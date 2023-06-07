Mirch Masala Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Indian Kitchen.
Location
2815 34th st, Lubbock, TX 79410
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crickets Grill & Draft House - 2412 Broadway St
No Reviews
2412 Broadway St Lubbock, TX 79401
View restaurant
One Guy from Italy University - 1101 University Avenue
No Reviews
1101 University Avenue Lubbock, TX 79401
View restaurant