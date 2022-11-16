- Home
Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
857 3rd Ave
Huntington, WV 25701
Popular Items
Beverages
Cherry Coke
Club Soda
Club Soda Refill
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Flavored Iced Tea
Flavored Tea Refill
Flavored Lemonade
Flavored Lemonade Refill
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Milk
No Bev
Orange Juice
Pibb Extra
Pineapple Juice
Raspberry Tea
Red Bull
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tonic Water
Water
Appetizers
Bang Bang Shrimp
Jumbo crispy shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet & spicy sauce
Boneless Wings
Coated in our favorite sauce served with celery & ranch
Chicken Tenders
Crazy Cheese Fries
Loaded with queso, cheddar cheese & bacon topped with scallions served with ranch
Fiesta Bravo Chips & Salsa
House-made served with warm tortilla chips
Fried Pickles
Served with Southwestern ranch
Hall of Fame Nachos
Melted cheddar & Monterey jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, scallions, key lime sour cream & salsa
Jammie Jerk Quesadilla
Loaded Boneless Wings
Tossed in your favorite sauce served over a bed of french fries topped with queso, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, bacon, jalapeno peppers & scallions with ranch
Loaded Potato Skins
Melted cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions & ranch
Pig Skins
Melted cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ smoked pork & scallions served with ranch
Pub Pretzels
Spring Rolls
Traditional Wings
Coated in your favorite sauce served with celery & ranch
Pint of Queso
Pint of Salsa
Quart of Queso
Quart of Salsa
Salads
Hall of Fame Salad
Pecans, bacon, celery, bleu cheese crumbles & strawberries tossed in house-made sweet & sour dressing
Steakhouse Filet Salad
Filet tips, bleu cheese crubles, bacon, potato straws, tomatoes, red onions & shredded cabbage tossed in house-made white herb vinaigrette
California Cobb Salad
Hard boiled eggs, cucumbers, shredded cheddar & bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, avocado & grilled chicken with dressing of your choice
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons & shaved parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing
Chopped Salad
Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & potato straws with dressing of choice
Dinner Pick Two
Choose any two of your favorite pair!
Small HOF
Pecans, bacon, celery, bleu cheese crumbles & strawberries tossed in house-made sweet & sour dressing
Small Chopped
Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & potato straws with dressing of choice
Small Caesar
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons & shaved parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing
Small Southern Fried
Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing
Soup
Burgers
Backyard Burger
Black Bean Burger
Blackbean veggie patty, salsa, avocado, lettuce & tomato with fries
Cali Cajun Burger
Pepperjack cheese, Cajun seasoning, bacon & avocado served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle with fries
Carolina Sow Cow Burger
Pepper jack cheese, smoked pulled pork, bacon, onion straws, and chipotle gold sauce!
Cruisin' for a Brusin' Burger
Melted bleu cheese crumbles, Cajun seasoning, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle!
Double Dribble Sliders
Double cheeseburger sliders served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, parmesan mayo & fries.
Hall of Fame Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle with fries
Jumpin' Jack Jalapeno Burger
Pepperjack cheese, hand breaded jalapenos & sriracha mayo with fries
Morning Glory Burger
Easy like Sunday morning with a fried egg over medium, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle!
Pretzel Burger
Melted American cheese served on a soft warm pretzel bun with honey mustard and fries
Que-SO Good Burger
Queso cheese, tortilla strips, jalapeno peppers & bacon.
Smokehouse Burger
Smoked gouda cheese, bacon, onion straws & honey BBQ served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & fries
The Big Sexy Burger
A gorgeous, plus size burger! Two Pattie’s, triple cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
Thoroughbred Burger
Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, bacon & BBQ ranch served with fries
Ultimate Burger
Bleu cheese crumbles, sauteed mushrooms & bacon topped with an onion ring served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & fries
Wicked Hot Mess Burger
Wicked hot BBQ sauce, hot mess mix, fried jalapeno peppers, cheddar cheese, and shredded lettuce. Forkin' delicious!
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken breast coated in spicy buffalo sauce served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & ranch dressing with fries
Giant Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Toasted artisan bread loaded with gouda & provolone cheese, BBQ smoked pork & fried pickles with fries (half and whole size available)
Ham & Swiss Grinder
Shaved ham & swiss cheese toasted & topped with honey mustard served with lettuce, tomato & onion with fries
N'awlins Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, sautted peppers & onions with melted provolone cheese on a wam soft preztel bun served wtih Cajun honey mayo with fries
Off The Hook Fish Sandwich
Hand battered Kentucky Proud Weisenberger breading & golden fried swai served on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, onion & tartar sauce with fries
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions & peppers with house-made provolone cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll with fries
Simply Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned and simply grilled to perfection served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle with fries
The Godfather Grilled Cheese
Pepperoni, salami, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, provolone & Boursin cheese seasoned with Italian herbs served with parmesan mayo & a pepperoncini with fries (half and whole size available)
Turkey Bacon Cheddar Grinder
Shaved turkey, bacon & cheddar cheese toasted then topped with mayo served with letttuce, tomato & onion.
