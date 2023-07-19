ALL DAY MENU

BBQ SAMMIES & WRAPS

Chopped Brisket Sammie

$16.00

dressed with coleslaw, pickles, mop sauce, and Alabama BBQ sauce on a potato roll. Served with a bag of potato chips.

Pulled Pork Sammie

$14.00

dressed with coleslaw, pickles, mop sauce, and Carolina BBQ sauce on a potato roll. Served with a bag of potato chips.

Pulled Chicken Sammie

$12.00

dressed with coleslaw, pickles, mop sauce, and Texas BBQ sauce on a potato roll. Served with a bag of potato chips.

Cuban B

$16.00

house made ham, pulled pork, Carolina BBQ sauce, Alabama BBQ sauce, melted swiss and pickles on a grilled potato hoagie roll. Served with a bag of potato chips.

Wolfgang Cluck

$14.00

pulled chicken dressed with smoked jalapeno & garlic ranch and topped with lettuce, onions, pickles, avocado, spicy Texas BBQ drizzle, bacon and swiss in a flour tortilla. Served with a bag of potato chips.

Voodoo Smoked Chicken

$14.00

pulled chicken, grilled onions & bacon dressed in Citrus Jamaican Jerk BBQ sauce and topped with lettuce, onions, pickles, and smoked jalapeno & garlic ranch in a flour tortilla. Served with a bag of potato chips.

PIT-BEEF SAMMIES

Plain Jane

$10.00

smoked and seasoned roast beef, sliced thin and dipped in jus. Served on a potato roll with a bag of potato chips.

Link's Favorite

$13.00

topped with Alabama BBQ sauce, spicy slaw, and sliced onions. Served on a potato roll with a bag of potato chips.

Rachel

$13.00

topped with melted swiss, coleslaw, and fancy sauce. Served on a potato roll with a bag of potato chips.

Classic

$14.00

topped with house made cheese sauce, bacon and grilled onions. Served on a potato roll with a bag of potato chips.

Car-Hop

$14.00

topped with lettuce, pickles, sliced onion and fancy sauce. Served on a potato roll with a bag of potato chips.

Frenchy

$14.00

topped with grilled onions, melted swiss, Alabama BBQ sauce, and jus. Served on a potato roll with a bag of potato chips.

SIDES

Small Chili

$6.00

smoked pork, beef, beans, onions, peppers & spices.

Large Chili

$10.00

smoked pork, beef, beans, onions, peppers & spices.

Small Coleslaw

$4.00

choice of regular or spicy

Large Coleslaw

$8.00

choice of regular or spicy

Small Beans

$4.00

savory smoked beans

Large Beans

$8.00

savory smoked beans

Small Mac & Cheese

$6.00

elbows & house made cheese sauce.

Large Mac & Cheese

$10.00

elbows & house made cheese sauce.

Broccoli & Cheese

$7.00

steamed & grilled broccoli topped with house made cheese sauce.

DOPE 'ISH

Plain

$6.00

smoked baked potato- butter & sour cream | corn cakes- honey butter

Texan

$14.00

chopped brisket, beans, Texas BBQ sauce, bacon, and scallions on top of your choice of base.

Veggie

$10.00

steamed & grilled broccoli, house made cheese sauce, garlic sour cream, and scallions on top of your choice of base.

Loaded

$9.00

house made cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, and scallions on top of your choice of base.

The Cowboy

$10.00

house made cheese sauce, chili, jalapenos, garlic sour cream, and scallions on top of your choice of base.

Link's Pick

$14.00

chopped brisket, coleslaw, Alabama BBQ sauce, and scallions on top of your choice of base.

The Colonel

$10.00

pulled chicken, grilled corn & onions, house made cheese sauce, Texas BBQ sauce, and scallions on top of your choice of base.

The Swine

$12.00

pork belly, grilled onions, house made cheese sauce, beans, Carolina BBQ sauce, and scallions on top of your choice of base.

Street 'Ish

$9.00

grilled corn & onions, garlic sour cream, hot sauce, and scallions on top of your choice of base.

Nashville

$14.00

spicy Texas glazed pulled chicken, pickles, smoked jalapeno and garlic ranch, hot sauce, hot honey, and scallions on top of your choice of base.

