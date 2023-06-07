Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mirch Masala Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2815 34th st

Lubbock, TX 79410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Snacks

Vegetable Samosa (2)

Vegetable Samosa (2)

$3.49

Seasoned potatoes and peas a traditional Indian pastry puff.

Vegetable Samosa (12)

Vegetable Samosa (12)

$17.99

Seasoned potatoes and peas a traditional Indian pastry puff.

Tea

Masala Chai 8oz

Masala Chai 8oz

$1.99

Traditional Indian tea. Served hot with aromatic spices.

Desi Coffee

$1.99Out of stock

Indian Coffee

Lunch/Dinner Specials

Plates come with Rice, 2 Rotis and choice of 2 entrée or 1 entrée
Dual Entrée Plate

Dual Entrée Plate

$12.99

Plate/bowl comes with choice of 2 entree, rice plus 2 rotis. pick any 2 entree of your choice.

Single Entrée Plate

Single Entrée Plate

$9.99

Plate/bowl comes with choice of 1 entrée, rice plus 2 rotis. pick any entrée of your choice.

Non Vegetarian

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$7.99+

Chicken thighs in a rich gravy made with tomato, milk, cream, butter, and a special spice blend as a base.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$7.99+Out of stock

Grilled Boneless chicken thighs pieces cooked in tomato-based cream sauce with herb & spices.

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$7.99+

Tender chunks of boneless chicken kababs seasoned with heavenly spices and herbs. Semi dry and good for snack or with Naans.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$7.99+Out of stock

Boneless chicken cooked in exotic curry.

Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$7.99+Out of stock

Boneless Chicken Cooked with Bell peppers, Onion, Tomato & Freshly Ground In-house Kadhai Masala

Palak Chicken

Palak Chicken

$7.99+

A Fresh, Earthy and Intensely flavorful Chicken Preparation with fresh ground spices, spinach and Tomato-Onion Gravy.

Hariyali Chicken Tikka Masala

Hariyali Chicken Tikka Masala

$7.99+Out of stock

Chicken thighs and combination of coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilies and ginger.

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$7.99+Out of stock

Chilli chicken is a sweet, spicy & slightly sour crispy appetizer made with chicken, bell peppers, garlic, chilli sauce & soya sauce.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$7.99+Out of stock

Chicken 65 is bite size pieces of chicken coated in spicy masala marination consists of chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala powder, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, eggs, rice flour.

Mutton Curry

Mutton Curry

$11.49+Out of stock

Goat meat is marinated and cooked with plenty of spices, herbs, onions, tomatoes and yogurt.

Vegetarian

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$7.99+Out of stock

Cubes of paneer, onions and peppers are marinated with yogurt and spices cooked with creamy sauce.

Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$7.99+Out of stock

Paneer simmered in an onion-nut paste, and enriched with yogurt and mild spices, is a throwback to the era of kings and royal kitchens.

Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$7.99+

Paneer cooked with Bell peppers, Onion, Tomato & Freshly Ground In-house Kadhai Masala

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$7.99+Out of stock

Tender chunks of homemade cheese cooked in creamed spinach & fresh spices.

Hariyali Paneer Tikka Masala

Hariyali Paneer Tikka Masala

$7.99+Out of stock

Rich and flavourful dish made with paneer, bell peppers, onions and combination of coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies and ginger.

Mutter Paneer

Mutter Paneer

$7.99+Out of stock

Yummy combo of Green Peas and Paneer cooked in an onion- tomato based Gravy, seasoned with freshly ground spices.

Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji

$7.99+

Paneer Bhurji is a medley of onions, tomatoes, spices with scrambled Paneer. almost like scrambled eggs but way tastier.

Methi Malai Paneer

Methi Malai Paneer

$7.99+Out of stock

Methi malai paneer is a healthy blend of cottage cheese, fresh fenugreek leaves, cream and spices. The gravy is creamy, mild and lightly spiced. there is a hint of bitterness coming from the fenugreek leaves without getting overpowering.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$7.99+Out of stock

Fried balls of potato, cheese(paneer), and mixed spices and nuts covered in a creamy sauce of blended nuts, chopped onions, tomatoes, and fragrant spices.