Turkey Bacon Swiss Club
Shaved turkey, bacon & Swiss cheese served with lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, mayo & fries
Pies
Build Your Own
Create your own masterpiece starting with rich tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Red onions, mozzarella & bleu cheese topped with scallions & ranch dressing
Four Cheese Pizza
Gouda, mozzarella, cheddar & parmesan with rich tomato sauce
Hawaiian Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Meatza Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Loaded edge to edge with pepperoi & mozzarella cheese
Four Cheese Flatbread
Gouda, mozzarella, cheddar & parmesan with rich tomato sauce
Hawaiian Flatbread
Honey ham, bacon, pineapple, honey BBQ, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Margherita Flatbread
Roma tomatoes, basil pesto, mozzarella with fresh basil
Pepperoni Flatbread
Loaded edge to edge with pepperoi & mozzarella cheese
Pastas
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese
Five cheese cream sauce, penne pasta, diced tomatoes & bacon topped with seasoned breadcrumbs & grilled chicken breast served with freshly backed garlic bread
Three Cheese Stuff Tortellini
Stuffed tortellini tosssed in creamy alfredo with a blend of Italian cheeses topped wtih melted mozzarella, grilled chicken & parmesan breadcrumbs served with freshly baked garlic bread
Cajun Pasta
Your choice of Cajun shrimp or chicken with sauteed green & red peppers tossed in Cajun cream sauce served with freshly baked garlic bread
Chicken Parmesan
Parmesan crusted chicken over linguini with your choice of marinara or alfredo sauce served with freshly baked garlic bread
Favorites
6 oz. Sirloin
A flavorful cut perfectly seasoned with your choice of side & a chopped or Caesar salad
Baja Chicken Street Tacos
3 baja seasoned chicken tacos topped with tabasco chipotle sauce, pico, avocado & key lime sour cream serveded with Mexican rice and refried black beans
Caramelized Salmon
Char-grilled Bourbon Glazed Chicken
served with mashed potatoes & broccoli
Chicken Tender Dinner
our famous hand-battered chicken tenderloins served with fries, cole slaw & honey mustard
Double Play Combo Meal
Double your play with choice of two protiens & two sides
Fabulous Fish & Chips
Hand battered Kentucky Proud Weisenberger breading & golden fried swai served with french fries, cole slaw, hushpuppies & tartar sauce
Ala Carte Sides
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Bourbon spiced perfectly topped white chocolate chips and house made white chocolate sauce served a la mode with premium vanilla ice cream
NY Cheesecake
Rich & smooth topped with your choice of raspberry, strawberry, chocolate, caramel, or white chocolate sauce
Coopie
Crispy on the outside, soft & gooey o the inside, just like a freshly baked cookie should be! Your choice of chocolate chip or peanut butter served right out of the oven with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream
Ice Cream
Premium vanilla ice cream with your sauce flavor of choice
Turtle Brownie
A thick browie, baked fresh in house, served warm with vanilla ice cream, candied walnuts & caramel drizzle
Kid's Ice Cream
Kids Menu
Lunch
Char-grilled Bourbon Glazed Chicken
served with mashed potatoes & broccoli
Chicken Tender Meal
our famous hand-battered chicken tenderloins served with fries, cole slaw & honey mustard
Fabulous Fish & Chips
Hand battered Kentucky Proud Weisenberger breading & golden fried swai served with french fries, cole slaw, hushpuppies & tartar sauce
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons & shaved parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing
Hall of Fame Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle with fries (add cheese for.99)
Hall of Fame Salad
Pecans, bacon, celery, bleu cheese crumbles & strawberries tossed in house-made sweet & sour dressing (w/grilled chicken $9.99, with caramelized salmon $12.99)
Lunch PickTwo Lunch Combo
Choose any two for your favorite pair!
Lunch Salmon
N'awlins Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, sautted peppers & onions with melted provolone cheese on a wam soft preztel bun served wtih Cajun honey mayo with fries
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing (try it buffalo style!)
Trays
Bang Bang Shrimp Tray
Loaded Potato Skins Tray
Salsa Tray
Queso Tray
Boneless Wings Tray
BBQ Ribs Tray
Chicken Tender Tray
Cheeseburger Slider Tray
Philly Cheesesteak Tray
Cajun Shrimp Tray- Serves 4-6ppl
Grilled Chicken Alfredo Tray- Serves 4-6ppl
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
A QUALITY sports bar! Great food, legendary sports, and EPIC fun!
857 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25701