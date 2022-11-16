Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe

857 3rd Ave

Huntington, WV 25701

Order Again

Popular Items

Hall of Fame Salad
Chopped Salad
Traditional Wings

Beverages

Cherry Coke

$3.29

Club Soda

$2.99

Club Soda Refill

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cranberry Lemonade

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.69

Flavored Tea Refill

Flavored Lemonade

$3.69

Flavored Lemonade Refill

Ginger Ale

$3.69

Grapefruit

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

No Bev

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pibb Extra

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$3.69

Red Bull

$3.69

Shirley Temple

$3.29

Sprite

$2.99

Tonic Water

$3.69

Water

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.49

Jumbo crispy shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet & spicy sauce

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Coated in our favorite sauce served with celery & ranch

Chicken Tenders

$9.49

Crazy Cheese Fries

$9.49

Loaded with queso, cheddar cheese & bacon topped with scallions served with ranch

Fiesta Bravo Chips & Salsa

$2.99

House-made served with warm tortilla chips

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Served with Southwestern ranch

Hall of Fame Nachos

Hall of Fame Nachos

$11.99

Melted cheddar & Monterey jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, scallions, key lime sour cream & salsa

Jammie Jerk Quesadilla

$11.99
Loaded Boneless Wings

Loaded Boneless Wings

$13.49

Tossed in your favorite sauce served over a bed of french fries topped with queso, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, bacon, jalapeno peppers & scallions with ranch

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Melted cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions & ranch

Pig Skins

$11.99

Melted cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ smoked pork & scallions served with ranch

Pub Pretzels

Pub Pretzels

$8.99

Spring Rolls

$9.99
Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$13.49

Coated in your favorite sauce served with celery & ranch

Pint of Queso

$13.00

Pint of Salsa

$7.99

Quart of Queso

$26.00

Quart of Salsa

$14.99

Salads

Hall of Fame Salad

Hall of Fame Salad

$10.99

Pecans, bacon, celery, bleu cheese crumbles & strawberries tossed in house-made sweet & sour dressing

Steakhouse Filet Salad

$13.99

Filet tips, bleu cheese crubles, bacon, potato straws, tomatoes, red onions & shredded cabbage tossed in house-made white herb vinaigrette

California Cobb Salad

$13.99

Hard boiled eggs, cucumbers, shredded cheddar & bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, avocado & grilled chicken with dressing of your choice

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons & shaved parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

$7.99

Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & potato straws with dressing of choice

Dinner Pick Two

Dinner Pick Two

$9.99

Choose any two of your favorite pair!

Small HOF

$9.99

Pecans, bacon, celery, bleu cheese crumbles & strawberries tossed in house-made sweet & sour dressing

Small Chopped

$5.99

Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & potato straws with dressing of choice

Small Caesar

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons & shaved parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing

Small Southern Fried

$8.99

Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing

Soup

Cup Lobster Bisque

$4.99Out of stock

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$6.29Out of stock
Cup Chicken Tortilla

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$3.99
Bowl Chicken Tortilla

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

$4.99

Cup French Onion

$4.99

Bowl French Onion

$5.49

Cup Chili

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$5.99

Burgers

Backyard Burger

$13.49

Black Bean Burger

$13.99

Blackbean veggie patty, salsa, avocado, lettuce & tomato with fries

Cali Cajun Burger

$13.99

Pepperjack cheese, Cajun seasoning, bacon & avocado served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle with fries

Carolina Sow Cow Burger

$14.49

Pepper jack cheese, smoked pulled pork, bacon, onion straws, and chipotle gold sauce!

Cruisin' for a Brusin' Burger

$14.49

Melted bleu cheese crumbles, Cajun seasoning, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle!

Double Dribble Sliders

Double Dribble Sliders

$13.49

Double cheeseburger sliders served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, parmesan mayo & fries.

Hall of Fame Burger

Hall of Fame Burger

$11.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle with fries

Jumpin' Jack Jalapeno Burger

$12.99

Pepperjack cheese, hand breaded jalapenos & sriracha mayo with fries

Morning Glory Burger

$14.49

Easy like Sunday morning with a fried egg over medium, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle!

