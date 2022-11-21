Main picView gallery

Village Steakhouse & Pub

5662 U.S. 70 East

Goldsboro, NC 27534

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO- Pasta
Gallon of tea
Lg. Shrimp & Grits

App

6- Wings

$9.00

Deep fried and tossed with your choice of sauce.

12- Wings

$14.00

Deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce.

24- Wings

$25.00

Deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce

Calamari

$13.00

Lightly battered and deep fried, served with marinara.

Cheese Moons

$9.00

Fried Mozzarella served with marinara

Coe's Sticky Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp wrapped in Bacon, deep fried, covered in BBQ sauce and then grilled.

Crab Dip

$14.00

Seasoned crab mix served with crostini's.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Hand battered to order, deep fried to perfection, served with ranch or creamy horseradish.

Half Nachos

$8.00

Nachos are covered with ground beef, golden cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jalapenos.

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Homemade sausage cheese spread on jalapeno halves

Onion Rings

$6.95

Hefty portion of onion rings deep fried.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$15.00

1/2# of steamed shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce or melted butter.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Chilled jumbo shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.

Village Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips, cheese, ground beef, lettuce, diced tomatoes, & jalapenos.

Beef

6oz. Filet Mignon

6oz. Filet Mignon

$34.00

8oz. Filet Mignon

$37.00

8oz. Ribeye

$29.00

12oz. Ribeye

$35.00

16oz. Ribeye

$42.00

8oz. Village Sirloin

$26.00

12oz. Village Sirloin

$32.00

16oz. Village Sirloin

$38.00

6oz. Filet Cut Sirloin

$26.00

Seasoned with our homemade coffee rub.

Brisket

$19.00

House smoked, served with our homemade drip.

Beef Ribs

$27.00

Covered in a chipotle BBQ sauce.

Prime Rib

$27.00Out of stock

Cowboy Ribeye

$42.00

Bone in ribeye.

Ny Strip

$27.00

Mon Peteloaf

$15.00

Homemade recipe from the Pete.

Tues Peteloaf

$12.00

Homemade recipe from Pete.

Peteloaf Sand

$12.00

Served on a hoagie bun

Burgers & Sandwichs

Village Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound angus beef topped with lettuce and tomato with your choice of cheese. additional topping may be added.

Pete's Patty Melt

$16.00

1/2 pound of angus beef topped with caramelized onions and swiss cheese, served on sourdough bread.

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Build it how you like it.

Ribeye Sandwich

$17.00

Delicious ribeye smothered in cheddar cheese, mushrooms, and caramelized onions.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$15.00

Fajita seasoned chicken, pepper jack cheese, sauteed sweet peppers and onion on a hoagie roll.

Texas Burger

$17.00

1/2 pound angus beef topped with your choice of cheese, onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce, and served on a brioche bun.

Goldsburger

$17.00

Chicken

12oz Grilled Chicken

$22.00

12oz Rosemary Chicken

$24.00

12oz Smothered Chicken

$26.00

Topped with peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, & chives. Served over Rice.

6oz Grilled Chicken

$17.00

6oz Rosemary Chicken

$19.00

6oz Smothered Chicken

$21.00

Topped with peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, & chives. Served over Rice.

Pork

Single Pork Chops

$15.00

lightly battered pork chop deep fried.

Double Pork Chops

$19.00

Lightly battered pork chop's deep fried.

Thick Cut Pork Chop

$21.00

Marinaded thick cut pork chop grilled to your temp.

Half Rack Ribs

$21.00

House smoked ribs covered in BBQ sauce.

Full Rack Ribs

$31.00

House smoked ribs covered in BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

House smoked pork served with slaw.

Seafood

Salmon

$26.00

Topped w/ white wine butter sauce. Served over Rice.

Tuna

$23.00

Topped w/ hoisin sauce & sesame seeds. Served over Rice

Scallops

$37.00Out of stock

Bacon wrapped scallops, dusted w/ coffee rub served over angel hair pasta

Crab Cakes

$23.00Out of stock

2 crab caked deep fried and served with creole chili pepper sauce.

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$25.00

2 grilled shrimp skewers served over rice. You can get them blackened or cajun.

Sticky Shrimp

$29.00

2 shrimp skewers wrapped in bacon, deep fried and finished on the grill with BBQ sauce. Served over rice.

Village Favorites

BYO- Pasta

$14.00

Lg. Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

* Contains pork

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, cabbage, homemade pico de gallo, topped with spicy cream sauce.

Sm. Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

* Contains pork

Quesadilla

$9.00

Served with lettuce, tomato. sour cream, and salsa. Add chicken or steak for an additional charge.

Sides

Asparagus

$2.00

Sauteed in seasoning.

Baked Potato

$2.00

Loaded Baked

$3.00

Covered with cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives.

Bread

$1.50

Garlic bread.

Broccoli

$2.00

Steamed broccoli in butter

Cabbage

$2.00

Sauteed with bacon.

French Fries

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Sauteed in butter and topped with salt and pepper.

Sweet Potato

$2.00

Served with cinnamon and sugar.

Loaded Sweet

$3.00

Topped with cinnamon and sugar, marshmallows, and caramel.

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Covered with bacon, cheese, and chives.

Rice

$2.00

Steamed Veg

$2.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$2.00

Onion Rings

$2.00

Petezza

BBQ Chicken Petezza

$21.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Japs, Bacon, & Onioins

Buffalo Chicken Petezza

$21.00

Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Jalapenos, Bacon, Onions

BYO-Petezza

$14.50

Cheese Petezza

$14.50

Hawaiian Petezza

$17.50

Ham, Pineapple, & Bacon

Meat Lovers Petezza

$19.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Hamburger

Pepperoni Petezza

$16.00

Vegetarian Petezza

$16.50

Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Village Supreme Petezza

Village Supreme Petezza

$21.50

Pepperoni, Ham, Onions, Black Olives, Sausage, Bell Peppers, & Extra Mozzarella Cheese

Desserts

Banana Foster

$6.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$4.95

Colossal Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Key Lime Pie

$4.95

New York Cheese Cake

$4.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95

Pecan Pie

$4.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Add On's

Single Crab Cakes

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Sticky Shrimp Skewer

$9.00

Share Plate

$9.00

Shrimp Skewer

$8.00

Salad Bar

$9.00

Salad Bar W/ Meal

$5.00

N/A Drinks

Club Soda

$2.29

Coffee

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Half Gallon Tea

$2.99

Gallon of tea

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Hot Cocoa

$1.69

Hot Tea

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.75

Milk

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.29

Pepsi

$2.29

Pink Lemonade

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Sunkist

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Uns. Tea

$2.25

1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$2.25

Water

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$4.95

Kids Rib Eye

$12.95

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$5.95Out of stock

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Burger

$4.95

Kids Hot Dog

$4.95

Kids Beef Tips

$5.95

Kids Corn Dog

$4.95

Kids Salad Bar

$3.00
Come in and enjoy where friends meet to eat!

5662 U.S. 70 East, Goldsboro, NC 27534

Main pic

