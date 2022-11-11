Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wilber's Restaurant 4172 U.S. 70

4172 U.S. 70

Goldsboro, NC 27534

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Plate
BBQ Sandwich w/ Side & Drink
BBQ Sandwich

Meals

1/4 Chicken Plate

$10.00

Half Chicken

$13.00

Combo Plate

$13.75

Chicken Tender Plate

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich Meal

$9.50

Vegetable Plate

$7.50

Pig Pickin

BBQ Sandwich

$7.50

BBQ Sandwich w/ Side & Drink

$10.25

Big Q

$10.00

Big Q Meal

$13.00

BBQ Tray

$8.50

Spare Ribs (when available)

$7.00

Rib Box Meal

$10.50

Skins

$6.00

Bones & Pulled Pork

$6.00

Sides

Side of Green Beans

$2.25

Side of Potato Salad

$2.25

Side Slaw

$2.25

Side French Fries

$2.75

Side Fried Okra

$2.75

6 Hush Puppies

$2.25

Side BBQ Potatoes

$2.25

SideBrunswick Stew Side

$2.75

Brunswick Stew Bowl

$6.00

Side Chicken Salad

$2.75

Side of Daily Veg

$2.75

Side of Cabbage

$2.75

Side of Collards

$2.75

Side of Rutabaga

$2.75

Side of Sweet Potato

$2.75

Side of Butter Beans

$2.75

Side of pastry

$2.75

Side of Corn

$2.75

NA Drinks

Tea

1/2 Gallon Tea

$4.00

Classic Bottled Coke (8OZ)

$2.25

Fountain Drink

Water

$0.50+

Coffee

$2.25

Cup of Ice

$0.25+

NA Drinks TO GO (Copy)

Tea Sweet

$2.25+

Tea UNsweet

$2.25+

!/2 Gal Sweet Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.25+

Fountain Drink

Classic Bottled Coke (8oz)

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Water

$0.25+

Cup-of-Ice

$0.25+

1/2/1/2 tea

$2.25+

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Wilber's Cookie (contains pecans)

$2.50

Coconut Cake

$4.50

Carrot Cake (contains pecans)

$4.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Pecan Pie

$4.50

Buttermilk Pie

$4.50

Pumpkin Pie

$4.50

Whl Buttermilk Pie

$22.00

Whl Pecan

$22.00

To-Go

Family Bundle

$27.00

Pint of BBQ, Slaw, Potato Salad & Dozen Hush Puppies

Holiday Bundle

$69.00

2 Pints BBQ, Whole Chicken (Fried or BBQ) 4 Pints of Sides, 3 Dozen Hush puppies (Feeds 8-12)

Pint of BBQ, Slaw & Dozen Hush Puppies

$21.75

Pint of BBQ

$16.00

Pint of BBQ (Frozen)

$13.50

Pint of Beef BBQ (Frozen)

$15.50

Whole Chicken

$14.00

Pint of Slaw

$5.50

Pint of Potato Salad

$5.50

Pint of Green Beans

$5.50

Pint of Brunswick Stew

$7.75

Pint of BBQ Potatoes

$5.50

Pint Cabbage

$8.00

Pint Banana Pudding

$10.00

Pint Collards

$8.00

Pint of Chicken Salad (When Available)

$7.00

Half Pint of Chicken Gravy

$2.50

Pt Gravy

$5.00

Half Dozen Hush Puppies

$1.75

Dozen Hush Puppies

$2.75

1/2 Gal Slaw

$22.00

1/2 Gallon Potato Salad

$22.00

Lg Ban Pud

$55.00

Sm Ban Pud

$35.00

BBQ 1/2 Pint

$9.00

Pt Turkey

$14.00

Pt Beef

$17.00

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$6.25

Corn Dog Nuggets

$6.25

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

BBQ Bowl

$6.25

Promo

60th Anniversary Shirt

$22.00

Koozie & Sticker

$4.00

Tea or fountain drink With 60th T-shirt

$0.60

Fried Dark Quarter

$2.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.50

House Salad

$5.00

A La Carte

Side of BBQ

$4.50

Quarter of Chicken

$5.00

Family-Style

$15.00

Family Style 2 Meats

$16.00

Kids Family Style

$9.00

Hamburger Bun

$0.25

Chicken Livers

$4.00

Family Style 2 Meats Gratuity included

$19.20

Kids Family style Gratuity Included

$10.80

WILBER'S SHOP

T-Shirt

$18.00+

Pocket Tee

$25.00

Hat

$20.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Sauce

$4.50+

Jar of Peanuts

$5.00

Coffee Mug

$9.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Pepper Relish

$14.00

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whole Hog cooked over hardwood coals, then hand-chopped and seasoned to perfection!

Location

4172 U.S. 70, Goldsboro, NC 27534

Directions

