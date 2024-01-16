Loud American Sturgis 1305 Main St. Sturgis, SD 57785
No reviews yet
1305 MAIN ST
Sturgis, SD 57785
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Legendary Tip Dinner$20.00
A generous portion of our Legendary Steak Tips. Served with your choice of two sides
- Homemade Poppers$13.00
Fresh-baked cream cheese-stuffed jalapeños wrapped in hickory-smoked bacon and served with ranch dressing
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Angus ground beef topped with hickory-smoked bacon and covered in melted American cheese
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Bottled Coke$3.00
- Bottled Diet Coke$3.00
- Bottled Sprite$3.00
- Bottled Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Bottled Coke ZeroOut of stock
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Red Bull Energy Drink$6.00
- Red Bull Yellow Edition (Tropical)$6.00
- Red Bull Blue Edition (Blueberry)$6.00
- Red Bull Sugarfree$6.00
- Red Bull Red Edition (Watermelon)$6.00
- Red Bull White$6.00
Food
*Shareables
- Chili Cheese Tots$12.00
Crispy tater tots covered in our house chili, topped with nacho cheese, shredded american cheese, red onions and sour cream
- Cheese Curds$15.00
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds deep fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing
- Homemade Poppers$13.00
Fresh-baked cream cheese-stuffed jalapeños wrapped in hickory-smoked bacon and served with ranch dressing
- A Foot of Onion Rings$24.00
Stacked on a stick and served with ranch dressing
- 1/2 A Foot of Onion Rings$12.00
Stacked on a stick and served with ranch dressing
- Hot Wings$14.00
Get ‘em in mild, medium, or loud. Or try the sweet chili, bourbon, honey barbecue, or Carolina Gold sauce. Served with carrots and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- Boneless Wings$14.00
Get ‘em in mild, medium, or loud. Or try the sweet chili, bourbon, honey barbecue, or Carolina Gold sauce. Served with carrots and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- Ultimate Tater Tots$15.00
Eight handmade, golf ball-sized potato rounds stuffed with cheese, bacon, and jalapeño bits. Drizzled with nacho cheese and served with ranch dressing
*Legendary Steak Tips
- Beef Tip Stroganoff$18.00
Our Legendary Steak Tips on a bed of noodles, smothered in an incredible sour cream mushroom gravy. Served with your choice of soup or salad
- Cajun Tip Pasta$22.00
Cajun pasta tossed in a creamy cajun alfredo sauce with sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with parmesan cheese and your choice of our Legendary Steak Tips or Marinated Grilled Chicken. Served with your choice of soup or salad
- 1/2-Cajun Tip Pasta$15.00
Cajun pasta tossed in a creamy cajun alfredo sauce with sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with parmesan cheese and your choice of our Legendary Steak Tips or Marinated Grilled Chicken. Served with your choice of soup or salad
- Hot Beef Tip Sandwich$14.00
Our spin on this classic, served with mashed potatoes and gravy. No side
- Legendary Tip Dinner$20.00
A generous portion of our Legendary Steak Tips. Served with your choice of two sides
- Ranch Steak Tip Wrap$13.00
Our Legendary Steak Tips with lettuce, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing, all wrapped in a jalapeno cheese tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of side
- Steak Tip Quesadilla$15.00
Legendary Steak Tips with melted cheddar, green peppers, red peppers, and onions on a flour tortilla. Sour cream and salsa on the side. Prefer chicken? Just ask
- Steak Tips-SIDE$8.00
4oz of our Legendary Steak Tips
- Tip Po Boy$13.00
Legendary Steak Tips served on a grilled hoagie with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing. Served with your choice of side
- Tip Poutine$15.00
Legendary Steak Tips atop a bed of crispy fries, covered in rich brown gravy and Wisconsin cheese curds. No side
- Tip Salad$14.00
Legendary Steak Tips with lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, carrots, and shredded American cheese. Choice of dressing on the side
- Tip Skewer (1)$8.00
- Tip Skewer(2) & Chips$17.00
A lunch sized portion of our Legendary Steak Tips. Served with your choice of side
- Tip Skewer(2) Dinner$20.00
A generous portion of our Legendary Steak Tips. Served with your choice of two sides
- Tip Skewers(4)$30.00
One pound of our Legendary Steak Tips (naked) seasoned, skewered and grilled to a medium rare. No side
- Tip the Scales$30.00
Here’s the MEAT! One pound of our melt-in-your-mouth Legendary Tenderloin Steak Tips without the extras
- Tips & Chips$14.00
A lunch sized portion of our Legendary Steak Tips. Served with your choice of side
- Walleye Tip Dinner$23.00
A generous portion of our Legendary Walleye Tips. Served with your choice of two sides
- Walleye Tip Po Boy$15.00
Legendary Walleye Tips served on a grilled hoagie with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing. Served with your choice of side
- Walleye Tip the Scales$33.00
Here’s the MEAT! One pound of our melt-in-your-mouth Legendary Walleye Tips without the extras
- Walleye Tips & Chips$17.00
A lunch-sized portion of our Legendary Walleye Tips. Served with your choice of side
- Walleye Tips-SIDE$11.00
4oz of our Legendary Walleye Tips
*Possible Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Angus ground beef topped with hickory-smoked bacon and covered in melted American cheese
- Cheeseburger$14.00
Angus ground beef topped with hickory-smoked bacon and covered in melted American cheese
- Double Drive-In Burger$14.00
Two-1⁄4 pounds of our Angus ground beef topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, and American cheese. Talk about nostalgia.
