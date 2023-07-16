Food

Appetizers

Chile Con Queso

$5.99+

A blend of white cheese and jalapeños

Mi Casa Flautas Aptz

$13.99

ShredDed beef or shredDed chicken rolled in a flour tortilla and Deep fried. Served with chile con queso, pico De gallo, fresh lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños

Guacamole Made-fresh

$8.99

Avocados blended with fresh lime juice and seasonings. Served on a bed of fresh chopped romaine lettuce, and pico De gallo

Appetizer Quesadillas

$12.49

Grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Topped with fresh lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Mi Casa Sampler

$16.99

ShredDed chicken quesadilla, beef nachos, chicken flautas, jalapeño poppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico De gallo, and chile con queso

Mi Casa Sloppy Nachos

$12.99

Tortillas chips piled high with refried beans, chile con queso, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño, and pico De gallo

Nachos Appetizer

$11.99

Crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños

Mi Casa Wings

$14.99

Wings covered with mi casa's special hot or mild sauce. Served with celery and your choice of dressings

Chips and Salsa (Copy)

$3.99

Salads

Taco Grande Salad

$14.99

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken. Topped with fresh lettuce, pico De gallo cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing

Mi Casa House Salad

$9.99

A blend of fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, shredded cheese, and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing

Sizzling Fajita Salad

$15.99

Our famous edible bowl is filled with beans, and your choice of grilled steak, chicken, fish, or shrimp. Topped with fresh chopped romaine lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chile con queso, and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dress

Soups

Tortilla Soup

$7.49

Shredded chicken, corn, and rice in a delicious savory broth. Topped with avocado, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips

Texas-style Chili

$7.49

Chili with beef. Topped with onions, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips

Frijoles Charros

$7.49

Pinto bean soup with bacon and pico De gallo

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.99

Topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese

Beef Enchiladas

$15.99

Topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.99

Topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream and shredded cheese

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.99

Topped with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese

Mi Casa Grilled Enchiladas

$16.99

Three corn tortillas filled with grilled fajita beef or chicken. Topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese

Tres Amigos Enchiladas

$15.99

Three corn enchiladas. One cheese topped with enchilada sauce, one ground beef topped with chile con queso, and one shredded chicken topped with green sauce

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.99

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with green sauce, cheese, and sour cream

Enchiladas De Mole

$16.99

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with mole sauce and shredded cheese

Fajitas

Fajita

Fajita Combos - Pick Any 2

$19.99

Fajita Combos - Pick Any 3

$21.99

Mi Casa Creation

Creation Pick Any 2

$13.99

Cheese, shredded beef, shredded chicken, or ground beef served with rice, and your choice of refried, charro, or black beans

Creation Pick Any 3

$15.99

Cheese, shredded beef, shredded chicken, or ground beef served with rice, and your choice of refried, charro or black beans

Mi Casa's Specialties

Gordo's Wet Burrito

A large wet burrito filled with your choice of shredDed beef, shredDed chicken, or ground beef, rice, beans, fresh lettuce, and pico De gallo. Topped with enchilada sauce, shredDed cheese, pico De gallo, and sour cream

Tamales Dinner

$15.99

Tamales covered with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans

Flautas Dinner

$15.99

Corn or flour tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken. Topped with fresh lettuce, pico De gallo, and shredded cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, sour cream, and guacamole

Quesadilla Dinner

$15.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredDed beef, shredDed chicken, and pico De gallo. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans

Chile Relleno Dinner

$15.99

Fresh poblano pepper filled with cheese, lightly battered and fried. Topped with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef covered with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour torti

Carne Guisada Dinner

$15.99

A big favorite and tender! Mexican-style beef stew seasoned with fresh herbs and spices. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Wraps -And- More

Cancun Wrap

$15.99

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of fried fish, grilled shrimp, or fish, pico De gallo, fresh lettuce, shredDed cheese, and a special chipotle sauce. Served with your choice of fries or a bowl of tortilla soup

Mi Casa Burrito

$13.99

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredDed beef, or shredDed chicken, beans, pico De gallo, fresh lettuce, shredDed cheese, and sour cream. Served with your choice of fries or tortilla soup

Hamburger

$10.99

100% pure angus beef burger. With fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, mustard, and onions on a toasted bun with seasoned fries

Mi Casa Bowl

$12.99

Mi Casa's Favorites

Mi Casa Favoritos

$18.99

First part is one tostada bowl filled with chile con queso, one bean tostada with shredded cheese, fresh lettuce, and tomatoes, and one crispy taco. Second part is one cheese enchilada, one beef enchilada, and one tamale covered with enchilada sauce and to

