurt with carrot, cucumber, mint leaves, and chaat bhavan special spices
- Rice$4.99
Steamed basmati rice with cumin
- Roti (10)$8.99
10 pieces, traditional whole wheat indian bread
- Roti (2)$2.99
2 pieces, traditional whole wheat Indian bread
- Tandoori Roti$3.99
Traditional whole wheat Indian bread made in clay oven
- Spinach Poori$4.99
- Methi Poori$4.99
Deep fried whole wheat puffed bread with fenugreek
- Poori$2.99
- Methi Paratha$5.99
Pan cooked whole wheat bread with fenugreek and spices
- Spinach Paratha$5.99
Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with fresh spinach and spices
- Masala Roti$3.99
Whole wheat bread with spices
- Hara Bhara Paratha$6.99
Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with a mix of spiced vegetables
- Bhatura (1 pc)$2.49
- Bhatura (2 pc)$4.99
- Gobi Paratha$6.99
Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with cauliflower and spices