- Drive-In Burger$10.00
1⁄4 pound of our Angus ground beef topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, drive-in sauce, and American cheese. Talk about nostalgia.
- Hamburger$13.00
Angus ground beef topped with hickory-smoked bacon and covered in melted American cheese
- Haystack Burger$15.00
Angus ground beef topped with barbecue sauce, gouda cheese, onion rings and bacon on toasted sourdough bread. Served with your choice of side
- Loud Burger$15.00
Angus ground beef topped with pepper jack cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, grilled jalapeños, and onion
- Patty Melt$14.00Out of stock
Angus groud beef topped with American cheese & grilled onions on toasted sourdough bread. Served with your choice of side
*Sandwiches & More
- Grilled Chicken Avocado BLT$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and mayo on a ciabatta bun
- Fish Tacos$13.00
Our Cajun-spiced Walleye Tips in two soft flour tortillas with coleslaw, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, onion, and a Cajun remoulade. No side option.
- Grilled Chicken & Veggies$14.00
Two marinated & grilled chicken breasts with our sautéed seasonal veggies
- Tip Po Boy$13.00
Legendary Steak Tips served on a grilled hoagie with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing. Served with your choice of side
- Walleye Tip Po Boy$15.00
Legendary Walleye Tips served on a grilled hoagie with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing. Served with your choice of side
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$15.00
Swiss, pepperjack and American cheese layered with bacon, turkey, tomatoes and spinach on parmesan-crusted sourdough bread. Served with a bowl of homemade tomato basil soup
*Salads, Bowls & Wraps
- Chicken Bacon Wrap$12.00
Chicken tenders and bacon with lettuce, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing, all wrapped in a jalapéno cheese tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of side
- Ranch Steak Tip Wrap$13.00
Our Legendary Steak Tips with lettuce, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing, all wrapped in a jalapeno cheese tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of side
- Tip Salad$14.00
Legendary Steak Tips with lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, carrots, and shredded American cheese. Choice of dressing on the side
- Cobb Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, tomatoes, chopped lettuce, and bleu cheese crumbles. Choice of dressing on the side
- House Salad$6.00
- Soup-Bowl$6.00
*Kids
- Kids Tips & Chips$10.00
Kid-sized portion of our Legendary Steak Tips and your choice of fries or fresh fruit
- Kids Walleye Tips and Chips$13.00
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$6.00
With BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, or honey mustard dipping sauce. Served with your choice of fries or fresh fruit
- Kids Mac 'n Cheese$8.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese ~$6.00
- Kids Cheeseburger ~$9.00
- Kids Hamburger ~$7.00
- Kids Bacon Cheeseburger ~$10.00
*Sides
- *Cinnamon Roll$4.00Out of stock
- Coleslaw-SIDE$3.00
- Cottage Cheese-SIDE$3.00
- Fries-SIDE$3.00
- Fruit-SIDE$3.00
- House Salad$6.00
- Side Salad$3.00
- Mashed Potato-SIDE$3.00
- Poppers-SIDE$5.00
- Soup-Bowl$6.00
- Soup-Cup$3.00
- Steak Tips-SIDE$8.00
4oz of our Legendary Steak Tips
- Sweet Potato Fries-SIDE$4.00
- Tater Tots-SIDE$3.00
- Tip Skewer (1)$8.00
- Veggies-SIDE$4.00
- Walleye Tips-SIDE$11.00
4oz of our Legendary Walleye Tips
*Desserts
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake$9.00
Delicious layers of moist vanilla cake, cinnamon, and sugar topped with a cinnamon-brown sugar streusel
- Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie$9.00
A chocolate brownie with a fudgy center, dark chocolate chunks, caramel bits, and the perfect amount of salt
- *Cinnamon Roll$4.00Out of stock
*Family Packages
Gift Cards
GC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Home of the Legendary Steak Tips, the Loud American Roadhouse is the premier eatery and live concert venue in the greater Sturgis area. #getloud
1305 MAIN ST, Sturgis, SD 57785