Chimichanga Dinner

$14.99

Our chimis are hand rolled and filled with beans, rice, and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken, then fried to a golden brown. Topped with your choice of chile con queso, ranchero, or enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, a

Burrito Dinner

$14.49

A large flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef. Topped with your choice of ranchero or enchilada sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream

Carnitas Dinner

$16.49

Chunks of pork slow-cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, pico De gallo, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Puerco Con Chile Verde

$16.49

Pork stew made with tender chunks of pork simmered in green sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.99

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with grilled steak or chicken, fresh lettuce, pico De gallo, and shredDed cheese. Served with rice and charro beans

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.99

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with seasoned pork, fresh lettuce, pico De gallo, and shredDed cheese. Served with rice and charro beans

Fish Tacos

$16.49

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with fried fish or grilled shrimp or fish topped with shredded cabbage, pico De gallo, and a chipotle creamy sauce. Served with rice, and black beans

Steak - Chicken - Seafood

Steak a La Ranchera

$28.99

Rib-eye steak char-grilled served with one cheese enchilada, rice, beans, guacamole, and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Carne a La Tampiquena

$21.99

A juicy beef skirt steak cooked to order. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and a mini chicken flauta with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Steak a La Mexicana

$20.99

Diced beef steak seasoned with tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Three Pepper Cheese Steak

$21.99

A beef steak topped with fresh sliced jalapeños, habaneros, and serranos, then covered with melted jalapeño jack cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and a choice of corn or flour tortillas

Chuletas De Puerco

$16.99Out of stock

Two grilled pork chops topped with sautéed tomatoes, jalapeños, and onions. Served with charros beans, rice, guacamole, and a choice of corn or flour tortillas

Pollo a La Mexicana

$17.99

Diced chicken seasoned with tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Pollo Ranchero

$17.99

Grilled chicken smothered with ranchero sauce, onions, and jalapeño jack cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Pepper Chicken Con Queso

$16.99

Grilled chicken strips topped with roasted poblano pepper, and chile con queso. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas

Pescado a La Veracruzana

$17.99

Grilled fish fillet topped with a combination of bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic, onions, capers, and olives. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole, and a choice of corn or flour tortillas

Pescado Al Mojo De Ajo

$16.99

Grilled fish fillet topped with garlic butter sauce and grilled onions. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Camarones Con Rajas Y Crema

$20.99

Shrimp sautéed in olive oil, onions, and fresh poblano in a special sauce with shredded cheese. Topped in a bed of rice and served with black beans and guacamole

Camarones Cancun

$20.99

Large shrimp wrapped in a crispy bacon filled with cheese. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole, and your choice of corn, or flour tortillas

Camarones a La Diabla

$18.99

Large shrimp in a spicy red sauce. Served with rice, black beans, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.99

Large shrimp sautéed in garlic butter sauce. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Camarones Rancheros

$18.99

Large grilled shrimp topped with ranchero sauce and jalapeño jack cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Vegetarian Delight

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$16.99

Grilled flour tortillas filled with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole

Vegetarian Combo

$14.99

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one bean. Tostada is served with rice, beans, and guacamole

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.99

Three corn tortillas filled with seasoned spinach topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and beans

Southwest Chimichanga

$15.49

Tortilla hand rolled and filled with beans, corn, cheese, spinach, red, and green peppers. Fried to until golden brown. Topped with chile con queso and served with rice and beans

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.99

Fire-grilled garden fresh mixed vegetables served with rice, beans, homemade guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and pico De gallo. With your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

A mi casa favorite coated with cinnamon sugar and corn crackles. Presented with caramel sauce whipped cream and a cherry on top

Mi Casa Flan

$6.99

A Mexican dessert of creamy custard topped with a fresh caramel sauce

Pastel De Tres Leches

$6.99

Moist cake made with three different kinds of milk

Sopapillas

$7.49Out of stock

Golden pillows of puff pastry topped with vanilla ice cream drizzled with honey and sprinkled with ground cinnamon

Chimichanga Cheescake

$6.99

Mexican cheescake chimichanga served with vanilla ice cream, sprinkled with cinamon sugar, caramel, and chocolate drizzle

