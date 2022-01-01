Mission Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
The Bistro houses the program's capstone course, Restaurant Operations, as well as an extensive catering operation. The Bistro offers full - service lunch each semester. Senior-level students plan and operate the Bistro.
Location
3000 Mission College Boulevard, Santa Clara, CA 95054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tostadas Prime - 3149 Mission College Blvd
No Reviews
3149 Mission College Blvd Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurant
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea - CA - Mercado
No Reviews
3147 Mission College Blvd Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Clara
Paris Baguette - 3011-Santa Clara
4.5 • 2,726
3561 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95051
View restaurant