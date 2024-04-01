Mezcalito Goldsboro
808 North Berkeley Boulevard
Goldsboro, NC 27534
FOOD
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$4.99
- 8 oz cheese dip$8.99
- 16oz cheese dip$15.99
- Fresh Guacamole$10.99
avocado / red onion / tomato / jalapeno / cilantro / lime / salt / garlic
- Dip Sampler$9.99
Cheese Dip, Guacamole, Bean Dip
- Chori-Queso$6.99
chorizo / cheese dip / Pico de Gallo
- Steak con Queso$11.99
steak/cheese dip/spicy sauce/pico de gallo
- Bean Dip$4.99
- 8PC Wings & Fries$13.99
Bone-in or Boneless Choice of Sauce
- 15PC Wings & Fries$24.99
Bone-in or Boneless Choice of Sauce
- 30PC Wings & Fries$49.99
Bone-in or Boneless Choice of Sauce
- Chicken Rolls$9.99
fried flour tortilla / shredded chicken / cheese / pico de gallo / lettuce / chipotle-mayo
- Birria Fries$10.99
fries / birria/ spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole
- Pastor Fries$10.99
fries / adobo marinated pork / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole
- Steak Fries$12.99
fries / steak / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole
- Ultimate Nachos$16.99
Corn tortilla chips / refried beans / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle / chipotle-mayo / Steak / Grilled Chicken / Shrimp
- Shrimp Lime Ceviche$19.99
Shrimp / lime juice / red onion / tomato / cilantro / avocado / jalapeno
- Cocktail De Camaron$18.99
fully cooked shrimp / Mezcalito cocktail sauce / avocado / pico de Gallo
- Corn on the cob$4.99
mayonnaise / queso fresco / chili powder
- Mezcalito Sampler$19.99
chicken rolls / chicken wings / birria tacos / fries / consome / lettuce / onions / cilantro
ACP's
- ACP$12.99
choice of meat / poblano peppers / onions / rice / cheese dip / cheese / flour tortillas
- Ultimate Acp$16.99
steak/chicken/shrimp/poblano peppers/onions/rice/cheese dip/agave-chipotle glaze/chipotle-mayo/flour tortillas
- Alambre Acp$15.99
choice of meat / poblano peppers / onions / pineapple / mushrooms / bacon / chorizo / cheese / rice / flour tortillas
Soups, Salads & Bowls
- Bowl$11.99
Rice / black beans / lettuce / pico de gallo / cheese / crema mexicana / flour tortilla crisp Choice of :Steak / Shrimp / Chicken / Carnitas / or Shredded Chicken
- Quesadilla Bowl$16.99
steak / shrimp / grilled chicken / black beans / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle / chipotle-mayo
- Chicken Soup$7.99
rice / shredded chicken / pico de gallo / avocado / cilantro / tortilla strips
- Consome De Birria$9.99
meat broth (pork) / cilantro / lime / avocado / onion
- Fiesta Salad$8.99
choice of meat / mixed greens / seasonal dressing / tomato / guacamole / corn / queso fresco
- Guacamole Salad$5.99
Lettuce / Guacamole / Pico de Gallo
Burritos
- Burrito Alpastor$12.99
flour tortilla / adobo marinated pork / cheese / tomatillo sauce / crema mexicana / pineapple / cilantro / rice / refried beans
- Buffalo Bto$15.99
flour tortilla / adobo marinated pork / cheese / tomatillo sauce / crema mexicana / pineapple / cilantro / rice / refried beans
- El Regio Bto$16.99
Steak / carnitas / rice / black beans / cheese / tomatillo sauce / pico de Gallo / cebollita / chile toreado / avocado / beets
- Mezcalito Bto$14.99
grilled chicken / poblano peppers / onion / chorizo / cheese / creamy tomatillo sauce / chipotle-mayo / rice / avocado slices
- Fajita Bto$14.99
choice of meat / peppers / onion / refried beans / rice / cheese / red sauce / crema mexicana / cilantro
- King Bto$17.99
Steak / grilled chicken / shrimp / bacon / chorizo / refried beans / cheese dip / pico de gallo / chipotle-cream / guacamole
