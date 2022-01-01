Midnight Star - Jake's 677 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Jake's Fine Dining
Location
677 Main Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Stampmill Restaurant, Saloon and Victorian Suites - 305 West Main Street
No Reviews
305 West Main Street Lead, SD 57754
View restaurant