Vacunos

review star

No reviews yet

12859s US Route 301

Riverview, FL 33578

Starters

Tequenos

$7.99

Cheese Sticks serve with Cilantro-Alioli Vacunos sauce

Croquetas de Bacalao

$8.99

Cod Fish Croquettes

Patacones Con Suero

$8.99

Fried Plantains with Suero Costeno ( Soft Blend Dairy Spread )

100% Corn Mini Empanadas

$7.99

Your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Cheese of 5 mini empanadas

Morcilla de Arroz

$7.99

Grilled Blood Sausage with small corn cake

Chistorra

$9.99

Grilled Spanish Sausage Basque Style with small corn cake

Specials

Picanha Special

$16.99+

Your Choice of 1/2 LB. or 1 LB. of Charcoa l- fired Picahna with 2 sides

Churrasco Special

$16.99+

Your Choice of 1/2 LB. or 1 LB. of Charcoal - fired Churrasco with 2 sides

Pork Loin Special

$14.99+

Your Choice of 1/2 LB. or 1 LB. of Charcoal - fired Pork Loin with 2 sides

Lamb Chop Special

$16.99+

Your Choice of 3 pc.or 5 pc. of Charcoal - fired Lamb Chops with 2 Sides

Filet Mignon Special

$21.99+

Your Choice of 1/2 LB. or 1 LB. of Charcoal - fired Filet Mignon with 2 sides

Chicken Breast Special

$14.99+

Your Choice of 1/2 LB. or 1 LB. of Charcoal - fired Chicken Breast with 2 sides

Chorizo Special

$13.99+

Your Choice of 1/2 LB. or 1 LB. of Charcoal - fired Chorizo with 2 sides

Platters

Vacunos Platter 1 LB.

$16.99

Mixed of Charcoal - fired meats, Churrasco, Picahna, Pork Loin, Chorizo

Vacunos Platter 2 LB.

$30.99

Mixed of Charcoal - fired meats, Churrasco, Picanha, Pork Loin, Chorizo

Vacunos Platter 4 LB.

$58.99

MIxed of Charcoal - fired meats, Churrasco, Picanha, Pork Loin, Chorizo

Meats

Picanha

$10.99+

Prime Charcoal - fired Picahna

Churrasco

$11.99+

Prime Charcoal - fired Churrasco

Pork Loin

$8.99+

Charcoal - fired Pork Loin

Filet Mignon

$18.99+

Charcoal - fired Prime Filet Mignon

Chorizo

$8.99+

Charcoal - fired Chorizo

Lamb Chop

$14.99+Out of stock

Charcoal - fired Lamb Chop

Chicken Breast

$12.99+

Chicken Breast

Bowls

Vacunos Bowl

$13.99

White Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Vacunos Sauce, (protein to Choose)

Other flavors

Patacon con carne

$13.99

Fried plantain with pico de gallo, Cheese, Vacunos sauce, potatoe sticks, and a choice of 1 protein .

Sides

White Rice

$3.99

White Rice

Black Beans

$3.99

Black Beans

Papas Criollas

$4.99

Fried Yellow Potatoes

French Fries

$3.99

French Fries

Yuca Fries

$3.99

Fried Yuka Stick

Maduros

$3.99

Fried PLantains

House Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, Tomatoe, Onions, Oilve oil, Vinegar

Southwest Salad

$4.99

Romain Lettuce, Kale, Carrots, Red and green Cabbage, Crunchy Sticks, dried corn, cheese, and Southwest dressing

Tostones

$4.99

Green fried plantains

Maiz

$3.99

Yuca Croquettes

$4.99

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$10.99

Artesanal Cheese cake Basque Style

Churros

$7.99

Churros with Dulce de leche Sauce

Sauces

Fire Vacunos Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Sauce

Chimichurri Vacunos

$1.00

Home made Chimichurri

Cilantro Vacunos

$1.00

Home made Cilantro alioli

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Coke

Sprite

$2.75

Sprite

Water

$1.99

Water

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Pellegrino Water

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea

Lemonade

$4.99

House Lemonade

Coke Zero

$2.75

Coke Zero

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Charcoal Meats, Brazilian way.

Location

12859s US Route 301, Riverview, FL 33578

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
Map