Chu-Pork-Abra

$12.00

pulled pork, Carolina BBQ sauce, Alabama BBQ sauce, hot sauce, bacon, and scallions on top of your choice of base.

P.O.T.C.

$14.00

beans, cubed ham, chopped baby back ribs and grilled onions glazed in Citrus Jamaican Jerk BBQ sauce topped with bacon, Carolina BBQ sauce, and scallions on top of your choice of base.

HARDWOOD SMOKED MEATS

Sliced Brisket (1/4 lb)

$8.00

meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side

Sliced Brisket (1/2 lb)

$16.00

meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side

Pulled Pork (1/4 lb)

$6.00

meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side

Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)

$12.00

meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side

Pork Belly (1/4 lb)

$7.00

meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side

Pork Belly (1/2 lb)

$14.00

meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side

Pit Beef (1/4 lb)

$6.00

meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side

Pit Beef (1/2 lb)

$12.00

meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side

ON THE BONE

Baby Back Ribs (1/4 Rack)

$9.00

meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side

Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)

$18.00

meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side

Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)

$34.00

meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side

1/2 Chicken

$14.00

meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side

Beef Rib

$22.00

meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side

EXTRAS

Texas BBQ Sauce

$0.75

tomato and vinegar based

Spicy Texas BBQ Sauce

$0.75

tomato and vinegar based

Alabama BBQ Sauce

$0.75

horseradish & mayo based

Carolina BBQ Sauce

$0.75

mustard & vinegar based

Citrus Jamaican Jerk BBQ Sauce

$0.75

citrus ginger habanero

Smoked Jalapeno & Garlic Ranch

$0.75

BBQ SAUCE & PICKLES

Extra Pickles

$0.75

house made pickles

Pickles (1/2 Pint)

$4.50

house made pickles

Pickles (Pint)

$9.00

house made pickles

Pickles (Quart)

$17.00

house made pickles

4oz of Sauce

$2.50

1/2 Pint of Sauce

$4.50

Pint of Sauce

$9.00

Quart of Sauce

$17.00

DRINKS

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Coca Cola (Zero Sugar)

$2.00

Peace Tea (Tea + Lemonade)

$3.00

Diet Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Diet Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Peace Tea (Just Peachy)

$3.00

Peace Tea (Razzleberry)

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Sprite (Zero Sugar)

$2.00

Grape Fanta

$2.00

Mello Yello

$2.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.00

CATERING

SMOKED MEATS - CATERING

Sliced Brisket (1/2 Pan)

$130.00

feeds 10-15 people

Sliced Brisket (Full Pan)

$260.00

feeds 20-25 people

Pulled Pork (1/2 Pan)

$90.00

feeds 10-15 people

Pulled Pork (Full Pan)

$180.00

feeds 20-25 people

Pork Belly (1/2 Pan)

$120.00

feeds 10-15 people

Pork Belly (Full Pan)

$240.00

feeds 20-25 people

Bone In or Pulled Chicken (1/2 Pan)

$70.00

feeds 10-15 people

Bone In or Pulled Chicken (Full Pan)

$140.00

feeds 20-25 people

Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)

$34.00

by the rack

Beef Ribs

$80.00

by the rack

SIDES - CATERING

Broccoli & Cheese (1/4 Pan)

$45.00

feeds 10-15 people

Broccoli & Cheese (1/2 Pan)

$90.00

feeds 20-25 people

Beans (1/4 Pan)

$25.00

feeds 10-15 people

Beans (1/2 Pan)

$50.00

feeds 20-25 people

Chili (1/4 Pan)

$55.00

feeds 10-15 people

Chili (1/2 Pan)

$110.00

feeds 20-25 people

Mac & Cheese (1/4 Pan)

$55.00

feeds 10-15 people

Mac & Cheese (1/2 Pan)

$110.00

feeds 20-25 people

Coleslaw (1/4 Pan)

$25.00

feeds 10-15 people

Coleslaw (1/2 Pan)

$50.00

feeds 20-25 people

Cornbread (1/2 Pan)

$20.00

feeds 20-25 people

Smoked Baked Potatoes

$50.00

by the dozen, served with butter and sour cream