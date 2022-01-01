Restaurant header imageView gallery

Midnight Star - Jake's 677 Main Street

677 Main Street

Deadwood, SD 57732

APPETIZER

ESCARGOT

$17.00

PEPPEDEW SHRIMP

$18.00

PUMPKIN SOUP

$15.00

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$32.00

FARM TO FOREST

$29.00

APP FEATURE

$15.00

SALAD

PUMPKIN SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

X-PUMPKIN SALAD

$8.00

X-HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

ENTREE

BEEF TENDERLOIN

$46.00

COLORADO LAMB

$46.00

LOBSTER TAILS

$69.00

MACADAMIA HALIBUT

$42.00

PORTABELLA WELLINGTON

$23.00

REGINETTI PASTA

$25.00

RIBEYE

$45.00

SEA BASS

$45.00

TOMAHAWK

$100.00Out of stock

TRIO OF TENDERLOIN

$55.00

TUNA

$36.00

BUFFALO FEATURE

$48.00Out of stock

A LA CARTE

ASPARAGUS

$8.00

BROCCOLINI

$6.00

CARROTS

$6.00

DEMI-GLACE

$8.00

FINGERLING POTATOES

$8.00

HEDGEHOG

$15.00

LOBSTER TAIL

$30.00

OYSTER MUSHROOMS

$9.00

RISOTTO

$8.00

ROASTED BEETS

$6.00

SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS

$6.00

SPINACH

$6.00

SPRING ROLL

$6.00

XTRA BREAD

$5.00

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$10.00Out of stock

CREME BRULEE

$10.00

RUMCHATA BRULEE

$10.00

NA BEVERAGES

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

FLAMINGO

$4.00

GINGER J

$4.00

GUAVA SODA

$4.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

LIME RICKEY

$4.00

MELLO YELLOW

$3.00

PINK DUNE

$4.00

PUSH-UP

$4.00

RASPBERRY SODA

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

SOUTH HAMPTON

$4.00

SPARKLING WATER

$6.00

SPRITE

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jake's Fine Dining

677 Main Street, Deadwood, SD 57732

