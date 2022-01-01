Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mission Bistro

3000 Mission College Boulevard

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Bistro Entrees

Coconut Prawns

$16.00

Steak Chili

$14.00

Crispy Tofu

$12.00

Chicken Fajitas

$14.00

Beverages

Coke can

$2.00

7Up can

$2.00

Sparkling water

$3.00

Diet Coke can

$2.00

Diet 7Up can

$2.00

Coffee/Decaff

$2.00

Trailer Menu Selections

Carne Asada Steak Taco

$7.00

Fries only

$6.00

Truffle-Garlic Fries

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Inca Bowl

$12.00

Bulgogi Beef Taco

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog

$10.00

Linguisa Sausage

$12.00

BBQ Rib Plate

$15.00

Adult Chicken Fingers

$10.00

2 - Taco Combination

$13.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwhich

$12.00

Trailer Desserts

Snickerdoodle cookies

$2.50

Canteloupe Sorbet

$3.00

Stawberry Sorbet

$3.00

Lemon Sorbet

$3.00

Icecream sandwich

$4.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$3.00

Vegan nut and fruit cookies

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
The Bistro houses the program's capstone course, Restaurant Operations, as well as an extensive catering operation. The Bistro offers full - service lunch each semester. Senior-level students plan and operate the Bistro.

3000 Mission College Boulevard, Santa Clara, CA 95054