Kadhi Pakora

Kadhi Pakora

$8.04+Out of stock

Deep fried fritters (pakora) are dunked in a yogurt based curry made with besan (gram flour) and spices!

Veg Kadai

Veg Kadai

$8.04+Out of stock

Medley of onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and various assorted veggies together with spices and cream for a finger-licking restaurant style gravy!

Vegan

Dal Fry

Dal Fry

$6.99+Out of stock

Dal Fry is a delicious and popular Indian dish made with lentils (toor dal), onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs. Dal refers to lentils and are a staple in most Indian homes.

Masoor Dal Tadka

Masoor Dal Tadka

$6.99+

Masoor tadka dal is a delicious Indian lentil curry made with red lentils. flavorful, and healthy as well as naturally vegan and gluten free!

Chana Dal

Chana Dal

$6.99+

Protein packed and delicious lentils bengal gram is cooked in a spicy onion tomato masala.

Dal Palak

Dal Palak

$6.99+Out of stock

Dal Palak made from Lentils (Dal) & Spinach (Palak)with Masala made of onions, tomatoes and spices and has a hint of Garlic.

Panchmel Dal

Panchmel Dal

$6.99+Out of stock

Panchmel dal also known as panchratna dal is a protein-packed lentil dish that contains the goodness and nutritive qualities of 5 different lentils or dals. Not only it is healthy but also equally delicious. This hearty and nutritious recipe comes from Rajasthani cuisine.

Maa Chole Ki Dal

Maa Chole Ki Dal

$6.99+Out of stock

Maa Chole ki Dal is a staple punjabi recipe made from combination of two lentils Chana Dal (yellow Gram) & split black urad dal (black lentils).

Jeera Aloo

Jeera Aloo

$6.99+Out of stock

Jeera aloo is classic potato side dish loaded with cumin and fresh herbs, and is naturally gluten-free and vegan.

Aloo Methi

Aloo Methi

$6.99+Out of stock

Aloo methi combines stir-fried potatoes (aloo) with freshly chopped fenugreek leaves (methi) to create an aromatic and flavorful side dish that is best savored with rotis.

Aloo Mutter

Aloo Mutter

$6.99+Out of stock

Aloo Matar is a delicious North Indian curry made with potatoes, peas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs.

Aloo Shimla Mirch

Aloo Shimla Mirch

$6.99+Out of stock

Aloo Shimla Mirch(Potato & Bell Pepers) is a basic yet flavorful Indian style sabji that is made by cooking potatoes and Bell Pepers with tomato and common household spices. The sabji prepared by this recipe has a little gravy texture and goes well with roti and paratha.

Aloo Patta Gobi

Aloo Patta Gobi

$6.99+Out of stock

Aloo patta gobi sabji is a Punjabi style dish made with cabbage, potato, onions, tomatoes and spices. It is gluten-free and vegan cabbage recipe.

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$6.99+Out of stock

Aloo gobi is a simple vegetarian dish made with potatoes, cauliflower, spices and herbs. The dish gets its name from the Hindi words, – Aloo means potatoes and gobi means Cauliflower.

Mix Vegetables

Mix Vegetables

$6.99+Out of stock

Mixed vegetables sauteed & cooked in onion tomato gravy & spices.

Kala Chana Curry

Kala Chana Curry

$6.99+Out of stock

Black chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, garlic and spices

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$6.99+Out of stock

white chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs. ‘Chana’ is a Hindi word for ‘Chickpeas’ and ‘Masala’ here refers to a ‘spiced gravy’.

Rajma Masala

Rajma Masala

$6.99+

Rajma Recipe also known as Rajma masala is a North Indian curried dish made with kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs.

Baingain Bharta

Baingain Bharta

$6.99+Out of stock

Baingan bharta is an Indian vegetarian side dish consisting of a spicy grilled eggplant mash that is sautéed with onions, tomatoes and spices. ‘Baingan’ is a Hindi word for ‘Eggplants or Brinjal’ and bharta is a word meaning ‘mashed’.

