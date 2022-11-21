Village Steakhouse & Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy where friends meet to eat!
Location
5662 U.S. 70 East, Goldsboro, NC 27534
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MIMMOS PIZZA-N-PASTA - 501 Patetown Rd.
No Reviews
501 Patetown Rd. Goldsboro, NC 27530
View restaurant