- Burrito Gratinado$16.99
grilled steak / chorizo / poblano pepper / onions / serrano peppers / gratin cheese / rice / beans / avocado / pico de gallo / cheese dip
Chicken Dishes
- Chicken Flautas$12.99
crispy rolled corn tortillas / shredded chicken / chipotle-mayo / queso fresco / lettuce / rice / pico de gallo / salsa verde / cheese dip
- Chicken & Shrimp$15.99
grilled chicken / shrimp / pineapple/ pico de gallo / agave-chipotle glaze / guacamole
- Choripollo$15.99
chicken breast / mushrooms / chorizo / rice / refried beans / cheese / lettuce / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / flour tortillas
- Tiras De$15.99
Grilled chicken / cheese / chipotle cream / cilantro / pico de gallo / rice / refried beans / flour tortillas
Favoritos
- Carnitas Platter$14.99
Slow braised pork / pickled red onions / rice / refried beans / tomatillo sauce / guacamole / flour tortillas
- Chilaquiles$13.99
choice of meat / tortilla chips / salsa roja / cheese dip / crema mexicana / onions / cilantro / queso fresco / black beans
- Chimichanga$12.99
choice of meat / crispy flour tortillas / lettuce / cheese dip / refried beans / crema mexicana / guacamole / pico de gallo
- Make Your Own Combo$9.99
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans- filling choices: shredded chicken / cheese. Choose any two: Burrito / Enchilada / quesadilla / Taco (hard or soft)
- Platano Relleno$16.99
plantain / premium steak / black beans / cheese / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle glaze / guacamole
Grill
- El Mas Chingon$31.99
Ribeye steak / shrimp / two shredded chicken enchiladas / tomatillo sauce / grilled onions / crema-mexicana / cheese / rice / refried beans / hot pepper / guacamole
- Fajita$13.99
choice of meat / bell peppers / onions / rice / refried beans / pico de gallo / lettuce / crema mexicana / guacamole / flour tortillas
- Mixed Fajita$17.99
- La Jefa Carne Asada$31.99
steak / shrimp with shell / rice / refried beans / onions / pico de gallo / guacamole / lettuce / corn on the cob / hot pepper / flour tortillas
- Lime Carne Asada$22.99
Steak / rice / refried beans / grilled onions / pico de gallo / guacamole / Lettuce / hot pepper / flour tortillas
- Parrillada Meat Platter$24.99
carnitas / chicken / premium steak / shrimp / chorizo / bacon / sausages / onions / corn on the cob / rice / refried beans / hot pepper / flour tortilla
- Parillada Doble$45.99
- Mega Parrillada$119.99
- Mezcalito Fajita$19.99
Premium steak / grilled chicken / shrimp / onions / poblano peppers / zucchini / lettuce / pico / guacamole / crema / flour tortillas
- Molcajete$31.99
Grilled chicken / steak / shrimp / chorizo / onions / jalapeno / nopal asado / queso fresco / salsa roja / shrimp with shell/ rice / refried beans / flour totillas
- Ribeye con Queso$22.99
8 oz Grilled ribeye / cheese / onions / mushrooms / chorizo / pico de gallo / rice / refried beans/ flour tortillas
- Steak and Grilled Chicken$22.99
grilled steak / grilled chicken / crema mexicana / two enchiladas / mole sauce / rice / beans / grilled onions / cheese
Seafood Dishes
- Camarones a la diabla$18.99
sauteed shrimp / red salsa / grilled onions / rice / refried beans / pico de galllo / guacamole / flour tortillas
- Grilled Mariscada$31.99
shrimp / shrimp with shell / tilapia fillet / fried calamari / corn on the cob / scallops / pineapple / chipotle-mayo / sour cream / cilantro / rice / refried beans / flour tortillas
- Lemon Fish Fillet$15.99
Lemon pepper grilled fish fillet / mushrooms / onions / chipotle-mayo / pico de gallo / rice / lettuce / avocado