Pretzel Burger

$13.49

Melted American cheese served on a soft warm pretzel bun with honey mustard and fries

Que-SO Good Burger

Que-SO Good Burger

$13.99

Queso cheese, tortilla strips, jalapeno peppers & bacon.

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$14.49

Smoked gouda cheese, bacon, onion straws & honey BBQ served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & fries

The Big Sexy Burger

$16.99

A gorgeous, plus size burger! Two Pattie’s, triple cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Thoroughbred Burger

$13.49

Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, bacon & BBQ ranch served with fries

Ultimate Burger

$14.49

Bleu cheese crumbles, sauteed mushrooms & bacon topped with an onion ring served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & fries

Wicked Hot Mess Burger

$13.99

Wicked hot BBQ sauce, hot mess mix, fried jalapeno peppers, cheddar cheese, and shredded lettuce. Forkin' delicious!

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hand breaded chicken breast coated in spicy buffalo sauce served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & ranch dressing with fries

Giant Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Toasted artisan bread loaded with gouda & provolone cheese, BBQ smoked pork & fried pickles with fries (half and whole size available)

Ham & Swiss Grinder

$13.49

Shaved ham & swiss cheese toasted & topped with honey mustard served with lettuce, tomato & onion with fries

N'awlins Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Cajun chicken breast, sautted peppers & onions with melted provolone cheese on a wam soft preztel bun served wtih Cajun honey mayo with fries

Off The Hook Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Hand battered Kentucky Proud Weisenberger breading & golden fried swai served on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, onion & tartar sauce with fries

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Thinly sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions & peppers with house-made provolone cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll with fries

Simply Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Seasoned and simply grilled to perfection served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle with fries

The Godfather Grilled Cheese

The Godfather Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Pepperoni, salami, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, provolone & Boursin cheese seasoned with Italian herbs served with parmesan mayo & a pepperoncini with fries (half and whole size available)

Turkey Bacon Cheddar Grinder

$13.49

Shaved turkey, bacon & cheddar cheese toasted then topped with mayo served with letttuce, tomato & onion.

Turkey Bacon Swiss Club

$12.49

Shaved turkey, bacon & Swiss cheese served with lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, mayo & fries

Pies

Build Your Own

$10.99

Create your own masterpiece starting with rich tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.49
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Red onions, mozzarella & bleu cheese topped with scallions & ranch dressing

Four Cheese Pizza

$10.49

Gouda, mozzarella, cheddar & parmesan with rich tomato sauce

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.49

Margherita Pizza

$12.99

Meatza Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

Loaded edge to edge with pepperoi & mozzarella cheese

Four Cheese Flatbread

$10.99

Gouda, mozzarella, cheddar & parmesan with rich tomato sauce

Hawaiian Flatbread

$10.99

Honey ham, bacon, pineapple, honey BBQ, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Margherita Flatbread

$10.99

Roma tomatoes, basil pesto, mozzarella with fresh basil

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.99

Loaded edge to edge with pepperoi & mozzarella cheese

Pastas

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese

$17.99

Five cheese cream sauce, penne pasta, diced tomatoes & bacon topped with seasoned breadcrumbs & grilled chicken breast served with freshly backed garlic bread

Three Cheese Stuff Tortellini

$18.99

Stuffed tortellini tosssed in creamy alfredo with a blend of Italian cheeses topped wtih melted mozzarella, grilled chicken & parmesan breadcrumbs served with freshly baked garlic bread

Cajun Pasta

$18.99

Your choice of Cajun shrimp or chicken with sauteed green & red peppers tossed in Cajun cream sauce served with freshly baked garlic bread

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Parmesan crusted chicken over linguini with your choice of marinara or alfredo sauce served with freshly baked garlic bread

Favorites

6 oz. Sirloin

$17.99

A flavorful cut perfectly seasoned with your choice of side & a chopped or Caesar salad

Baja Chicken Street Tacos

$13.99

3 baja seasoned chicken tacos topped with tabasco chipotle sauce, pico, avocado & key lime sour cream serveded with Mexican rice and refried black beans

Caramelized Salmon

$20.99

Char-grilled Bourbon Glazed Chicken

$16.99

served with mashed potatoes & broccoli

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.49

our famous hand-battered chicken tenderloins served with fries, cole slaw & honey mustard

Double Play Combo Meal

$20.99

Double your play with choice of two protiens & two sides

Fabulous Fish & Chips

$16.49

Hand battered Kentucky Proud Weisenberger breading & golden fried swai served with french fries, cole slaw, hushpuppies & tartar sauce

Ala Carte Sides

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Broccoli

$2.79

Cole Slaw

$2.79

French Fries

$2.79

Asparagus Medley

$3.49

Asparagus ONLY

$3.49

Baked Potato

$2.79

Mashed Potatoes

$2.79

Corn Relish

$2.79

Frings

$3.49

French fries & onion rings!