Bhindi Do Payaza

Bhindi Do Payaza

$6.99+

Okra, spices, herbs & lots of onions. Caramelized onions and a tempering made with red chilies are the key essentials that impart a unique smoky flavor to this bhindi do payaza.

Rice, Roti & Naan

2 Rotis

$1.29
Whole wheat rotis 10 Pack

Whole wheat rotis 10 Pack

$4.99

Simple ingredients. Whole wheat flour, water, olive oil and salt.

Basmati Jeera Rice

Basmati Jeera Rice

$2.29+

Basmati Rice cooked with cumin

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$1.75

Naan bread with cilantro & garlic

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$1.75

Plain Naan

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$2.99

Gulab jamun is an Indian dessert of fried dough balls that are soaked in a sweet, sugar syrup.

Gajar Halwa

Gajar Halwa

$6.99

This Classic Indian dessert Gajar Halwa is made with carrots, milk, sugar and ghee!

Kheer

Kheer

$6.99Out of stock

Dessert made from slow-cooked rice, milk, and sugar, much like a rice pudding. It is typically flavoured with saffron, cardamom, raisins, and/or various nuts, notably pistachios, cashews, and almonds.

Shahi Seviyan

Shahi Seviyan

$6.99Out of stock

vermicelli Pudding. Shahi(Royal)Seviyan(vermiceli): thick, creamy seviyan / vermicelli made using milk, saffron, pistachio, almond and nuts for that perfect dessert for Indian dessert.

Popular Drinks

Coke 12oz

$0.99

Coke Zero 12oz

$0.99

Diet Coke 12oz

$0.99

Dr Pepper 12oz

$0.99

Sprite 12oz

$0.99

Bottle Water

$0.89

Thums up can

$1.59

Limca Can

$1.59

Fanta Can

$1.59

Icelandic Water

$2.99Out of stock

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.49

Jarritos Strawberry

$2.49

Gopi Original Lassi 16oz

$2.79Out of stock

Karoun Mint Lassi 16oz

$2.79

Gopi Mango Lassi 16oz

$3.99Out of stock

Desi Natural Alphonso mango Lasi 16oz

$3.99Out of stock

Desi Natural Masala Lassi 16oz

$2.79

Desi Natural Original Lassi 16oz

$2.79

Alani Mimosa

$2.99

Alani Peach

$2.99

Alani Dream Float

$2.99

Foco Coconut 520ml

$2.99

Faco Coconut 350ml

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Indian Kitchen.

Website

Location

2815 34th st, Lubbock, TX 79410

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Line Beer Co.
orange starNo Reviews
2611 Boston Ave Lubbock, TX 79410
View restaurantnext
La Chaveña
orange starNo Reviews
1519 34th St Unit B Lubbock, TX 79411
View restaurantnext
Crickets Grill & Draft House - 2412 Broadway St
orange starNo Reviews
2412 Broadway St Lubbock, TX 79401
View restaurantnext
One Guy from Italy University - 1101 University Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1101 University Avenue Lubbock, TX 79401
View restaurantnext
One Guy From Italy - One Guy 50th
orange starNo Reviews
4320 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413
View restaurantnext
Something Different Grill - 50th Street
orange star4.7 • 97
4317 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lubbock

Urban Bricks - Lubbock, TX - UB10
orange star4.4 • 4,401
7610 Milwaukee Ave Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurantnext
River Smith's Chicken & Catfish
orange star4.1 • 821
406 Ave Q Lubbock, TX 79401
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lubbock TX
orange star4.4 • 805
5510 4th Street Lubbock, TX 79416
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Lubbock, TX
orange star4.6 • 591
2401 GLENNA GOODACRE BLVD Lubbock, TX 79410
View restaurantnext
Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood
orange star5.0 • 144
7604 Milwaukee Ave Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurantnext
Something Different Grill - 50th Street
orange star4.7 • 97
4317 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lubbock
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
Abilene
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston