- Home
- /
- Sauk City
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Milio's - Sauk City
Milio's Sauk City
No reviews yet
410 Phillips Blvd Ste B
Sauk City, WI 53583
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll
Gourmet Ham & Cheese - $1.50 to Local Charity
A double portion of our new hardwood smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmanns® mayo. $1.50 of each sale goes to local charities!
#1 American Favorite
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#2 Texas Longhorn
Thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#3 Big KaTuna
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
#4 Pilgrim's Pride
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
#5 The Godfather
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
#6 Veggie Delite
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#7 BBLT
Natural applewood smoked bacon, MORE BACON, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#8 The Big Steer
Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Dijon mustard & Hellmann's® mayo
#9 Italian Club
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo
#10 Double Beef & Cheese
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#12 The Californian
Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#13 Turkey Classic
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano
Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
#16 Chicken Bacon Club
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#17 Milio's Classic
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann's® mayo
Meal Deal
Sides
Brownie
A rich chocolate brownie made from pure melted chocolate with the special addition of semi-sweet chocolate chips on top. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Reeses Pieces Cookie
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
East Coast Hots
Whole Kosher Dill Pickle
Guacamole
Lay's® Classic
Lay's® Sour Cream and Onion
Lay's® Oven Baked
Doritos® Nacho Cheese
SunChips® Harvest Cheddar
Miss Vickie's® Jalapeño Kettle Cooked
Miss Vickie's® BBQ Kettle Cooked
Miss Vickie's® Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked
Cheetos
Extra Crackers
Drinks
Snack-wiches
#1 American Favorite Snack-wich
1/2 sandwich, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.
#2 Texas Longhorn Snack-wich
1/2 sandwich, thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.
#3 Big Katuna Snack-wich
1/2 sandwich, homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce, tomatoes, Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.
#4 Pilgrim's Pride Snack-wich
1/2 sandwich, roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.
#5 Godfather Snack-wich
1/2 sandwich, Capicola ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.
#6 Veggie Delite Snack-wich
1/2 sandwich, provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.
Skinnys
Skinny #1 American Favorite
Smoked ham & provolone cheese
Skinny #2 Texas Longhorn
Thinly-shaved roast beef
Skinny #3 The Big Katuna
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet “secret” sauce & Hellmann’s® mayo
Skinny #4 Pilgrim's Pride
Roast turkey breast
Skinny #5 The Godfather
Capicola ham, Genoa salami & provolone cheese
Skinny #6 Veggie Delite
Provolone cheese & guacamole
Skinny Cheese
Double Provolone cheese
Skinny #7 BBLT
Natural applewood smoked bacon & MORE BACON
Skinny #8 The Big Steer
Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham & provolone cheese
Skinny #9 Italian Club
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham & provolone cheese
Skinny #10 Double Beef & Cheese
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef & provolone cheese
Skinny #11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham & provolone cheese
Skinny #12 The Californian
Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese & guacamole
Skinny #13 Turkey Classic
Roast turkey breast & provolone cheese
Skinny #14 Chicken Pesto Italiano
Roast chicken breast
Skinny #15 Turkey Bacon Guac
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon & guacamole
Skinny #16 Chicken Bacon Club
Roast chicken breast & natural applewood smoked bacon
Skinny #17 Milio's Classic
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, pickle slices & Wisconsin cheddar cheese
Catering
Super Subs Party Platter - Small
Comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 2x #1 American Favorite, 2x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 1x #6 Veggie Delite. Cut and arranged for easy serving.
Favorites Party Platter - Small
Comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches #1 American Favorite, #4 Pilgrim's Pride, #9 Italian Club, #12 Californian, #16 Chicken Bacon Club. Cut and arranged for easy serving.
Calorie Conscious Party Platter - Small
Comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 2x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 1x #6 Veggie Delite, 2x #15 Turkey Bacon Guac. Cut and arranged for easy serving.
Meat Lovers Party Platter - Small
Comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches #8 Big Steer, 2x #9 Italian Club, #16 Chicken Bacon Club, #17 Milio's Classic. Cut and arranged for easy serving.
Super Subs Party Platter - Large
Comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 2x #1 American Favorite, 2x #2 Texas Longhorn, 2x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 2x #5 The Godfather, 1x #6 Veggie Delite. Cut and arranged for easy serving.
Favorites Party Platter - Large
Comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 2x #1 American Favorite, 2x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 2x #9 Italian Club, 2x #12 The Californian, 1x #16 Chicken Bacon Club. Cut and arranged for easy serving.
Calorie Conscious Party Platter - Large
Comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 3x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 2x #6 Veggie Delite, 2x #14 Chicken Pesto Italiano, 2x #15 Turkey Bacon Guac. Cut and arranged for easy serving.
Meat Lovers Party Platter - Large
Comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 1x #7 BBLT, 1x #8 Big Steer, 2x #9 Italian Club, 1x #10 Double Beef & Cheese, 2x #16 Chicken Bacon Club, 2x #17 Milio's Classic. Cut and arranged for easy serving.
Pickle Platter
Small platter comes with 6 whole pickles sliced into quarters (24 spears). Large comes with 12 pickles sliced into quarters (48 spears).
Cookie Platter
A sweet assortment of our chewy, freshly baked cookies. Cookie Platters are available in 1/2 dozen or baker’s dozen platters. Cookie flavors vary by location, please call store for details.
Box Lunch
Milio’s box lunches include a sandwich (served on your choice of bread or wrap), bag of chips and an assorted cookie, with mayo and Dijon mustard on the side.
Soup Combos
#1 Half American Favorite
1/2 sandwich smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup.
#2 Half Texas Longhorn
1/2 sandwich thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup.
#3 Half Big KaTuna
1/2 sandwich homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet “secret” sauce & Hellmann’s® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts & choice of cup or bowl of soup.
#4 Half Pilgrim’s Pride
1/2 sandwich roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup.
#5 Half The Godfather
1/2 sandwich Capicola ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing & choice of cup or bowl of soup.
#6 Half Veggie Delite
1/2 sandwich provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup.
#1 American Favorite
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup and drink.
#2 Texas Longhorn
Thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup and drink.
#3 Big KaTuna
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts & choice of cup or bowl of soup and drink.
#4 Pilgrim’s Pride
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup and drink.
#5 The Godfather
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing & choice of cup or bowl of soup.
#6 Veggie Delite
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup and drink.
#7 BBLT
Natural applewood smoked bacon, MORE BACON, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.
#8 The Big Steer
Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Dijon mustard & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.
#9 Italian Club
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.
#10 Double Beef & Cheese
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.
#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink
#12 The Californian
Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.
#13 Turkey Classic
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink
#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano
Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, tomatoes & spinach, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.
#16 Chicken Bacon Club
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.
#17 Milio's Classic
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll & choice of cup or bowl of soup and drink.
Local Matters Donation
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
410 Phillips Blvd Ste B, Sauk City, WI 53583