Extra Sides

Avocado

$1.99

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Cilantro

$0.99

Jalapenos

$1.25

Lettuce

$1.50

Mole Sauce

$1.99

Mushrooms

$2.99

Onions

$1.25+

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Salsa 8 oz

$2.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side Chile Con Queso

$2.99

Side Guacamole

$2.99

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Tomatoes

$1.25

Tortillas Side

$1.50

Chorizo Side

$3.50

A La Carte

Complemento Fajita Side

$7.50

Side Chile Relleno

$8.99

French Fries

$3.99

Fajita Meat

$3.99+

Refried beans

$3.50

Black beans

$3.99

Side Shrimp

$0.75

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Chimichanga

$8.99

Side Burrito

$8.50

Side Quesadilla

$8.50

Side Taco

$3.00

Side Tostada

$3.25

Side Meat

$3.99

Jalapenos Toreados

$3.99

Grilled Peppers

$2.99

Grilled onions

$2.50

Specials

Mi Casa Bowl

$12.99

Carne Asada Fries

Drink Menu

Soft Drinks

Ice Tea

$3.29

Coffee

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Water Voss

$2.99

Sodas

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Coke Zero

$3.29

Pink Lemonade

$3.29

Orange Fanta

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Mr. Pibb

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Mexican Sodas

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Lime Jarrito

$2.99

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.99Out of stock

Tamarindo Jarrito

$2.99

Mandarina Jarrito

$2.99

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$2.99

Our Premium Margaritas

Plant City Margarita

$11.99

Don Julio añejo tequila, muddled with mint and strawberry, grand marnier orange liqueur, our mi casa margarita mix and sugar rim

Cucumber Margarita

$11.99

Organic tres generaciones Plata tequila, cointreau orange liquer, muddled cucumber, lime, our mi casa margarita mix and tajin salt rim

Jalapeño Margarita

$11.99

Patron silver tequila, fresh jalapeños, cointreau orange liqueur and tajin salt rim

Mi Casa Mangonada

$11.99

Frozen mango flavored margarita, mixed with Jose cuervo tequila drizzled with chamoy sauce and tajin salt rim

Blue Margarita

$11.99

Blue margarita hornitos Plata tequila, blue curacao, and our mi casa margarita mix

Mi Casa Margarita

$11.99

Cointreau orange liqueur, presidente brandy and sauza conmemorativo tequila work in a perfect harmony with the lime juice to be our best margarita

Golden Margarita

The grand marnier liqueur gives this variation its distinctive orange base flavor. Shaken with your selection of our best tequilas, orange and fresh lime

Passion Fruit Margarita

$11.99

Cocteles

Mojito

$10.99

An all-time favorite, fresh mint muddled with sugar, lime wedges, bacardi lime rum, and splash of soda water

Daiquiri

$9.99

Bacardi rum, strawberry mix, sour mix, and strawberry as garnish

Piña Colada

$9.99

Malibu coconut rum, pina colada mix

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.99

Patron tequila, tanqueray gin, bacardi rum, Tito´s vodka, and triple sec. Shaken with sour mix and splash of cola

Tequila Sunrise

$9.99

Corralejo silver tequila, fresh orange juice, and grenadine served on the rocks

Bloody Mary

$9.99

Tomato juice, Tito's vodka, lime, Worcestershire sauce, and a mild spicy sauce. Salt rimmed glass, olive and celery for garnish

Cosmopolitan Martini

$9.99

Ketel one vodka with orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and lime

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Absolut vodka and triple sec shaken with sour mix. Sugar rimmed glass

Bahama Mama

$10.99

Captain Morgan rum, coconut rum, and grenadine fill with pineapple and orange juice

Mexican Candy

$8.99

Watermelon liquor, Malibu rum, peach schnapps, and cranberry juice

Whiskey Sour

$9.99

Jim beam whiskey mix with sour mix and orange cherry garnish

Paloma

$9.50

Hornitos tequila, grapefruit juice, and salted rim

Jarrito Sunrise

$9.99

Pineapple soda, hornitos tequila, lime juice, grenadine, and tajín salt

Margarita Swirls

$7.99

House frozen margarita swirl with sangria

House Margarita

House tequila gold shaken with triple sec, margarita mix and salted rim to produce a delicius, drinking easy margarita

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Horchata

$2.99

After Dinner Drinks

Mexican Coffee

$8.50

Tequila gold, kahlua, hot coffee topped with whipped cream

White Russian

$8.50

Kahlua coffee liqour, baileys, vodka, and cream

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Baileys Irish cream, whiskey, hot coffee topped with whipped cream

To-Go Alcohol

Gallon of Margarita

$39.99

Gallon Of Sangria

$39.99

Corona Bottle x 4

$18.99

Corona Light x 4

$18.99

Dos Equis XX Larger x 4

$18.99

Dos Equis XX Amber x4

$18.99

Modelo Especial x 4

$18.99

Modelo Negra x 4

$18.99

Kids Menu

Just for Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

With fries

Corndog

$7.99

With fries

Kids Enchilada

$7.99

Your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken or cheese. Served with side of rice, and beans

Macaroni and Cheese

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken or cheese. Served with rice, and beans

Kids Taco

$7.99

Corn, or flour with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken. Served with rice, and beans

Kids Hamburger

$7.99