- Lime Shrimp Ceviche$19.99
Shrimp / lime juice / red onion / tomato / cilantro / avocado / jalapeno
- Tropical Ceviche$19.99
Shrimp / lime juice / pineapple / red onion / tomato / cilantro / avocado / jalapeno
- Camarones Cucaracha$19.99
Shell on shrimp / grilled onions / avocado / cilantro
- Tostadas De Ceviche$14.99
tostada / cooked shrimp / lime juice / red onion / tomato / cilantro / avocado / jalapeno / tajin / hot sauce
- Cocktail de Camaron$18.99
fully cooked shrimp / Mezcalito cocktail sauce / avocado / pico de Gallo
- Mojarra Diabla$29.99
fried tilapia / shrimp / onions / red sauce / rice / avocado salad
- Mojarra frita$22.99
Tacos
- Asada Campechanos Tacos$15.99
steak / chorizo / grilled onions / cilantro / spicy toreado pepper
- Vegetarian Tacos$11.99
Grilled veggies(zucchini,mushroom,bell pepper,onion) / agave-chipotle / cheese / guacamole / corn / sesame seeds
- Grilled Steak Tacos$15.99
steak / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole
- Gringa Alpastor Tacos$12.99
Pineapple / adobo marinated pork / onions / cilantro / cheese
- Agave-Chipotle Tacos$12.99
Agave-chipotle/ grilled chicken / cheese / crema mexicana / pico de gallo / corn
- Birria Tacos$14.99
birria(pork) / dried pepper sauce / cheese / onions / cilantro / corn tortilla
- Carnitas Tacos$13.99
slow-braised pork / pickled onions / cilantro
- Pescado Tacos$14.99
Mahi Mahi / chipotle cream / slaw / corn / queso fresco / flour tortillas
- Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos$13.99
shrimp / chorizo / pico de gallo / lettuce / pineapple / chipotle-mayo
- Mix & Match Tacos$17.99
Choose any 3 tacos and a side.
- Spicy Steak Tacos$15.99
thinly sliced steak / spicy sauce / onions / cilantro/
- Taco Tray$49.99
Our 10 Diferent Tacos in one Tray.
Quesa/Enchi/Torta
- Gringa-Birria Quesa$12.99
flour tortilla / birria (pork) / cheese / onions / avocado / cilantro / consome (pork) broth)
- Mezcalita Quesadilla$10.99
choice of meat / flour tortilla / cheese / chipotle-mayo / pico de gallo / cilantro / fries
- Fajita Quesadilla$10.99
choice of meat / Cheese / bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / crema mexicana
- Pastor Quesadilla$11.99
marinated pork / cheese / pico de gallo / pineapple / habanero glaze / cilantro / fries
- Tortas$12.99
choice of meat / mexican bread / refried beans / chipotle-mayo / lettuce / cheese / tomato / avocado / pickled jalapeno / onions / fries
- Enchiladas Mezcalito$12.99
Three enchiladas: two shredded chicken one guacamole / tomatillo sauce / red sauce / cheese / crema mexicana / red onions / black beans / plantains
- Enchiladas Suizas$12.99
shredded chicken / creamy tomatillo sauce / cheese / cilantro / crema mexicana / rice / salad / beets
Kids Zone
Sides
- Side Camaron$6.99
- Side Steak$6.99
- Side Grilled Chicken$5.99
- Cheesy Rice$5.99
- 2oz Cheese Dip$1.99
- 2 oz Crema Mex$1.00
- Side Rice$4.99
- Side Black Beans$3.99
- Flour Tortillas$1.00
3 tortillas
- Corn Tortilla$1.00
4 tortillas
- Side Refried Beans$4.99
- Side Beans & Rice$5.99
- 2 oz Guacamole$1.99
- 2 oz Side Chipotle-mayo$1.49
- 2 oz Side Agave-Chipotle$1.49
- Pico de Gallo 4 oz$2.99
- Side Avocado$3.99
- Side Fruta Preparada$7.99
- Chiles Toreados (3)$2.99
- Side Mozzarella$1.00
- Side Lettuce$1.99
- Side Plantains$5.99
- Side Fries$4.99
- Side Queso Fresco asado (3)$3.99
- 4 oz Side Spicy Sauce$1.49
- 4 oz Side Salsa Verde$1.00
- Side Grilled Veggies$4.99
- Side Raw Onion$1.00
- Side Cilantro$1.00
- Side Chorizo$4.99
- Tamarindo Stick$1.50
- Side Jalapeno$2.99
- Side Pineapple$2.50
- Side Lime$0.99
- Side potato$3.99
- Mushroom$3.99
- Salsa verde$1.00