Mexican Rice

$2.79

Rice Pilaf

$2.79

Refried Black Beans

$2.79

Onion Rings

$3.29

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Bourbon spiced perfectly topped white chocolate chips and house made white chocolate sauce served a la mode with premium vanilla ice cream

NY Cheesecake

$5.99

Rich & smooth topped with your choice of raspberry, strawberry, chocolate, caramel, or white chocolate sauce

Coopie

$5.99

Crispy on the outside, soft & gooey o the inside, just like a freshly baked cookie should be! Your choice of chocolate chip or peanut butter served right out of the oven with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream

$3.49

Premium vanilla ice cream with your sauce flavor of choice

Turtle Brownie

$5.99

A thick browie, baked fresh in house, served warm with vanilla ice cream, candied walnuts & caramel drizzle

Kid's Ice Cream

$2.49

Kids Menu

Kids Tender

$4.99

Kids Pizza

$4.99

Kids Boneless Wings

$4.99

Kids Wings

$4.99

Kids Pasta-White

$4.99

Kids Pasta-Red

$4.99

Kids Pasta-Butter

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Burger

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$4.99

Lunch

Char-grilled Bourbon Glazed Chicken

$12.99

served with mashed potatoes & broccoli

Chicken Tender Meal

$10.99

our famous hand-battered chicken tenderloins served with fries, cole slaw & honey mustard

Fabulous Fish & Chips

$12.49

Hand battered Kentucky Proud Weisenberger breading & golden fried swai served with french fries, cole slaw, hushpuppies & tartar sauce

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons & shaved parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing

Hall of Fame Burger

Hall of Fame Burger

$11.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle with fries (add cheese for.99)

Hall of Fame Salad

$9.99

Pecans, bacon, celery, bleu cheese crumbles & strawberries tossed in house-made sweet & sour dressing (w/grilled chicken $9.99, with caramelized salmon $12.99)

Lunch PickTwo Lunch Combo

$9.99

Choose any two for your favorite pair!

Lunch Salmon

$13.99

N'awlins Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Cajun chicken breast, sautted peppers & onions with melted provolone cheese on a wam soft preztel bun served wtih Cajun honey mayo with fries

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing (try it buffalo style!)

Trays

Bang Bang Shrimp Tray

Bang Bang Shrimp Tray

$39.99+
Loaded Potato Skins Tray

Loaded Potato Skins Tray

$41.99+

Salsa Tray

$7.99+

Queso Tray

$13.99+
Boneless Wings Tray

Boneless Wings Tray

$41.99+
BBQ Ribs Tray

BBQ Ribs Tray

$64.99+
Chicken Tender Tray

Chicken Tender Tray

$56.99+
Cheeseburger Slider Tray

Cheeseburger Slider Tray

$23.99+
Philly Cheesesteak Tray

Philly Cheesesteak Tray

$30.99+

Cajun Shrimp Tray- Serves 4-6ppl

$46.99

Grilled Chicken Alfredo Tray- Serves 4-6ppl

$35.99

Sides

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese

$35.99+

Steamed Broccoli

$16.99+

Mashed Potatoes

$16.99+

Coleslaw

$16.99+

Soups

Cheesy Chicken Tortilla

$16.99+

Lobster Bisque

$18.99+

Chili

$16.99+

Salads

Chopped Salad

$32.99+

Hall of Fame Salad

$39.99+

Cobb Salad

$41.99+

Extras

Extra Sauces

$6.99+

Extra Dressing

$6.99+

Extra Bread

$12.00+

Extra Chips- 1 Bag

$3.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

A QUALITY sports bar! Great food, legendary sports, and EPIC fun!

Website

Location

857 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

