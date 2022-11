Pedro's Santa Clara

Restaurant info

Pedroโ€™s started out on a shoestring budget in the town of Los Gatos on November 29, 1972. A twelve-table restaurant which developed an immediate following, allowing two full expansions. Two years of planning were devoted to the second unit Santa Clara, which opened its doors on May 13, 1980. Pedroโ€™s Restaurant has been the result of hard work and devotion. We offer a varied and unique selection of authentic Mexican creations.